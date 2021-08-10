In juli 2017 is versie 1.7.13 van Media Player Classic - Home Cinema uitgekomen en gaven de ontwikkelaars aan dat zij verder geen nieuwe versies meer uit zouden brengen. De broncode is echter open source en een ontwikkelaar die onder de naam clsid bij de website Doom9 bekendstaat en zelf lange tijd bij mpc-hc betrokken was, brengt nu af en toe nieuwe 'onofficiële' versies uit. Deze bevatten voornamelijk kleine verbeteringen en ook worden altijd de laatste versies van de LAV Filters en MediaInfo meegeleverd. De changelog voor versie 1.9.15 is hieronder te vinden.

Seekbar video preview now supports video rotation.

Manual subtitle search now also works for online streams.

Fixed an issue that could cause a long delay when opening the File menu with certain optical drives.

Fixed an issue in the audio stream switcher that could result in a player hang on seek or track change. This happened only when an external audio track was loaded, in combination with the internal audio renderer and madVR.

Fixed parsing of subtitle files that contain a duplicate UTF BOM in their file header.

A few other small fixes.

A lot of people seem to be unaware of some of the awesome features that have been added to MPC-HC in the past years. Here is a list of useful options and features that everyone should know about: