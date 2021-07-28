Cookies op Tweakers

Driver-update: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 21.7.2

AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix) AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de RX 400 en hoger. De drivers worden alleen nog voor 10 aangeboden. Windows 7 wordt nu als legacy aangeduid en verder zijn er geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. Nieuw in de 2020 editie is onder meer Radeon Boost, een technologie die van dynamic resolution scaling gebruik maakt om betere framerates te bereiken. In versie 20.7.2 treffen we onder meer ondersteuning aan voor het spel Chernobylite en zijn er weer enkele problemen verholpen.

Support For
  • Chernobylite
Added Vulkan Support
  • VK_KHR_copy_commands2
    • This extension introduces extensible versions of the Vulkan buffer and image copy commands that can now accept extension-specific information via their copy parameters.
  • VK_EXT_extended_dynamic_state2
    • This extension allows more states to be set dynamically to reduce the number of unique pipeline state objects used by an application.
Fixed Issues
  • Game Compatibility advisor in AMD Radeon Software may incorrectly advise some users their CPU and/or GPU do not meet the minimum requirements to play some games. If some users are still experiencing this issue, reinstall or upgrade your driver and perform a factory reset. Learn more from AMD here on performing a factory reset.
  • If a Blue or Black screen is observed in mobile systems, temporarily disable Enhanced sign-in.
  • Resident Evil Village may experience an intermittent application hang or TDR on AMD Radeon VII graphics products in the first mission of the game.
  • A Blue or Black screen may be observed after updating to the latest Radeon Software when core isolation is enabled.
Known Issues
  • Driver timeouts may be experienced while playing a game & streaming a video simultaneously on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 500 Series Graphics.
  • Users may experience difficulties ending a recording session on Open Broadcaster Software when recording in H265/HEVC codec on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6800XT.
  • AMD Radeon Software may crash or become unresponsive while playing some DirectX 11 games such as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds with multiple displays connected in extended mode.
  • Playing Horizon Zero Dawn for an extended period may lead to a driver timeout or game crash on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6700 XT.
  • Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
  • Connecting two displays with large differences in resolution/refresh rates may cause flickering on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.
  • Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.
AMD Link for Windows Known Issues
  • Intermittent grey frame corruption might be observed when streaming with HEVC on certain configurations via an Internet connection. A workaround is to use the AVC encoding setting instead.

AMD Adrenalin 2020

Versienummer 21.7.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 10
Website AMD
Download https://www.amd.com/en/support
Bestandsgrootte 468,00MB
Licentietype Freeware

By Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

28-07-2021 08:28
21 • submitter: AnonymousWP

28-07-2021 • 08:28

21 Linkedin

Submitter: AnonymousWP

Source: AMD

Reacties (21)

+1fapkonijntje
28 juli 2021 09:11
Ik heb een gaming laptop met een Nvidia GPU en een desktop met AMD GPU en je kunt veel zeggen over vroeger, maar de drivers van AMD zijn tegenwoordig echt van een niveautje of zes hoger. Natuurlijk staan er known issues tussen, maar het lijstje known issues van de Nvidia 471.41 driver is voor mij een heel stuk irritanter en die issues blijven veel langer aanwezig tegenwoordig. Ook bevalt de UI van AMD mij veel beter. Zeker na het uitzetten van de animaties.

Nvidia kan hier nog een hoop van leren. Frappant, hoe andersom dat ooit was.
+1computerjunky
@fapkonijntje28 juli 2021 12:05
Grappig ik kom van een nvidia kaart sinds 2016 en heb nooit driver problemen gehad.

Nu heb ik een 6900 XT en heb zwarte schermen, radeon software die crashed, drivers die crashen, games die crashen, een windows ui die na een game bugged is, een alt tab die niet lekker meer werkt en mijn ui naar 800x600 gooit, een Windows knop die vanuit een full screen applicatie mijn start menu sloopt en de eerste drivers die ik installeerde waren gewoon 25% te traag.

