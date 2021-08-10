In juli 2017 is versie 1.7.13 van Media Player Classic - Home Cinema uitgekomen en gaven de ontwikkelaars aan dat zij verder geen nieuwe versies meer uit zouden brengen. De broncode is echter open source en een ontwikkelaar die onder de naam clsid bij de website Doom9 bekendstaat en zelf lange tijd bij mpc-hc betrokken was, brengt nu af en toe nieuwe 'onofficiële' versies uit. Deze bevatten voornamelijk kleine verbeteringen en ook worden altijd de laatste versies van de LAV Filters en MediaInfo meegeleverd. De changelog voor versie 1.9.15 is hieronder te vinden.
Changes/additions/improvements:
Fixes:
- Seekbar video preview now supports video rotation.
- Manual subtitle search now also works for online streams.
Overview of features
- Fixed an issue that could cause a long delay when opening the File menu with certain optical drives.
- Fixed an issue in the audio stream switcher that could result in a player hang on seek or track change. This happened only when an external audio track was loaded, in combination with the internal audio renderer and madVR.
- Fixed parsing of subtitle files that contain a duplicate UTF BOM in their file header.
- A few other small fixes.
A lot of people seem to be unaware of some of the awesome features that have been added to MPC-HC in the past years. Here is a list of useful options and features that everyone should know about:
- Dark interface: Menu > View > Dark Theme
When using dark theme it is also possible to change the height of the seekbar and size of the toolbar buttons.
Options > Advanced
- Video preview on the seekbar: Options > Tweaks > Show preview on seek bar
- Adjust playback speed: Menu > Play > Playback rate
The buttons in the player that control playback rate take a 2x step by default. This can be customized to smaller values (like 10%):
Options > Playback > Speed step
Adjusting playback speed works best with the internal audio renderer. This also has automatic pitch correction.
Options > Playback > Output > Audio Renderer
- MPC-HC can remember playback position, so you can resume from that point later
Options > Player > History
- You can quickly seek through a video with Ctrl + Mouse Scrollwheel.
- You can jump to next/previous file in a folder by pressing PageUp/PageDown.
- You can perform automatic actions at end of file. For example to go to next file or close player.
Options > Playback > After Playback (permanent setting)
Menu > Play > After Playback (for current file only)
- A-B repeat
You can loop a segment of a video. Press [ and ] to set start and stop markers.
- You can rotate/flip/mirror/stretch/zoom the video
Menu > View > Pan&Scan
This is also easily done with hotkeys (see below).
- There are lots of keyboard hotkeys and mouse actions to control the player. They can be customized as well.
Options > Player > Keys
Tip: there is a search box above the table.
- You can stream videos directly from Youtube and many other video websites
Put youtube-dl.exe in the MPC-HC installation folder.
Then you can open website URLs in the player: Menu > File > Open File/URL
You can even download those videos: Menu > File > Save a copy
Tip: to be able to download in best quality with youtube-dl, it is recommended to also put ffmpeg.exe in the MPC-HC folder.
Several configuration options are found here: Options > Advanced
- Play HDR video
This requires using madVR or MPC Video Renderer.
After installation these renderers can be selected here:
Options > Playback > Output
- Ability to search for and download subtitles, either automatically or manually (press D):
Options > Subtitles > Misc
- Besides all these (new) features, there have also been many bugfixes and internal improvements in the player in the past years that give better performance and stability. It also has updated internal codecs. Support was added for CUE sheets, WebVTT subtitles, etc.