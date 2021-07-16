AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de RX 400 en hoger. De drivers worden alleen nog voor 10 aangeboden. Windows 7 wordt nu als legacy aangeduid en verder zijn er geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. Nieuw in de 2020 editie is onder meer Radeon Boost, een technologie die van dynamic resolution scaling gebruik maakt om betere framerates te bereiken. In versie 20.7.1 treffen we onder meer ondersteuning aan voor de Radeon RX 6600M en 6700M, en zijn er weer de nodige problemen verholpen.

Support For AMD Radeon RX 6700M Graphics

AMD Radeon RX 6600M Graphics

F1 2021 Up to 6% increase in performance in F1 2021 @ 4K Ultra High settings with Raytracing enabled, and up to 26% increase in performance @ 1080p Ultra High settings, Raytracing disabled, using Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.7.1 on the 16GB Radeon RX 6800XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.6.2.RS-389

Fixed Issues An Oculus service error may be received on Radeon RX 5000 & 6000 series graphics products which prevents the Oculus Link setup software from running.

Lighting corruption may be experienced in Apex Legends when Radeon Boost is enabled.

Some users may experience elevated memory usage by AMD User Experience Program.

A driver mismatch error may appear when two versions of Radeon software (Windows Store & AMD Support versions) are installed on your system.

Some users may experience higher than expected memory utilization when running 3DMark Time Spy.

While playing Carrion, some users may experience image corruption when Anisotropic Filtering is enabled. Known Issues Game Compatibility advisor in Radeon Software Experience may incorrectly advise some users their CPU and/or GPU do not meet the minimum requirements to play some games.

Resident Evil Village may experience an intermittent application hang or TDR on AMD Radeon VII graphics products in the first mission of the game.

Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

Connecting two displays with large differences in resolution/refresh rates may cause flickering on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.

Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.

If Ryzen Master is not detected in Adrenalin software after installation, a system restart may be required.

If Blue or Black screen is observed in mobile systems, temporarily disable Enhanced sign-in.

A Blue or Black screen may be observed after updating to the latest Radeon Software. A workaround is to disable core isolation.

Lower than expected performance may be observed on select AMD Athlon mobile systems.