Sigil is een opensource-e-bookeditor met uitgebreide mogelijkheden, die ontwikkeld wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan zowel epub- als html-bestanden importeren, inclusief opmaak en afbeeldingen. De ondersteuning voor epub2 is honderd procent en die voor epub3 is nagenoeg compleet. Het kan verder een inhoudsopgave met meerdere niveaus genereren en de epub-syntax direct bewerken in de code view. In versie 1.5.1 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Features:
Bug Fixes:
- Can now handle single xhtml file sizes over 2megabytes in size via its own URL Schemehandler
- Will now highlight matched open close tag pairs while editing in Code View
- Delete open close tag pairs (Remove Tag Pair)
- Default selection of text for basic CodeView formatting including bold, italic, etc based on cursor position
- Shift double-click (and Alt double-click) on a tag to select tag contents (including tag)
- Expanded split on Sigil Split Marker capabilities to work better with nested tags
- Added a new C++ CSS Parser and Query engine that works with Sigil's version of Gumbo
- The Reports tool for "CSS Selectors" now lists all CSS selectors not just classes
- The "Delete Unused Styles" tool now handles all unused CSS Selectors not just classes
- The Reports for "CSS Selectors" and "Delete Unused Selectors" now handle selectors in XHTML Style tags
- Added ability to load text and csv files to Group Saved Searches to automate lists of replacements
- Reworked the Metadata Editor to be much more Human Readable with tooltips to show xml tags
- Added semantic code to the descriptive field in Add Semantics as a learning aid (Thank You BeckyEbook!)
- Checkpoint ManageRepos now has the ability to sort the repo table by any column (Thank You BeckyEbook!)
- The Sigil User Guide has be completely reworked to bring it to Sigil 1.5.0+ levels
Notes:
- Fix issue with custom ncx names in non-standard empty epub layouts
- Fix Import Text to properly add ncx if missing for epub2
- Fix issue with "Delete Unused Styles" not properly detecting all used selectors
- Fix issues with repeated use of Mend and Prettify on bare text in structural tags
- Fix extra line issue with Link to Stylesheet (Thank you BeckyEBook!)
- Fix bug in id assignment in EPUB3 Metadata editor
- Fix bug in trailing slash in Move To Folder paths
- Fix bug in spelling of Columbia->Colombia in Languages (Thank you Tex2002ans!)
- Fix bug in Clip Editor pasting of multiple clips
- Fix bug in PerformCSSUpdates related to quoted string in content: values
- Fix bug related to iframe handling when loading Preview
- Fix typos in XMLEntities descriptions (Thank you BeckEbook!)
- Fix numeric table alignment to align right in multiple tables (Thank you BeckyEbook!)
- Fix bug in Add Existing not properly using QProgressDialog for long import
- Removed long deprecated and now invalid use of "altlang" in EPUB3 Metadata Editor
- Please check the Sigil Wiki for important Sigil support links, additional resource downloads, and platform-specific trouble-shooting tips/requirements.
- Mac users should still download and install ActiveState's ActiveTcl Community Edition to utilize plugins that use Tk/Tcl GUIs. More here.
- Mac users should also check out the wiki entry on the New Release File Format
- The latest Sigil user guide can always be downloaded from its own repository.