AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de RX 400 en hoger. De drivers worden alleen nog voor 10 aangeboden. Windows 7 wordt nu als legacy aangeduid en verder zijn er geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. Nieuw in de 2020 editie is onder meer Radeon Boost, een technologie die van dynamic resolution scaling gebruik maakt om betere framerates te bereiken. In versie 20.7.2 treffen we onder meer ondersteuning aan voor het spel Chernobylite en zijn er weer enkele problemen verholpen.

Support For Chernobylite Added Vulkan Support VK_KHR_copy_commands2 This extension introduces extensible versions of the Vulkan buffer and image copy commands that can now accept extension-specific information via their copy parameters.

VK_EXT_extended_dynamic_state2 This extension allows more states to be set dynamically to reduce the number of unique pipeline state objects used by an application.

Fixed Issues Game Compatibility advisor in AMD Radeon Software may incorrectly advise some users their CPU and/or GPU do not meet the minimum requirements to play some games. If some users are still experiencing this issue, reinstall or upgrade your driver and perform a factory reset. Learn more from AMD here on performing a factory reset.

If a Blue or Black screen is observed in mobile systems, temporarily disable Enhanced sign-in.

Resident Evil Village may experience an intermittent application hang or TDR on AMD Radeon VII graphics products in the first mission of the game.

A Blue or Black screen may be observed after updating to the latest Radeon Software when core isolation is enabled. Known Issues Driver timeouts may be experienced while playing a game & streaming a video simultaneously on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 500 Series Graphics.

Users may experience difficulties ending a recording session on Open Broadcaster Software when recording in H265/HEVC codec on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6800XT.

AMD Radeon Software may crash or become unresponsive while playing some DirectX 11 games such as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds with multiple displays connected in extended mode.

Playing Horizon Zero Dawn for an extended period may lead to a driver timeout or game crash on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6700 XT.

Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

Connecting two displays with large differences in resolution/refresh rates may cause flickering on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.

Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values. AMD Link for Windows Known Issues Intermittent grey frame corruption might be observed when streaming with HEVC on certain configurations via an Internet connection. A workaround is to use the AVC encoding setting instead.