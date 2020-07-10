AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de HD 7730(M) en hoger, de HD 8570 en hoger, en de kaarten uit de R5-, R7- R9- en RX-series. De drivers worden alleen voor Windows 7 en 10 aangeboden en verder zijn er geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. Nieuw in de 2020 editie is onder meer Radeon Boost, een technologie die van dynamic resolution scaling gebruik maakt om betere framerates te bereiken. In versie 20.7.1 treffen we onder meer een bug reporting tool aan, waarmee problemen direct aan AMD worden gemeld, en zijn er weer de nodige problemen verholpen.

Support For Disintegration

AMD Bug Report Tool The AMD Bug Report Tool is a new and easy way to report issues directly to us. Simply fill in the form and send the report in. The tool will automatically capture system details for you, giving our development teams the necessary information to identify and resolve issues in future software releases.

Fixed Issues Some game titles may experience hitching or stutter when Instant Replay is enabled on Radeon RX 5000 series system configurations.

Radeon RX Vega Series and Radeon VII graphics products may experience performance drops when Performance Metrics Overlay is open while a game is running.

An error message may sometimes be displayed instead of your stream preview when switching between tabs in Radeon Software while streaming.

Custom fan and clock tuning may sometimes reset to default when changes are applied in the Radeon Performance Tuning tab.

Custom tuning profiles may fail to load or apply correctly after some system boots.

Display resolution may fail to stretch to full panel when the display scaling feature is enabled for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

The game compatibility tab in Radeon Software may sometimes show incorrect GPU information for populated games.

An error message indicating “Oops something went wrong” may sometimes appear when clicking on the game compatibility tab.

Valorant may be detected or listed incorrectly as League of Legends in the gaming tab in Radeon Software.

Microsoft Teams may experience an intermittent TDR when performing screen sharing on some APU system configurations.

Saints Row: The Third Remastered may experience a system crash or hang when changing display mode.

DOTA2 may experience frame drops when Radeon Chill is enabled and the system is left idle for a short period of time.

Invoking Radeon Overlay may cause stuttering in playback content when using the Netflix Windows® store application.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided may experience an application crash or hang when loading into some train stations.

Fan speed may report as zero when GPU-Z is running alongside a 3D application.

The toast messages for some features such as Instant Replay, Instant GIF and Radeon Replay are not correctly showing when Record Desktop is set to off.

Radeon Software Install now provides an error message when a user attempts to install unsupported hardware.

Some AMD Ryzen 3 2200U Mobile Processor with Radeon Vega 3 Graphic system configurations may experience a system hang or long boot time when upgrading from previous Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition releases.

DOOM Eternal may experience intermittent corruption on Radeon RX 5600 series graphics products.

DOOM Eternal may experience a system hang when HDR and Radeon Overlay are enabled.

Some hardware accelerated Chrome content leveraging VP9 playback may experience corruption on DisplayPort connected displays.

Grass or water corruption may be visible in Final Fantasy XV after extended periods of gameplay.

Radeon Software may fail to generate a profile for League of Legends in the gaming tab.

Radeon Software’s in-game overlay may fail to appear or may cut off when invoked on 4K display, while the desktop resolution is set to 4K and a game is running with a resolution set to 1080p.

After using the DirectML Media Filters in Radeon Software, graphics memory may no longer report accurately in Radeon Software performance section or may report still in use.

Enabling Radeon Image Sharpening may cause colors to appear washed out when HDR is enabled. Known Issues Performance Tuning Profiles saved from previous Radeon Software releases will no longer be compatible with Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.7.1 and onward.

Launching VR applications using the Oculus Rift headset may cause corruption or a system hang on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.

Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

Performance Metrics Overlay and the Performance Tuning tab incorrectly report higher than expected idle clock speeds on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products. Performance and power consumption are not impacted by this incorrect reporting.

With HDR enabled, Windows® desktop may experience flickering, and performing a task switch while in a game may cause colors to become washed out or over saturated.

YouTube playback may become frozen with Microsoft® Edge player and Chrome when played on an extended display on some AMD Ryzen 7 3000 series and AMD Ryzen 4000 series APU system configurations.

Banners in Radeon Software may sometimes fail to show, and navigation buttons for those banners may fail to work.

Modifying the HDMI Scaling slider may cause FPS to become locked to 30.

Previews for video content on Netflix® using Microsoft® Edge browser may fail to load or appear black.

AMD is investigating isolated reports of intermittent system hangs while exiting system sleep on some AMD Ryzen 3000 Series Mobile Processors with Radeon Graphics.

AMD will continue to monitor and investigate any new reports of black screen or system hang issues during extended periods of gameplay closely. Users are encouraged to use the new Bug Reporting Tool for any issues they may encounter.