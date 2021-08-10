Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Media Player Classic - Home Cinema 1.9.15

Media Player Classic logo (75 pix)In juli 2017 is versie 1.7.13 van Media Player Classic - Home Cinema uitgekomen en gaven de ontwikkelaars aan dat zij verder geen nieuwe versies meer uit zouden brengen. De broncode is echter open source en een ontwikkelaar die onder de naam clsid bij de website Doom9 bekendstaat en zelf lange tijd bij mpc-hc betrokken was, brengt nu af en toe nieuwe 'onofficiële' versies uit. Deze bevatten voornamelijk kleine verbeteringen en ook worden altijd de laatste versies van de LAV Filters en MediaInfo meegeleverd. De changelog voor versie 1.9.15 is hieronder te vinden.

Changes/additions/improvements:
  • Seekbar video preview now supports video rotation.
  • Manual subtitle search now also works for online streams.
Fixes:
  • Fixed an issue that could cause a long delay when opening the File menu with certain optical drives.
  • Fixed an issue in the audio stream switcher that could result in a player hang on seek or track change. This happened only when an external audio track was loaded, in combination with the internal audio renderer and madVR.
  • Fixed parsing of subtitle files that contain a duplicate UTF BOM in their file header.
  • A few other small fixes.
Overview of features

A lot of people seem to be unaware of some of the awesome features that have been added to MPC-HC in the past years. Here is a list of useful options and features that everyone should know about:

  • Dark interface: Menu > View > Dark Theme
    When using dark theme it is also possible to change the height of the seekbar and size of the toolbar buttons.
    Options > Advanced
  • Video preview on the seekbar: Options > Tweaks > Show preview on seek bar
  • Adjust playback speed: Menu > Play > Playback rate
    The buttons in the player that control playback rate take a 2x step by default. This can be customized to smaller values (like 10%):
    Options > Playback > Speed step
    Adjusting playback speed works best with the internal audio renderer. This also has automatic pitch correction.
    Options > Playback > Output > Audio Renderer
  • MPC-HC can remember playback position, so you can resume from that point later
    Options > Player > History
  • You can quickly seek through a video with Ctrl + Mouse Scrollwheel.
  • You can jump to next/previous file in a folder by pressing PageUp/PageDown.
  • You can perform automatic actions at end of file. For example to go to next file or close player.
    Options > Playback > After Playback (permanent setting)
    Menu > Play > After Playback (for current file only)
  • A-B repeat
    You can loop a segment of a video. Press [ and ] to set start and stop markers.
  • You can rotate/flip/mirror/stretch/zoom the video
    Menu > View > Pan&Scan
    This is also easily done with hotkeys (see below).
  • There are lots of keyboard hotkeys and mouse actions to control the player. They can be customized as well.
    Options > Player > Keys
    Tip: there is a search box above the table.
  • You can stream videos directly from Youtube and many other video websites
    Put youtube-dl.exe in the MPC-HC installation folder.
    Then you can open website URLs in the player: Menu > File > Open File/URL
    You can even download those videos: Menu > File > Save a copy
    Tip: to be able to download in best quality with youtube-dl, it is recommended to also put ffmpeg.exe in the MPC-HC folder.
    Several configuration options are found here: Options > Advanced
  • Play HDR video
    This requires using madVR or MPC Video Renderer.
    After installation these renderers can be selected here:
    Options > Playback > Output
  • Ability to search for and download subtitles, either automatically or manually (press D):
    Options > Subtitles > Misc
  • Besides all these (new) features, there have also been many bugfixes and internal improvements in the player in the past years that give better performance and stability. It also has updated internal codecs. Support was added for CUE sheets, WebVTT subtitles, etc.

Media Player Classic - Home Cinema screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 1.9.15
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Doom9
Download https://github.com/clsid2/mpc-hc/releases/tag/1.9.15
Bestandsgrootte 16,92MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 10-08-2021 18:03
1 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

10-08-2021 • 18:03

1 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Doom9

Update-historie

16-04 Media Player Classic - Home Cinema 1.9.21.2 2
17-03 Media Player Classic - Home Cinema 1.9.20 0
31-01 Media Player Classic - Home Cinema 1.9.19 6
14-12 Media Player Classic - Home Cinema 1.9.18 14
10-11 Media Player Classic - Home Cinema 1.9.17 6
22-09 Media Player Classic - Home Cinema 1.9.16 0
08-'21 Media Player Classic - Home Cinema 1.9.15 1
07-'21 Media Player Classic - Home Cinema 1.9.14 17
06-'21 Media Player Classic - Home Cinema 1.9.13 22
05-'21 Media Player Classic - Home Cinema 1.9.12.4 hotfix 35
Meer historie

Lees meer

Media Player Classic - Home Cinema

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Design en multimedia

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
-1101+11+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1CrazyJoe
11 augustus 2021 16:03
Ik ben naar MPC-BE overgestapt toen de heren van MPC-HE aangaven dat ze geen updates meer gingen maken. MPC-BE wordt nog wel doorontwikkeld.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True