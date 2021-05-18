Driver-update: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 21.5.2

AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix) AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de HD 7730(M) en hoger, de HD 8570 en hoger, en de kaarten uit de R5-, R7-, R9- en RX-series. De drivers worden alleen voor Windows 7 en 10 aangeboden en verder zijn er geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. Nieuw in de 2020-editie is onder meer Radeon Boost, een technologie die van dynamic resolution scaling gebruikmaakt om betere framerates te bereiken. In versie 21.5.2 zijn onder meer verbeteringen aangebracht in het spel Days Gone, en is ondersteuning toegevoegd voor de DirectX 12 Agility-sdk en Microsoft Shader-model 6.6.

Support For
  • Days Gone
  • Microsoft DirectX 12 Agility SDK & Microsoft Shader Model 6.6
    • Learn more from AMD here and Microsoft here.
Fixed Issues
  • Uninstalling or upgrading Radeon Software using the factory reset option may delete AMD chipset driver folders if they are stored in the same directory as the Radeon Software installation. Users who wish to perform a factory reset are recommended to use the latest AMD cleanup utility instead.
  • Cyberpunk 2077 may experience shadow corruption on Radeon RX 6000 series graphics when ray tracing is enabled.
  • Intermittent loss of signal during AMD Link’s Stream Optimization if HEVC is used on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products or later.
  • The download or launch Ryzen Master buttons in Radeon Software may intermittently disappear or may fail to initialize Ryzen Master.
  • FPS logging may log incorrectly or fail to log on RyzenTM Mobile 4000 series and RyzenTM Mobile 5000 series.
  • Radeon Software may experience a crash when Record & Stream tab is in use and a display is hot plugged.
Known Issues
  • Radeon Software might not get updated on Windows 7 platforms when updating from 21.4.1 or 21.5.2 to this release, if factory reset is enabled. As a workaround, users who wish to perform a factory reset are recommended to use the latest AMD cleanup utility instead.
  • Resident Evil Village may experience an intermittent application hang or TDR on AMD Radeon VII graphics products in the first mission of the game.
  • Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
  • Connecting two displays with large differences in resolution/refresh rates may cause flickering on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.
  • Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.
  • Radeon FreeSync may intermittently become locked while on desktop after performing task switching between extended and primary displays upon closing a game, causing poor performance or stuttering. A system restart is a potential workaround if this is experienced.
  • If Ryzen Master is not detected in Adrenalin software after installation, a system restart may be required.
  • If Blue or Black screen is observed in mobile systems, temporarily disable Enhanced sign-in
AMD Link for Windows Known Issues
  • Intermittent grey frame corruption might be observed when streaming with HEVC on certain configurations via an Internet connection. A workaround is to use the AVC encoding setting instead.

AMD Adrenalin 2020

Versienummer 21.5.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 10
Website AMD
Download https://www.amd.com/en/support
Bestandsgrootte 462,00MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: AMD

Reacties (29)

+1HugoBoss1985
18 mei 2021 11:24
Ik heb vaak last van het AMD tray icon dat meerdere keren verschijnt... (als ik er dan overheen ga met de muis verdwijnen ze op de werkende na) dit zou dan op een driver crash duiden maar games werken gewoon stabiel.

[Reactie gewijzigd door HugoBoss1985 op 18 mei 2021 11:45]

+1Astennu

@HugoBoss198518 mei 2021 12:03
Klopt ja. Heb je een OC op je kaart zitten?
Want zonder OC heb ik daar geen last van. Met een Stabiele OC ook niet. Maar als ik er mee aan het klooien ben gebeurd dat wel eens.
+1HugoBoss1985
@Astennu18 mei 2021 12:04
Nee, alleen de FAN stop uitgezet.
+1Astennu

@HugoBoss198518 mei 2021 12:07
Daar heb ik geen ervaring mee.
Waarom wil je die uit hebben als ik vragen mag? lijkt me juist een hele nuttige feature waardoor je cooler langer mee gaat als de temps boven de 60c komen gaat hij vanzelf weer aan wat idle gewoon niet gebeurd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Astennu op 18 mei 2021 12:07]

+1HugoBoss1985
@Astennu18 mei 2021 12:30
Nouja ik heb een zeer zeer zeer kleine SFF case (7,5 liter) en daar 2x140mm fan als outtake ingekregen.
De videokaart is gedeshroud en de 140mm fans verzorgen (met een PWM adapter kabeltje) nu de koeling van de videokaart én het systeem.
Dan ook geen zorgen over het slijten van de ventilatoren ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door HugoBoss1985 op 18 mei 2021 12:41]

