Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Uitgebreide informatie over versie 1.58 is op deze pagina te vinden. In versie 1.58.2 zijn verder nog de volgende problemen verholpen:
Update 1.58.2 addresses these issues:
- Only acquire workspace storage locks on the remote extension host
- Remote extension will not work if it depends on a local UI one
- Terminal is tiny when extensions create and show them
- When multiple ghost text parts have line breaks, the first line of the ghost text gets deleted
- Using command line to open vscode causes code warning
- Trust and Continue dialog need two clicks on
Continueto go away
- VS Code Terminal doesn't autofocus
- MacOS: Could not move terminal into editor area after first move