En dan heb je nog de shameless reclame dat ik maar een 5950x moet kopen omdat die beter bij mijn gpu past en een stuk software waar 20 pagina's met meuk in zetten waar ik nooit om gevraagd heb. Ik wil alleen gpu settings.

Al met al is nvidia een stuk stabieler en simpeler in mijn ervaring.

[Reactie gewijzigd door computerjunky op 28 juli 2021 12:07]

+1fapkonijntje
@computerjunky28 juli 2021 13:16
Wat jij omschrijft hoeft niets met de drivers te maken te hebben. Het is altijd heel makkelijk om gelijk naar de AMD drivers te wijzen en dat doen hele volksstammen dan ook automatisch. Gek genoeg wijst men bij Nvidia nooit naar de drivers, maar vinden ze andere dingen om als zondebok te dienen. De spellen ofzo, of Windows.

Het probleem is dat jij al van te voren verwacht dat alle problemen driverproblemen zijn en je daar dan maar met je vingertje automatisch naar wijst. Jouw issues klinken ook niet als driver issues maar als een incompetente voeding, of brakke GPU. Misschien geheugenissues, corrupte Windows install, noem maar wat. Misschien moet je de drivers sowieso eens opnieuw clean installeren of is er andere software die roet in 't eten gooit. Mogelijk is er een Windows update hier of daar die er gebruik van maakt, of ben je een van die figuren LTSC gebruikt en als dat zo is, dan ben je zelf het probleem.
+1computerjunky
@fapkonijntje28 juli 2021 20:01
De Driver en gpu zijn het enigste dat veranderd is in mijn rig dus ja dan is de logische conclusie AMD drivers. Bij Nvidia had ik immers nergens last van. En het is allemaal beeldverwerking gerelateerd.

Ik verwacht dus ook helemaal niets van tevoren in tegenstelling dat jij lijkt te verwachten dat het alles behalve drivers is.

Je voeding conclusie slaat echt helemaal nergens op daar hebben al die issue niets mee te maken. Dat is duidelijk een software issue.

De rest is net zo absurd. Het werkt allemaal prima met een nvidia kaart in de pc maar met een amd kaart niet.

Daarnaast zijn alle problemen die ik ervaar terug te vinden bij anderen op het internet...
+1job_h
@computerjunky28 juli 2021 23:51
Toch voor de zekerheid, om te troubleshooten: Heb je de AMD drivers clean geïnstalleerd (er is een factory reset optie met behoud van instellingen tijdens de driver installatie) en een stabiele voeding die voldoende wattage kan leveren?

Een vriend van me heeft een Nvidia GTX1080 gekocht en die was erg instabiel, terwijl de AMD kaart ervoor prima draaide. Nieuwe voeding heeft bij hem alle issues opgelost.

[Reactie gewijzigd door job_h op 28 juli 2021 23:54]

+1computerjunky
@job_h29 juli 2021 10:54
De eerste driver ja want het was de eerste keer dat er AMD drivers op deze pc geïnstalleerd werden. 2de update ja ook gedaan. Deed het bij Nvidia eigenlijk ook altijd omdat ik eigenlijk niets echt wijzig behalve sharpening aanzetten op 0.6

De kaart is prima stabiel het probleem zit voornamelijk in het switchen tussen games en windows wat een klassiek software probleem is. Zelfs met een extreme underclock naar 1200 mhz doet de kaart het. Er zijn gewoon problemen met switchen van gaming naar de desktop waarbij er iets gebeurd met de kleurechtheid en resolutie. allemaal 'op te lossen' zonder crashes maar het zou gewoon niet zo moeten zijn en is gewoon irritant omdat het een terugkerend probleem is..

