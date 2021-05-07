AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de HD 7730(M) en hoger, de HD 8570 en hoger, en de kaarten uit de R5-, R7-, R9- en RX-series. De drivers worden alleen voor Windows 7 en 10 aangeboden en verder zijn er geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. Nieuw in de 2020-editie is onder meer Radeon Boost, een technologie die van dynamic resolution scaling gebruik maakt om betere framerates te bereiken. In versie 21.5.1 is onder meer verbeteringen aangebracht voor de spellen Resident Evil Village en de Enhanced Edition van Metro Exodus.

Support For Resident Evil Village Up to 13% increase in performance in Resident Evil Village @ 4K MAX settings, with Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.5.1 on the 16GB Radeon RX 6800XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver edition 21.4.1.RS-362

Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition Fixed Issues Disco Elysium may experience texture flickering on trees with Radeon RX 6000 series graphics products.

Performance metrics may incorrectly report temperatures on Ryzen 5 1600 series processors.

Lower than expected performance may be experienced at 4K resolutions on Radeon RX 6000 series graphics products in some Payday 2 missions.

Moonlight Blade may experience an application crash when entering a game with ray tracing enabled.

Green corruption may be observed in some video previews on the Radeon Software media pages or thumbnails.

Radeon Software hotkeys using the numpad may sometimes fail to correctly save or work after upgrading to a newer Radeon Software version.

Radeon Software recording and media files may intermittently fail to detect and tag Rainbow Six Siege screenshots, replays, or recordings.

Added Radeon Software game detection for some recently added Xbox Game Pass games. Known Issues Uninstalling or upgrading Radeon Software using the factory reset option may delete AMD chipset driver folders if they are stored in the same directory as the Radeon Software installation. Users who wish to perform a factory reset are recommended to use the AMD cleanup utility instead.

Resident Evil Village may experience an intermittent application hang or TDR on AMD Radeon VII graphics products in the first mission of the game.

Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

Connecting two displays with large differences in resolution/refresh rates may cause flickering on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.

Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.

Radeon Software may experience a crash when Record & Stream tab is in use and a display is hot plugged.

Radeon FreeSync may intermittently become locked while on desktop after performing task switching between extended and primary displays upon closing a game, causing poor performance or stuttering. A system restart is a potential workaround if this is experienced.

Cyberpunk 2077 may experience shadow corruption on Radeon RX 6000 series graphics when ray tracing is enabled.

The download or launch Ryzen Master buttons in Radeon Software may intermittently disappear or may fail to initialize Ryzen Master.

If Ryzen Master is not detected in Adrenalin software after installation, a system restart may be required.

DOTA®2 may experience flickering and corruption on RyzenTM Mobile 5000 series.

FPS logging may log incorrectly or fail to log on RyzenTM Mobile 4000 series and RyzenTM Mobile 5000 series. AMD Link for Windows Known Issues AMD is investigating isolated reports of intermittent loss of signal during Stream Optimization if HEVC is used on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products or later. A workaround is to use the AVC encoding setting instead.

Intermittent grey frame corruption might be observed when streaming with HEVC on certain configurations via an Internet connection. A workaround is to use the AVC encoding setting instead.