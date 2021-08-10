Cookies op Tweakers

Driver-update: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 21.8.1

AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix) AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de RX 400 en hoger. De drivers worden alleen nog voor 10 aangeboden. Windows 7 wordt nu als legacy aangeduid en verder zijn er geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. In versie 21.8.1 treffen we onder meer ondersteuning aan voor de Radeon RX 6600 XT en is er een probleem verholpen met het spel The Medium wanneer FrameView wordt gebruikt.

Support For
  • AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Graphics
Fixed Issues
  • The Medium may crash after launching the game while running FrameView.
Known Issues
  • Upgrading to the latest Radeon graphics driver may cause the auto update feature on Ryzen Master to stop working. A temporary workaround is to manually update Ryzen Master.
  • While playing Control using DirectX 12, users may observe corrupt light rays on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6600 XT.
  • Driver timeouts may be experienced while playing a game & streaming a video simultaneously on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 500 Series Graphics.
  • Users may experience difficulties ending a recording session on Open Broadcaster Software when recording in H265/HEVC codec on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6800XT.
  • AMD Radeon Software may crash or become unresponsive while playing some DirectX 11 games such as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds with multiple displays connected in extended mode.
  • Playing Horizon Zero Dawn for an extended period may lead to a driver timeout or game crash on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6700 XT.
  • Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
  • Connecting two displays with large differences in resolution/refresh rates may cause flickering on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.
  • Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.
AMD Link for Windows Known Issues
  • Intermittent grey frame corruption might be observed when streaming with HEVC on certain configurations via an Internet connection. A workaround is to use the AVC encoding setting instead.

AMD Adrenalin 2020

Versienummer 21.8.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 10
Website AMD
Download https://www.amd.com/en/support
Bestandsgrootte 464,00MB
Licentietype Freeware

Reacties




+186ul
11 augustus 2021 08:36
Nadat ik deze op W10 heb geinstalleerd, kan ik de wijzigingen zo aanpassen dat de effecten ervan ook merkbaar zijn op andere OSen in dual/multi boot? Dan is dat een work around voor mijn Linux systemen.
+1pbeer
@86ul11 augustus 2021 10:48
Deze driver is enkel voor Windows. Dus in dualboot heb je er niets aan in Linux. Misschien dat je eens op zoek moet voor updates onder Linux. Mogelijk op het support forum van de distro die je gebruikt.
+186ul
@pbeer11 augustus 2021 11:42
Bedankt maar dat is niet mijn vraag. Mijn vraag stelde ik vanuit de OS, maar om dezelfde vraag vanuit de gpu te stellen: Blijven de op W10 gewijzigde instellingen op/in de gpu, ook als ik via dual/multi boot een andere OS gebruik (en dus effect bij gebruik van andere OSen op dezelfde built)?

In beide vragen laat ik dus indirect weten dat deze software niet werkt op Linux. Daarom juist de vraag of de gewijzigde instellingen in de gpu wordt opgeslagen (en dus effect bij gebruik van andere OSen op dezelfde built), of de gewijzigde instellingen op W10 blijft, die dan de gpu anders aanspreekt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door 86ul op 11 augustus 2021 11:44]

+1pbeer
@86ul11 augustus 2021 21:47
Er worden geen instellingen opgeslagen in de GPU. De GPU heeft wel firmware die geupdatet kan worden. Maar firmware en drivers zijn twee compleet andere zaken. Als je de firmware van de GPU update, dan is dat de firmware die gebruikt wordt onder eender welk OS. Deze Windows drivers kunnen dus onmogelijk een oplossing vormen voor jou Linux OS. Je kan wel de Windows Subsystem for Linux installeren onder Windows om dan onder Windows Linux-programma's te gaan gebruiken, maar dan is het geen dualboot systeem meer. Of je kan Linux gaan draaien in een virtuele machine, maar dat is nog steeds geen dualboot.
+186ul
@pbeer12 augustus 2021 08:42
Spijtig en bedankt.
+1Postman
10 augustus 2021 21:05
Min of meer alleen een release om de 6600 XT te ondersteunen.

Hoop dat ze binnenkort weer eens een nieuwe WHQL versie uit gaan brengen, de huidige is al een tijdje geleden en de optional vind ik niet helemaal stabiel.
0Ultraman
@Postman26 augustus 2021 16:37
Wat heb je bemerkt qua de stabiliteit? Want ik overweeg om weer eens te upgraden (een game vroeg er om). Op dit moment zit ik nog op een voor mijn prima functionerende 21.1.x.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Ultraman op 26 augustus 2021 16:37]



