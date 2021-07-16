Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Visual Studio Code 1.58.2

Visual Studio Code logo (79 pix) Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Uitgebreide informatie over versie 1.58 is op deze pagina te vinden. In versie 1.58.2 zijn verder nog de volgende problemen verholpen:

Update 1.58.2 addresses these issues:

Visual Studio Code

Versienummer 1.58.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Microsoft
Download https://code.visualstudio.com/#alt-downloads
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

15-04 Visual Studio Code 1.66.2 2
09-04 Visual Studio Code 1.66.1 4
31-03 Visual Studio Code 1.66.0 6
11-03 Visual Studio Code 1.65.2 6
10-03 Visual Studio Code 1.65.1 0
04-03 Visual Studio Code 1.65.0 0
14-02 Visual Studio Code 1.64.2 0
09-02 Visual Studio Code 1.64.1 0
04-02 Visual Studio Code 1.64.0 3
17-12 Visual Studio Code 1.63.2 0
Meer historie

