Driver-update: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.7.1

AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix) AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de HD 7730(M) en hoger, de HD 8570 en hoger, en de kaarten uit de R5-, R7- R9- en RX-series. De drivers worden alleen voor Windows 7 en 10 aangeboden en verder zijn er geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. Nieuw in de 2020 editie is onder meer Radeon Boost, een technologie die van dynamic resolution scaling gebruik maakt om betere framerates te bereiken. In versie 20.7.1 treffen we onder meer een bug reporting tool aan, waarmee problemen direct aan AMD worden gemeld, en zijn er weer de nodige problemen verholpen.

Support For
  • Disintegration
  • AMD Bug Report Tool
    • The AMD Bug Report Tool is a new and easy way to report issues directly to us. Simply fill in the form and send the report in. The tool will automatically capture system details for you, giving our development teams the necessary information to identify and resolve issues in future software releases.
Fixed Issues
  • Some game titles may experience hitching or stutter when Instant Replay is enabled on Radeon RX 5000 series system configurations.
  • Radeon RX Vega Series and Radeon VII graphics products may experience performance drops when Performance Metrics Overlay is open while a game is running.
  • An error message may sometimes be displayed instead of your stream preview when switching between tabs in Radeon Software while streaming.
  • Custom fan and clock tuning may sometimes reset to default when changes are applied in the Radeon Performance Tuning tab.
  • Custom tuning profiles may fail to load or apply correctly after some system boots.
  • Display resolution may fail to stretch to full panel when the display scaling feature is enabled for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.
  • The game compatibility tab in Radeon Software may sometimes show incorrect GPU information for populated games.
  • An error message indicating “Oops something went wrong” may sometimes appear when clicking on the game compatibility tab.
  • Valorant may be detected or listed incorrectly as League of Legends in the gaming tab in Radeon Software.
  • Microsoft Teams may experience an intermittent TDR when performing screen sharing on some APU system configurations.
  • Saints Row: The Third Remastered may experience a system crash or hang when changing display mode.
  • DOTA2 may experience frame drops when Radeon Chill is enabled and the system is left idle for a short period of time.
  • Invoking Radeon Overlay may cause stuttering in playback content when using the Netflix Windows® store application.
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided may experience an application crash or hang when loading into some train stations.
  • Fan speed may report as zero when GPU-Z is running alongside a 3D application.
  • The toast messages for some features such as Instant Replay, Instant GIF and Radeon Replay are not correctly showing when Record Desktop is set to off.
  • Radeon Software Install now provides an error message when a user attempts to install unsupported hardware.
  • Some AMD Ryzen 3 2200U Mobile Processor with Radeon Vega 3 Graphic system configurations may experience a system hang or long boot time when upgrading from previous Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition releases.
  • DOOM Eternal may experience intermittent corruption on Radeon RX 5600 series graphics products.
  • DOOM Eternal may experience a system hang when HDR and Radeon Overlay are enabled.
  • Some hardware accelerated Chrome content leveraging VP9 playback may experience corruption on DisplayPort connected displays.
  • Grass or water corruption may be visible in Final Fantasy XV after extended periods of gameplay.
  • Radeon Software may fail to generate a profile for League of Legends in the gaming tab.
  • Radeon Software’s in-game overlay may fail to appear or may cut off when invoked on 4K display, while the desktop resolution is set to 4K and a game is running with a resolution set to 1080p.
  • After using the DirectML Media Filters in Radeon Software, graphics memory may no longer report accurately in Radeon Software performance section or may report still in use.
  • Enabling Radeon Image Sharpening may cause colors to appear washed out when HDR is enabled.
Known Issues
  • Performance Tuning Profiles saved from previous Radeon Software releases will no longer be compatible with Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.7.1 and onward.
  • Launching VR applications using the Oculus Rift headset may cause corruption or a system hang on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.
  • Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
  • Performance Metrics Overlay and the Performance Tuning tab incorrectly report higher than expected idle clock speeds on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products. Performance and power consumption are not impacted by this incorrect reporting.
  • With HDR enabled, Windows® desktop may experience flickering, and performing a task switch while in a game may cause colors to become washed out or over saturated.
  • YouTube playback may become frozen with Microsoft® Edge player and Chrome when played on an extended display on some AMD Ryzen 7 3000 series and AMD Ryzen 4000 series APU system configurations.
  • Banners in Radeon Software may sometimes fail to show, and navigation buttons for those banners may fail to work.
  • Modifying the HDMI Scaling slider may cause FPS to become locked to 30.
  • Previews for video content on Netflix® using Microsoft® Edge browser may fail to load or appear black.
  • AMD is investigating isolated reports of intermittent system hangs while exiting system sleep on some AMD Ryzen 3000 Series Mobile Processors with Radeon Graphics.
  • AMD will continue to monitor and investigate any new reports of black screen or system hang issues during extended periods of gameplay closely. Users are encouraged to use the new Bug Reporting Tool for any issues they may encounter.

