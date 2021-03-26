Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: MediaInfo 21.03

MediaInfo logo (75 pix) Versie 21.03 van MediaInfo is uitgekomen. Dit programma is bedoeld om meer te weten te komen over de eigenschappen van audio- en videobestanden. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over de tags, gebruikte codecs en containers. MediaInfo is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en kan met een grafische gebruikersinterface of via de commandline worden gebruikt. Het programma is geheel naar eigen smaak aan te passen en ook in het Nederlands te gebruiken. Verder zijn er uitgebreide mogelijkheden om de verzamelde informatie te exporteren. Kies bij het downloaden voor 'without installer', want de Windows-installatiebestanden bevatten adware. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Added:
  • WAV: ADM profile detection of Dolby Atmos Master or MPEG-H
  • SMPTE ST 337: support of AC-4
  • AC-3/AC-4: show top layer channels after Lw/Rw, as it becomes the defacto standard layout
  • Dolby Surround EX and Pro Logic IIz detection
  • Matroska: add DV support
  • DV: remove check of zeroed bytes in timecode, considered again as valid timecode
  • TIFF; add support of compression codes 7 and 8
  • WAV: show bext (BWF) version in verbose mode / XML / JSON
  • MXF: detection fo DCI P3 mastering display color primaries
  • Options: add software version to text output (Windows GUI)
  • Options: add report creation timestamp to text output (Windows GUI)
  • macOS: native build for Apple Silicon (arm64)
Bug correction:
  • HDR: mastering max. luminance precision was wrong
  • WM: fix EncodingTime parsing
  • MOV/MP4: skip XMP huge atoms, fix
  • MPEG-TS: fix inverted supplementary_audio_descriptor mix_type values
  • AAC: fix File_Aac::is_intensity according to ISO/IEC 14496-3:2009
  • I1353, MP4: Skip user data Xtra and free atoms
  • FFV1: fix crash with some bitstreams parsing
  • TIFF: fix division by 0
  • RF64: fix the WAV malformed chunk size test
  • macOS 10.9/10.10: fix crash at startup
  • Supported platforms: this is the last version compatible with Windows XP, macOS 10.5-10.9, RHEL/CentOS 6
Versienummer 21.03
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Media Aarea
Download https://mediaarea.net/en/MediaInfo/Download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

