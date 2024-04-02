Software-update: Sigil 2.1.0

Versie 2.1.0 van Sigil is uitgekomen. Sigil is een opensource-e-bookeditor met uitgebreide mogelijkheden die ontwikkeld wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan zowel EPUB- als HTML-bestanden importeren, inclusief opmaak en afbeeldingen. De ondersteuning is volledig aanwezig voor zowel EPUB 2 als EPUB 3. Het kan verder een inhoudsopgave met verscheidene niveaus genereren en de EPUB-syntax direct bewerken in de code view. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New Features
  • Assign menu accelerators P - Plugins, and K - Checkpoints (thank you BeckyEbook)
  • Add ability to change keyboard focus using keyboard shortcuts or menus to BookBrowser, Preview, CodeView, ClipsWindow, and TableOfContents Windows
  • Preserve Media Overlay Active Classes when deleting unused classes
  • Goto Link Or Style (or Ctrl-Clicking on a class will now search selectors with combinators if nothing found in normal css classes
  • Update to a newer Spanish hunspell dictionary
  • Overhaul of Building on Linux documentation
  • Update 3rdparty zlib to version 1.3.1 for security and other bug fixes
  • Update 3rdparty pcre2 to version 10.43 for security and other bug fixes
  • Update to Qt 6.6.2 for security fixes, accessibility improvements
  • Allow cancelling of Save if mend on save set and not well formed
  • Windows users can now set the SIGIL_USE_FREETYPE_FONTENGINE environment variable to more fully support woff and woff2 fonts
Bug Fixes
  • Multiple bug fixes from Qt 6.6.2 such as the transient child window resize bug on Windows, etc
  • Fix QuickParser bug when parsing attribute names not properly ignoring all legal whitespace
  • Make OPF parsing robust to alternative whitespace usage as well
  • Fix creation of thumbnails of svg images in SelectFiles and Image Report for macOS
  • Fix svg rendering in QtSvg by filtering out desc and title tags inside text tags pre-rendering
  • Fix Python plugin quickparser.py to better handle svg mixed case tag names
  • Better handle cancelling out of plugins prior to their completion
  • Better handle Guide/Landmark title translations (thank you BeckyEbook)
  • Clean up cmake and build warnings
  • Fix crash on Windows when using woff/woff2 fonts

Sigil

Versienummer 2.1.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Sigil
Download https://github.com/Sigil-Ebook/Sigil/releases/tag/2.1.0
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 02-04-2024 07:14 0

02-04-2024 • 07:14

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Bron: Sigil

Update-historie

18-07 Sigil 2.8.1 0
08-06 Sigil 2.8.0 5
20-03 Sigil 2.7.6 0
11-03 Sigil 2.7.5 1
02-12 Sigil 2.7.0 0
09-'25 Sigil 2.6.2 0
07-'25 Sigil 2.6.0 4
06-'25 Sigil 2.5.2 1
05-'25 Sigil 2.5.0 0
02-'25 Sigil 2.4.2 2
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