AMD Adrenalin 2020

Versienummer 20.7.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7
Website AMD
Download https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/rn-rad-win-20-7-1
Bestandsgrootte 426,00MB
Licentietype Freeware

AMD

+1hatex
10 juli 2020 15:32
De nieuw drivers doen me een beetje aan de evolutie van het programma NERO herinneren....
Werd van fijne (zo niet de best) tool een pakket bloatware waar ik akelig van werd....

Maar goed, effe wat anders : krijg in deze 2020 editions mijn vega's niet meer in crossfire.
Heb 4 x vega 56 en krijg heel de optie crossfire niet meer , kaarten ziet de driver wel, ook de poweroptions, diagnostics etc. etc...
maar de crossfire slider krijg ik niet meer te zien....

vooraf DDU in veilige modus gedraaid maar dat gaf geen verbetering.. is crossfire voor de vega's er nu in zijn geheel uit of wat ?
+2Tourmaline
@hatex11 juli 2020 07:56
Als je alleen de nieuwe drivers wilt installeren kan dat zo:
1) download de nieuwe drivers.
2) open het bestand met 7-zip.
3) ga naar packages.
4) ga naar drivers.
5) selecteer de audio en display mappen.
6) unzip alleen deze 2 mappen.
7)ga naar apparaatbeheer.
8 ) selecteer je grafische kaart.
9 ) update je drivers via driver update .
10) selecteer "op mijn computer naar stuurprogramma's zoeken".
11) selecteer de map voor audio of display en update de drivers.

Klaar, nu heb je alleen de nieuwste drivers zonder alle software meuk.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Tourmaline op 11 juli 2020 11:19]

+1Ves
10 juli 2020 10:08
YouTube playback may become frozen with Microsoft® Edge player and Chrome when played on an extended display on some AMD Ryzen 7 3000 series and AMD Ryzen 4000 series APU system configurations.
Wauw, gezien YouTube de meest bezochte website is (na Google.com) is dit wel een dingetje.
+1Christoxz
@Ves10 juli 2020 10:23
Wauw, gezien YouTube de meest bezochte website is (na Google.com) is dit wel een dingetje.
Heb zelf een R7 3700x & RX5700XT in een multi monitor setup en heb hier totaal geen last van.
Iemand een link naar meer informatie betreft deze issue?
+1alex3305
@Christoxz10 juli 2020 10:24
Het gaat hier ook alleen om de APU's, niet om de dedicated GPU's zoals in jouw configuratie.
+1Olaf van der Spek
@alex330510 juli 2020 10:34
Met de Navi GPUs waren (zijn?) ook problemen met multi-monitor en video playback.
+1alex3305
@Olaf van der Spek10 juli 2020 13:54
Ook met single monitor, Freesync en hardware versnelling voor video playback is nog steeds een drama. Helaas nog steeds bij deze versie :-(
+1Micahve
@Christoxz10 juli 2020 10:36
Ryzen 7 3000 and Ryzen 4000 APUs are effected. U heeft geen APU en dus geen last van deze bug.
+1Nox
@Ves10 juli 2020 10:25
Goede reden om Firefox te gebruiken ;)
+1Micahve
@Ves10 juli 2020 10:34
Klopt maar alleen op Edge en Chrome(probleem met Chromium dus)

Een simpele, tijdelijke en goede oplossing: Installeer Firefox en u komt weer genieten van de beste content op YouTube. :D
+1alex3305
10 juli 2020 10:26
Deze versie toch even handmatig gedownload. Zelf zit ik nog op 2020.4.2, maar Check for Updates geeft geen melding. Wellicht omdat ik op de WHQL versie zit, maar ik vind het toch een beetje verwarrend.

De reden dat ik deze versie toch binnentrek is vanwege dit issue:
Some hardware accelerated Chrome content leveraging VP9 playback may experience corruption on DisplayPort connected displays.
Als ik hardware acceleratie aanzet in Chrome, dan kan ik nagenoeg geen gebruik maken van Google Meet (voorheen Hangouts). Heel de video borked met groene blokken en hangende frames. Hopelijk is dat met deze release opgelost.
+1Jean Paul
@alex330510 juli 2020 15:15
Heb je in de update instellingen (Settings > System) wel de Preferred Software Version op Recommended + Optional staan? Deze staat standaard op Recommended (en reset bij een Factory Reset install) en de meeste updates worden als Optional gepushed.

