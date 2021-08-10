AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de RX 400 en hoger. De drivers worden alleen nog voor 10 aangeboden. Windows 7 wordt nu als legacy aangeduid en verder zijn er geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. In versie 21.8.1 treffen we onder meer ondersteuning aan voor de Radeon RX 6600 XT en is er een probleem verholpen met het spel The Medium wanneer FrameView wordt gebruikt.

Support For AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Graphics Fixed Issues The Medium may crash after launching the game while running FrameView. Known Issues Upgrading to the latest Radeon graphics driver may cause the auto update feature on Ryzen Master to stop working. A temporary workaround is to manually update Ryzen Master.

While playing Control using DirectX 12, users may observe corrupt light rays on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6600 XT.

Driver timeouts may be experienced while playing a game & streaming a video simultaneously on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 500 Series Graphics.

Users may experience difficulties ending a recording session on Open Broadcaster Software when recording in H265/HEVC codec on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6800XT.

AMD Radeon Software may crash or become unresponsive while playing some DirectX 11 games such as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds with multiple displays connected in extended mode.

Playing Horizon Zero Dawn for an extended period may lead to a driver timeout or game crash on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6700 XT.

Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

Connecting two displays with large differences in resolution/refresh rates may cause flickering on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.

Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values. AMD Link for Windows Known Issues Intermittent grey frame corruption might be observed when streaming with HEVC on certain configurations via an Internet connection. A workaround is to use the AVC encoding setting instead.