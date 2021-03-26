Versie 21.03 van MediaInfo is uitgekomen. Dit programma is bedoeld om meer te weten te komen over de eigenschappen van audio- en videobestanden. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over de tags, gebruikte codecs en containers. MediaInfo is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en kan met een grafische gebruikersinterface of via de commandline worden gebruikt. Het programma is geheel naar eigen smaak aan te passen en ook in het Nederlands te gebruiken. Verder zijn er uitgebreide mogelijkheden om de verzamelde informatie te exporteren. Kies bij het downloaden voor 'without installer', want de Windows-installatiebestanden bevatten adware. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Added: WAV: ADM profile detection of Dolby Atmos Master or MPEG-H

SMPTE ST 337: support of AC-4

AC-3/AC-4: show top layer channels after Lw/Rw, as it becomes the defacto standard layout

Dolby Surround EX and Pro Logic IIz detection

Matroska: add DV support

DV: remove check of zeroed bytes in timecode, considered again as valid timecode

TIFF; add support of compression codes 7 and 8

WAV: show bext (BWF) version in verbose mode / XML / JSON

MXF: detection fo DCI P3 mastering display color primaries

Options: add software version to text output (Windows GUI)

Options: add report creation timestamp to text output (Windows GUI)

macOS: native build for Apple Silicon (arm64) Bug correction: HDR: mastering max. luminance precision was wrong

WM: fix EncodingTime parsing

MOV/MP4: skip XMP huge atoms, fix

MPEG-TS: fix inverted supplementary_audio_descriptor mix_type values

AAC: fix File_Aac::is_intensity according to ISO/IEC 14496-3:2009

I1353, MP4: Skip user data Xtra and free atoms

FFV1: fix crash with some bitstreams parsing

TIFF: fix division by 0

RF64: fix the WAV malformed chunk size test

macOS 10.9/10.10: fix crash at startup

Supported platforms: this is the last version compatible with Windows XP, macOS 10.5-10.9, RHEL/CentOS 6