Sigil is een opensource-e-bookeditor met uitgebreide mogelijkheden, die ontwikkeld wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan zowel epub- als html-bestanden importeren, inclusief opmaak en afbeeldingen. De ondersteuning voor epub2 is honderd procent en die voor epub3 is nagenoeg compleet. Het kan verder een inhoudsopgave met meerdere niveaus genereren en de epub-syntax direct bewerken in de code view. In versie 1.5.1 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Features: Can now handle single xhtml file sizes over 2megabytes in size via its own URL Schemehandler

Will now highlight matched open close tag pairs while editing in Code View

Delete open close tag pairs (Remove Tag Pair)

Default selection of text for basic CodeView formatting including bold, italic, etc based on cursor position

Shift double-click (and Alt double-click) on a tag to select tag contents (including tag)

Expanded split on Sigil Split Marker capabilities to work better with nested tags

Added a new C++ CSS Parser and Query engine that works with Sigil's version of Gumbo

The Reports tool for "CSS Selectors" now lists all CSS selectors not just classes

The "Delete Unused Styles" tool now handles all unused CSS Selectors not just classes

The Reports for "CSS Selectors" and "Delete Unused Selectors" now handle selectors in XHTML Style tags

Added ability to load text and csv files to Group Saved Searches to automate lists of replacements

Reworked the Metadata Editor to be much more Human Readable with tooltips to show xml tags

Added semantic code to the descriptive field in Add Semantics as a learning aid (Thank You BeckyEbook!)

Checkpoint ManageRepos now has the ability to sort the repo table by any column (Thank You BeckyEbook!)

The Sigil User Guide has be completely reworked to bring it to Sigil 1.5.0+ levels Bug Fixes: Fix issue with custom ncx names in non-standard empty epub layouts

Fix Import Text to properly add ncx if missing for epub2

Fix issue with "Delete Unused Styles" not properly detecting all used selectors

Fix issues with repeated use of Mend and Prettify on bare text in structural tags

Fix extra line issue with Link to Stylesheet (Thank you BeckyEBook!)

Fix bug in id assignment in EPUB3 Metadata editor

Fix bug in trailing slash in Move To Folder paths

Fix bug in spelling of Columbia->Colombia in Languages (Thank you Tex2002ans!)

Fix bug in Clip Editor pasting of multiple clips

Fix bug in PerformCSSUpdates related to quoted string in content: values

Fix bug related to iframe handling when loading Preview

Fix typos in XMLEntities descriptions (Thank you BeckEbook!)

Fix numeric table alignment to align right in multiple tables (Thank you BeckyEbook!)

Fix bug in Add Existing not properly using QProgressDialog for long import

Removed long deprecated and now invalid use of "altlang" in EPUB3 Metadata Editor Notes: