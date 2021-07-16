Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Driver-update: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 21.7.1

AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix) AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de RX 400 en hoger. De drivers worden alleen nog voor 10 aangeboden. Windows 7 wordt nu als legacy aangeduid en verder zijn er geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. Nieuw in de 2020 editie is onder meer Radeon Boost, een technologie die van dynamic resolution scaling gebruik maakt om betere framerates te bereiken. In versie 20.7.1 treffen we onder meer ondersteuning aan voor de Radeon RX 6600M en 6700M, en zijn er weer de nodige problemen verholpen.

Support For
  • AMD Radeon RX 6700M Graphics
  • AMD Radeon RX 6600M Graphics
  • F1 2021
    • Up to 6% increase in performance in F1 2021 @ 4K Ultra High settings with Raytracing enabled, and up to 26% increase in performance @ 1080p Ultra High settings, Raytracing disabled, using Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.7.1 on the 16GB Radeon RX 6800XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.6.2.RS-389
Fixed Issues
  • An Oculus service error may be received on Radeon RX 5000 & 6000 series graphics products which prevents the Oculus Link setup software from running.
  • Lighting corruption may be experienced in Apex Legends when Radeon Boost is enabled.
  • Some users may experience elevated memory usage by AMD User Experience Program.
  • A driver mismatch error may appear when two versions of Radeon software (Windows Store & AMD Support versions) are installed on your system.
  • Some users may experience higher than expected memory utilization when running 3DMark Time Spy.
  • While playing Carrion, some users may experience image corruption when Anisotropic Filtering is enabled.
Known Issues
  • Game Compatibility advisor in Radeon Software Experience may incorrectly advise some users their CPU and/or GPU do not meet the minimum requirements to play some games.
  • Resident Evil Village may experience an intermittent application hang or TDR on AMD Radeon VII graphics products in the first mission of the game.
  • Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
  • Connecting two displays with large differences in resolution/refresh rates may cause flickering on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.
  • Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.
  • If Ryzen Master is not detected in Adrenalin software after installation, a system restart may be required.
  • If Blue or Black screen is observed in mobile systems, temporarily disable Enhanced sign-in.
  • A Blue or Black screen may be observed after updating to the latest Radeon Software. A workaround is to disable core isolation.
  • Lower than expected performance may be observed on select AMD Athlon mobile systems.

AMD Adrenalin 2020

Versienummer 21.7.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 10
Website AMD
Download https://www.amd.com/en/support
Bestandsgrootte 425,00MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 16-07-2021 12:39
5 • submitter: Hackus

16-07-2021 • 12:39

5 Linkedin

Submitter: Hackus

Bron: AMD

Update-historie

26-04 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.4.2 5
05-04 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.4.1 12
25-03 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.3.2 1
17-03 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.3.1 6
25-02 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.2.3 8
18-02 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.2.2 8
04-02 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.2.1 8
19-01 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.1.2 6
12-01 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.1.1 16
04-12 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 21.12.1 6
Meer historie

Lees meer

AMD Radeon Software

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Overige software

Reacties (5)

-Moderatie-faq
-1505+12+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+1wildhagen
16 juli 2021 12:54
Hmm, er werd na installatie niet gevraagd om een reboot, waar dat bij eerdere versies (incl 21.6.2, de voerige versie die ik had) wel was. Is dit toeval, of heeft men dit verandert?

Verder tot nu toe geen bijzonderheden gemerkt, hij doet het gewoon prima. Maargoed, vorige versies deden dat bij mij toch al, dus dat zegt niet zoveel.
+1Hackus
16 juli 2021 13:16
@Drobanir
For 6900XT :
Adrenalin 21.6.1 Recommended (WHQL) @29/6
Adrenalin 21.7.1 Optional @ 15/7
0Nickvdd
16 juli 2021 13:09
Dit klopt niet helemaal. We zitten op versie 21.7.1 sinds gister met hele andere release notes. :P
0huntedjohan
17 juli 2021 19:31
gaat lekker hier. download gestart, installatie gestart. afgebroken met 1 of andere melding dat windows een ander had gepushed. nu na reboot krijg ik de error dat de versie die ik wil opstarten niet compatible is met de driver die ik geinstalleerd heb :O

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True