[Reactie gewijzigd door computerjunky op 30 juli 2021 15:37]

0SactoriuS
@computerjunky6 augustus 2021 00:33
Ook gekeken naar mss daisey chain en voedingskabelskwaliteits issues, de zware kaarten van tegenwoordig hebben veel meer stroom nodig dan uit 2016, vega 64 dan niet meegerekend. De vega 64 leverde bij mij veel black screens op, lag uiteindelijk aan de voedingkabels, die niet top notch waren. Voeding kreeg zelf allemaal goede ratings, maar worden vaak niet beoordeeld op kabelkwaliteit helaas.

[Reactie gewijzigd door SactoriuS op 6 augustus 2021 00:34]

0computerjunky
@SactoriuS6 augustus 2021 01:47
Het draait inmiddels redelijk maar de vage software problemen blijven.

Voeding vis overigens niet uit 201y. Alleen de gpu was dat nog rest van de pc is in 2019 gebouwd. Er komt echter wel een andere voeding in gezien het me is opgevallen dat de 12 volt onder load tot 11.85 volt zakt. Desondanks is de prestatie beter als reviewers met eenzelfde build (door mijn snellere geheugen waarschijnlijk).

Ondertussen wel een bugje gevonden in BF5 waardoor ik post processing niet op ultra of zelfs high kan zetten zonder grafische artifacts te krijgen op reflecterende delen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door computerjunky op 6 augustus 2021 01:50]

+1Memori
@fapkonijntje28 juli 2021 09:43
Mijn laatste AMD kaart was een Radeon HD 5870 ( Vapor-X :9~ ). Toen al vond ik de drivers zo slecht nog niet. Teminste, niet zo erg als anderen mij deden geloven. Daarvoor waren ze inderdaad best wel slecht. Eigenlijk best wel grappig hoe lang een slechte indruk een mens bij blijft (of domweg zeggen wat ze gehoord hebben), aangezien er nog veel mensen zijn die beweren dat de drivers slecht zijn.

Wat mij er eigenlijk van weerhoudt om naar AMD over te stappen zijn twee dingen. Nvidia ShadowPlay en Nvidia Shield, waarbij ik Shield gebruik i.c.m. Moonlight om met zeer lage latency, hoge kwaliteit en zonder gedoe mijn scherm kan delen met een ander persoon op het internet. Om een film te kijken of om een spel te spelen.

Er zijn alternatieven, maar het is lastig een grote aankoop te doen, niet wetend of het misschien wel een achteruitgang kan zijn. Daarom dus elke keer maar weer Nvidia.
+1batjes
@Memori28 juli 2021 16:45
Waarom mis je ShadowPlay? AMD heeft daar zijn eigen oplossing voor.

AMD Link werkt ook prima, zal wel niet op een Shield werken, maar het werkt prima op mijn Android telefoon. De latency merk je weinig van, al wordt ik wel bewegingsziek bij first person games.
+1gr0bi
@fapkonijntje28 juli 2021 09:13
Tja, daar ben ik het inmiddels helemaal mee eens! Voorheen was dat omgekeerd inderdaad. Het enige nukje af en toe is de responsiveness van verschillende delen in de software...en de HDR filters en dergelijke zoals Nvidia die heeft maakt het voor sommige gamers interessanter :P.
+1junkchaser
@fapkonijntje28 juli 2021 10:20
Bhoah, ik ben ook voor Nvidia als het komt op grafische kaarten, maar hun Nvidia experience en Nvidia settings paneel is nu niet bepaald om naar huis te schrijven. In Nvidia Experience mist er heel wat manuele tweaking mogelijkheden en statistieken. De rest van dat programma is puur gadget en bloatware vind ik. Het Nvidia settings programma komt recht uit het windows xp tijdperk.

[Reactie gewijzigd door junkchaser op 28 juli 2021 10:21]

+1Celeritas
28 juli 2021 09:27
@fapkonijntje, ik heb precies hetzelfde.