+1Astennu

@HugoBoss198518 mei 2021 13:34
Ik snap hem dat is wel een hele specifieke use case ja :)
+1DataGhost
@HugoBoss198518 mei 2021 12:09
Heb ik ook, als je in je event viewer kijkt zie je dat het slechts de GUI is die crasht. Heeft verder inderdaad weinig/geen invloed op werking.
+1d3x
@HugoBoss198518 mei 2021 12:50
dat kan geen driver crash zijn want die icons zijn op basis van startup agents en services.
en die meerdere icons komt wel meer voor ook met andere SW
+1DickvanMaurik
18 mei 2021 11:32
Ik mag hopen dat dit ook mijn driver crashes fixed en de artefacts... laatste tijd met de toen nieuwste Adrenalin drivers alleen maar driver crashes gehad na een aantal uur van intensieve taken en bij startup artefacts... Driver rollback en geen probleem meer gehad. De artefacts zijn niet omdat mn gpu kapot is, maar puur een driver issue, nu geen problemen meer en voorlopig maar ook geen driver upgrade meer totdat t echt stabiel is.
+1Swizzler24
18 mei 2021 13:05
Draai nog steeds de 21.3.1. Deze zijn het meest stabiel imo. Alles wat daarna kwam crasht bij mij.
+1Arokhantos
18 mei 2021 13:44
amd relive / amd link werkt nog steeds niet in combinatie van wallpaper engine 😑
0Rickkamminga
@Rzarect0r18 mei 2021 11:09
Hoe dan? De 21.3.1, 21.4.1 en 21.5.1 drivers zijn zo ontzettend brak dat mijn 6900XT de helft van de tijd in de kast gelegen heeft en ik uit frustratie mijn GTX960 er maar weer in geprikt heb.

Geen idee waarom ik -1 gemod wordt. Dit is gewoon een persoonlijke ervaring, on topic en geen flamebait.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Rickkamminga op 18 mei 2021 11:30]

+1Cerenas
@Rickkamminga18 mei 2021 11:13
Hier de 5600XT en de laatst stabiele drivers voor mij zijn de 20.11 (november afgelopen jaar). 8)7

Heb nu regelmatig een driver crash en heb dan ff een black screen, bij het kijken van bijvoorbeeld Twitch in Edge. In-game zo goed als geen problemen gelukkig.
+1Astennu

@Cerenas18 mei 2021 12:04
Zou aan de hardware acceleration kunnen liggen. Anders die in Edge even uit zetten wellicht klopt daar iets niet.
+1Cerenas
@Astennu18 mei 2021 12:06
Bedankt voor de tip, dat ga ik eens proberen! :)
+1Astennu

@Rickkamminga18 mei 2021 12:06
Denk omdat je de stelling in neemt dat de drivers brak zijn en dat is niet waar.
Enkele mensen ervaren wat problemen met de 21.5.1 drivers. maar dat betekend niet dat ze meteen brak zijn. Als ze brak zijn zou iedereen problemen hebben of meer dan de helft van de gebruikers.
+1Legendfusion
@Astennu18 mei 2021 13:01
Nou er zijn anders bizar veel mensen met een 5500/5700xt of hoger waarbij de drivers toch echt het issue zijn. ( ik heb er zelf ook last van gehad met mijn 5700 XT) Inmiddels is dat redelijk opgelost, maar heb toch zeker een half jaar of langer met een kaart gezeten die ik niet maximaal on benutten door de drivers.

Sinds ik de driver only van AMD gebruik en dus niet meer de AMD software meeinstalleer, lijkt alles veel vlotter/soepeler te gaan met minder tot geen crashes van de driver. De AMD software zelf is gewoon ruk naar mijn mening..

Desalnietemin is de 5700XT inmiddels een fijne kaart die goed kan meekomen voor de prijs waar ik hem voor heb aangeschaft toendertijd, (450 euro, nog voor de chipcrisis)
+1Astennu

@Legendfusion18 mei 2021 13:31
je hebt het dan denk ik over de black screen issues?
Die waren inderdaad grootschaliger al heb ik er zelf helemaal geen last van gehad en mijn broer ook niet. Maar goed dat is maar een kleine userbase. Het was duidelijk dat daar wel een probleem was want genoeg mensen hadden het. HWU kon het zelf niet gerepliceerd krijgen maar genoeg van hun kijkers gaven in de pol aan issues te hebben. Sommige waren wel op te lossen door instellingen te veranderen / software opnieuw te instellaren op een bepaalde manier. Maar dat blijft natuurlijk vervelend en geen goede gebruikers ervaring.