Ik begrijp dat je sowieso een factory install moet doen (waardoor al je instellingen gewist worden) en je het beste de Shader Cache leegt (Settings > Graphics > Advanced, onderaan) wanneer je naar 2020.5 en hoger gaat.
+1m.z
@Jean Paul11 juli 2020 02:34
Zover ik dit altijd heb gezien wordt dit altijd standaard op Aanbevolen en Optioneel gezet. Ik heb dit bij elke nieuwe versie teruggezet naar Aanbevolen.
+1Micahve
@alex330510 juli 2020 10:37
Kan je niet Google meet gebruiken in Firefox? Of forceert Google gebruikers om Chrome te gebruiken? :)
0alex3305
@Micahve10 juli 2020 13:54
Ik kan het natuurlijk ook alleen op mijn telefoon gebruiken of een Mac kopen, maar ook dat zijn geen oplossingen.

In ieder geval is het nog steeds ellendig met hardware versnelling in combinatie met Chrome. Ik heb het dus ook maar weer uitgezet.
0Micahve
@alex330511 juli 2020 13:19
Dat snap ik, maar werkt Google meets in Firefox, want in Firefox zou hardware acceleratie wel moeten werken?
+1Felyrion
10 juli 2020 15:04
Ik blijf toch een berg problemen houden met de AMD graphics drivers.

Situatie:
Ik heb een 4k hoofdscherm, 1680px 2e scherm, HDMI naar een reciever/TV en een Rift.
Die combinatie levert linksom of rechtsom altijd issues op.

Eerst werkten alle drie de schermen goed, en kon ik in VR, maar zodra ik Oculus afsloot kreeg ik een bluescreen op de videodriver.

Update later werkt dat ineens wel goed, maar komt mijn hoofdscherm regelmatig niet uit slaapstand, met na verloop van tijd een bluescreen op de videodriver.

Huidige update kan ik ineens mijn audio uitgang niet meer richting de reciever krijgen. Beeld wel, audio niet. Geen bluescreens meer.

Ik wordt er onderhand een beetje moedeloos van...
+1PanaLover
@Felyrion10 juli 2020 19:08
Probeer de HDMI instellingen en de HDMI geluidsinstellingen aan te passen of beter opnieuw toe te wijzen.
+1Gotharan
10 juli 2020 19:07
Zit nog steeds op de 2019 versie 19.12.1.
Deze 2020 versie vind ik ook zoals al eerder hier werd genoemd, teveel opties bevatten die ik niet nodig heb, maar die je niet kan uitschakelen of kunt skippen tijdens installatie. Dat was bij 19.12.1 wel het geval. Maar nog belangrijker. Uit de 2020 versie is Frame Rate Target Control gehaald, waardoor je het aantal FPS kon limiteren. In deze versies zou je dat met Chill moeten regelen, maar ik heb alleen maar lag en geen smooth game ervaring.
+1Vr4nckuh
@Gotharan11 juli 2020 01:16
Je kunt het ook anders proberen.
Namelijk de laatste nieuwe driversoftware downloaden. Met 7zip uitpakken. De oude drivers verwijderen (evt met DDU).
Opnieuw opstarten, apparaatbeheer - > Beeldadapter detecteren en installeren. Handmatig je uitgepakte folder aanwijzen en de driver laten installeren... Bye Bye bloatware
0Gotharan
@Vr4nckuh11 juli 2020 07:34
Dank voor de tip. Ik had dit eerder ook al ergens gelezen en is inderdaad een optie om alleen de driver te hebben. Heb je dan ook ideeën over hoe je dan het beste een limiet op het aantal fps kan zetten?
Heb een AMD RX 480 en een 60hz freesync monitor en blok m'n aantal fps nu op 58 á 59.
0Vr4nckuh
@Gotharan11 juli 2020 08:56
Met een programma als MSI Afterburner. Daarnaast kunnen de meeste games via de ingame grafische instellingen worden gelockt (bv op refreshrate vd monitor).

Voor mijn Sapphire RX5700 XT gebruik ik het programma Sapphire TRIXX 😉
+1Anoniem: 1269758
10 juli 2020 16:18
Maar de issue met amdkmdag en amdktag.sys is nog steeds niet opgelost?
+1nubro01
10 juli 2020 21:36
Waardelose update, zat op 20.5.1 en na deze update deed mijn Rift S het niet meer. Bleef maar zeuren dat ik de configuratie moest afmaken in de headset, maar die liet niets zien en hing.
Met DDU alles weer verwijderd en terug gegaan naar 20.5.1 en toen werkte alles weer zoals het hoort.

