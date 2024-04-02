Versie 2.1.0 van Sigil is uitgekomen. Sigil is een opensource-e-bookeditor met uitgebreide mogelijkheden die ontwikkeld wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan zowel EPUB- als HTML-bestanden importeren, inclusief opmaak en afbeeldingen. De ondersteuning is volledig aanwezig voor zowel EPUB 2 als EPUB 3. Het kan verder een inhoudsopgave met verscheidene niveaus genereren en de EPUB-syntax direct bewerken in de code view. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New Features Assign menu accelerators P - Plugins, and K - Checkpoints (thank you BeckyEbook)

Add ability to change keyboard focus using keyboard shortcuts or menus to BookBrowser, Preview, CodeView, ClipsWindow, and TableOfContents Windows

Preserve Media Overlay Active Classes when deleting unused classes

Goto Link Or Style (or Ctrl-Clicking on a class will now search selectors with combinators if nothing found in normal css classes

Update to a newer Spanish hunspell dictionary

Overhaul of Building on Linux documentation

Update 3rdparty zlib to version 1.3.1 for security and other bug fixes

Update 3rdparty pcre2 to version 10.43 for security and other bug fixes

Update to Qt 6.6.2 for security fixes, accessibility improvements

Allow cancelling of Save if mend on save set and not well formed

Windows users can now set the SIGIL_USE_FREETYPE_FONTENGINE environment variable to more fully support woff and woff2 fonts Bug Fixes Multiple bug fixes from Qt 6.6.2 such as the transient child window resize bug on Windows, etc

Fix QuickParser bug when parsing attribute names not properly ignoring all legal whitespace

Make OPF parsing robust to alternative whitespace usage as well

Fix creation of thumbnails of svg images in SelectFiles and Image Report for macOS

Fix svg rendering in QtSvg by filtering out desc and title tags inside text tags pre-rendering

Fix Python plugin quickparser.py to better handle svg mixed case tag names

Better handle cancelling out of plugins prior to their completion

Better handle Guide/Landmark title translations (thank you BeckyEbook)

Clean up cmake and build warnings

Fix crash on Windows when using woff/woff2 fonts