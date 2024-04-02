Versie 2.1.0 van Sigil is uitgekomen. Sigil is een opensource-e-bookeditor met uitgebreide mogelijkheden die ontwikkeld wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan zowel EPUB- als HTML-bestanden importeren, inclusief opmaak en afbeeldingen. De ondersteuning is volledig aanwezig voor zowel EPUB 2 als EPUB 3. Het kan verder een inhoudsopgave met verscheidene niveaus genereren en de EPUB-syntax direct bewerken in de code view. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New Features
Bug Fixes
- Assign menu accelerators P - Plugins, and K - Checkpoints (thank you BeckyEbook)
- Add ability to change keyboard focus using keyboard shortcuts or menus to BookBrowser, Preview, CodeView, ClipsWindow, and TableOfContents Windows
- Preserve Media Overlay Active Classes when deleting unused classes
- Goto Link Or Style (or Ctrl-Clicking on a class will now search selectors with combinators if nothing found in normal css classes
- Update to a newer Spanish hunspell dictionary
- Overhaul of Building on Linux documentation
- Update 3rdparty zlib to version 1.3.1 for security and other bug fixes
- Update 3rdparty pcre2 to version 10.43 for security and other bug fixes
- Update to Qt 6.6.2 for security fixes, accessibility improvements
- Allow cancelling of Save if mend on save set and not well formed
- Windows users can now set the SIGIL_USE_FREETYPE_FONTENGINE environment variable to more fully support woff and woff2 fonts
- Multiple bug fixes from Qt 6.6.2 such as the transient child window resize bug on Windows, etc
- Fix QuickParser bug when parsing attribute names not properly ignoring all legal whitespace
- Make OPF parsing robust to alternative whitespace usage as well
- Fix creation of thumbnails of svg images in SelectFiles and Image Report for macOS
- Fix svg rendering in QtSvg by filtering out desc and title tags inside text tags pre-rendering
- Fix Python plugin quickparser.py to better handle svg mixed case tag names
- Better handle cancelling out of plugins prior to their completion
- Better handle Guide/Landmark title translations (thank you BeckyEbook)
- Clean up cmake and build warnings
- Fix crash on Windows when using woff/woff2 fonts