Ik vind de software van AMD echt een verademing t.o.v. die van Nvidia. Temeer omdat ik nu samen met mijn Ryzen nu alles vanuit 1 applicatie kan monitoren (zonder andere software te moeten installeren). De prestaties per game worden netjes bijgehouden en per game kan ik met 1 druk op de knop snel inzicht krijgen in de FPS, verbruik en temperatuur van mijn GPU. Wellicht dat Nvidia dat inmiddels ook heeft/al had. Maar ik vind het geweldig om met die van AMD te werken.
+1Vlizzjeffrey
@Celeritas28 juli 2021 09:47
Ik vind het ook fijn dat je per game je kleurprofiel kan instellen in de radeon software, ideaal.
0olly180
28 juli 2021 10:50
Ik had afgelopen week gezeur met deze versie, en ben weer terug gegaan naar 21.6.1 :z
+1Legendfusion
@olly18028 juli 2021 10:57
Deze drivers zijn gisteren gereleased... Hoe kan je dan afgelopen week al gezeur hebben gehad met deze specifieke drivers?
+1olly180
@Legendfusion29 juli 2021 10:57
My bad, ik zie de 7.1 ook niet meer staan op de site van AMD, vandaar de verwarring van mijn kant.
Ik had er in ieder geval gezeur mee. ;)
Het feit dat 7.1 er nu al niet meer op staat, en 7.2 nog geen twee weken later uitkomt zegt ook wel weer iets.

Los van deze details is het echt niet de eerste keer dat Tweakers een paar dagen later komt met een kennisgeving over een nieuwe software driver, iets wat helemaal niet erg is.

Ik vindt gewoon dat je zit te mekkeren over iets wat niet relevant is, en daarom snap ik niet waarom je er een 1+ voor krijgt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door olly180 op 29 juli 2021 13:50]

+1Legendfusion
@olly18029 juli 2021 10:58
Je bgrijpt dat dit artikel om 21.7.2 gaat en niet om 21.7.1 waaraan je refereerd, die inderdaad vorige week al beschikbaar was....

Je typt het zelf verkeerd en dan zon reactie naar mij toe alsof ik raar doe....
0Hackus
@Legendfusion28 juli 2021 14:23
Hij bedoelt denk ik 21.7.1
0karun92
29 juli 2021 19:54
Na het installeren van deze update starten mijn games niet meer.

Update: opgelost
Worstelde al een aantal dagen. Eerst merkte ik op dat Horizon Zero Dawn crasht bij het opstarten. Daarna merkte ik op dat meerdere games niet wouden opstarten. Na wat geklungel met de driver, downgrade, upgrade, windows updates, visual c runtime installaties, leek het probleem opgelost te zijn. Alleen Horizon Zero dawn crashte alleen tijdens het gamen ipv tijdens opstart. Vandaag nadat ik 21.7.1 heb geinstalleerd kon ik geen enkele game meer starten. Ik gaf dan direct de schuld aan de driver. Na wat troubleshooten bleek het een specifieke app service te zijn die de boel naar de pleuris bracht. Hoogstwaarschijnlijk Nahimic service. Horizon Zero Dawn moet ik nog testen met deze nieuwe driver want volgens de release notes z.a. ook in het artikel aangegeven: Playing Horizon Zero Dawn for an extended period may lead to a driver timeout or game crash on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6700 XT.

Ik heb ook een Radeon RX 6700 XT momenteel.

[Reactie gewijzigd door karun92 op 29 juli 2021 22:55]

0Vr4nckuh
@karun9230 juli 2021 17:19
Lijkt verdomd veel op de bugs rondom de release van de 5700xt maar dan voor de 6700 XT... De eerste paar drivers voor de 5700XT waren ook bugged. (random black screens in battlefield en random UI en HUD fade out waardoor je game dus hing en je nergens meer in een menu kwam). De oplossing toen was het downvolten van de kaart. Wellicht de moeite waard om te proberen voor je 6700XT?