Maar dat is een jaar terug en hij heeft het over Brakke RDNA2 drivers en dat is IMO niet waar die zijn vanaf dag bij mij super en de pers lijkt het daar ook mee eens te zijn. Ja tuurlijk zijn er altijd wel problemen zowel bij AMD als nVidia als Intel.
Het is en blijft windows met allemaal verschillende software, moederborden en andere hardware configuratie's die allemaal maar samen moeten kunnen werken zonder issues. Dan zul je altijd wel gebruikers hebben die met hun specifieke configuratie al zijn het maar software instellingen of combinatie van drivers/software issues gaan krijgen.
0Legendfusion
@Astennu18 mei 2021 16:55
Oh zeker zullen er altijd issues zijn, helemaal met de launch van de 5xxx gpu's van AMD, dat was immers een nieuwe architectuur. Dan kan je issues verwachten. Echter had ik zelf geen last van black screens, maar echt dat de AMD software volledige crashde. Als je dan aan het gamen was dan freezed je screen voor een seconde of 5 en hersteld zich daarna weer vaak.

De AMD applicatie zag je dan soms wel tot 4-5x verschijnen in de taakbalk. Zonder de AMD applicatie meegeinstalleerd te hebben, ervaar ik dit niet. ( ja ook clean installs gedaan, van zowel de GPU drivers en ook meerdere clean install windows)

Kan uiteraard een combinatie van mijn hardware zijn, echter komt het er wel op neer dat ik een hele tijd met een gebrekkige kaart heb gezeten ;P
0Tweakriez
@Legendfusion18 mei 2021 20:14
Ik had ook alleen maar problemen met de 5700xt waardoor ik overstapte naar Nvidia. Nu met de 6800xt nog geen enkele storing of crash gehad en heb een reference kaart vanaf dag 1. Ik heb het idee dat de 5700xt nog niet helemaal goed gerijpt was zeg maar.
+1Crashed1987
@Rickkamminga18 mei 2021 11:24
Ik ervaar hetzelfde bij het spelen van Alyx op mn Reverb G2, de 6900XT zou die prima aan moeten kunnen, maar na 2 min in game te zijn loopt de boel helemaal vast. Andere games (non-vr) heeft hij geen last van. Schijnt volgens HP een bekend probleem te zijn en bij AMD te liggen en ze komen deze zomer met een grote fix voor o.a. dit soort issues.
+1DohnJoe
@Crashed198718 mei 2021 13:41
Ik heb zelf met mijn 6800 geen problemen ondervonden met 21.4.1 en diverse games

Enige uitzondering is BeamNG, die doet mijn hele PC vastlopen en dit lijkt een vreemd driver issue dat met die game optreedt. Workaround was het terugdraaien van de max frequentie, sindsdien geen vastlopers ( en nog steeds goede framerates aangezien het spel niet zo veel vereist van de gpu)
+1Thomas H
@Rickkamminga18 mei 2021 11:28
Met het risico op een wellus/nietus discussie, ik heb (slechts) een 6700XT en hier heb ik eigenlijk nog geen issues mee gehad sinds ik mijn 5700 ermee heb vervangen. Ik speel vooral HL:Alyx, niet heel intensief, maar het viel mij juist op dat het allemaal een stuk stabieler draait, tegenwoordig.

Heb je eventuele andere oorzaken, zoals een vervuilde Windows installatie, oververhitting of een instabiele voeding weggestreept? Heb je de mogelijkheid om de videokaart in een ander systeem te testen om zo eventuele incompatibiliteit met je moederbord of zoiets te kunnen elimineren? Heb je eens bekeken hoe de kaart het doet met een undervolt of underclock? Natuurlijk zou de videokaart gewoon moeten werken, maar als je een specifieke oorzaak kunt vinden dan ben je weer wat verder...
+1Rickkamminga
@Thomas H18 mei 2021 11:36
Ik heb alles al uit de kast getrokken, tot een BCD rebuild toe. Alle componenten individueel getest en in andere computers geplaatst. Windows meerdere malen opnieuw geïnstalleerd, zowel met de herstelfunctie als met een nieuwe USB stick installatie op een vers geformatteerde SSD.

Met de GTX960 is er niets aan de hand, zodra ik de 6900xt in dit specifieke systeem druk wil het gewoon niet werken. Verscheidene BIOS versies geprobeerd, SAM aan, SAM uit, PCIe GEN3 en GEN4 geprobeerd, 8 lanes, 16 lanes, andere voeding, ander geheugen, niets helpt.

De GPU is gewoon stabiel, zelfs als ik 'm in mijn 500W HTPC druk is gaat hij als een trein.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Rickkamminga op 18 mei 2021 11:37]

+1Hephaistus
@Rickkamminga18 mei 2021 11:13
Dan is dit toch geen algemeen probleem, maar eerder een probleem bij uw specifieke set-up.
Ik heb ook een 6900xt en ervaar die problemen niet.......
+1WildWilly
@Rickkamminga18 mei 2021 11:29
Ik heb gisteren driver only geinstalleerd geen probleemem meer. :)
0Rzarect0r
@Rickkamminga18 mei 2021 11:11
Nergens last van hier :-)
0hoi3344
@Rickkamminga18 mei 2021 11:12
Ik wil hem wel van je overnemen :9

