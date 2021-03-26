eM Client is een e-mailclient voor Windows en macOS, al loopt het versienummer bij die die laatste niet helemaal gelijk. Het programma heeft verder ook een kalender, er kunnen taken en notities worden bijgehouden, en er kan worden gechat via Google Talk, Jabber en via het xmpp-protocol. Het programma is gratis voor privégebruik, maar voor extra mogelijkheden of bij gebruik van meer dan twee accounts wordt wel een vergoeding gevraagd. Woensdag is versie 8.2.1193.0 uitgekomen maar sinds de voririge keer dat het programma in de Downloads voorbij is gekomen is er meer veranderd:

Changes in version 8.2.1193.0 Online meetings integration (Google Meet, Zoom, MS Teams)

Improved cloud storage attachments support

Giphy support

New emoticons and stickers

Updated meeting invitations' look

Modifiable Reply-to

Quick filter for Tags

Change the view format of an email (plain text / HTML)

New rules options and conditions for the ‘From’ field

Support for showing only the fields that are supported by a particular service vendor, all across the application

Snooze the update checks

Reply/Reply all/Forward/Send email to all attendees of an event

Visual tweaks and rewritten large DPI/small monitors logic in Calendar

Change spellcheck language button is available as an optional toolbar menu now

New option to disable the Unsubscribe link

A handy ‘Select folder’ filter for faster navigation and better folder management

Multiple other enhancements

See more information on our blog (blog.emclient.com) Changes in version 8.1.1060.0 Workaround for iCloud IMAP bug that manifests with malformed downloaded attachments

Czech, spanish, italian, portuguese, swedish and chinese localization updates Changes in version 8.1.1054.0 Fixed an issue with moving messages (it may have caused a red triangle for some of your accounts) Changes in version 8.1.1053.0 Fixed some flickering issues when using attachments and tags for notes

Do not show Move to Archive context menu option for selected conversations when in Archive folder

Fixed the permanent message deleting on GMail might not work issue when some GMail settings are used

Fixed no underlined words in separate window spell checker issue

Allow rule with "skip notification" only

Prevent loss of unsaved note text when editing tags

German, dutch and russian localization updates

A few other bug fixes Changes in version 8.1.979.0 Several Theme editor fixes

A few other bug fixes Changes in version 8.1.973.0 Some fixes for application shutdown

Addresses in People view are now selectable

The current theme is now loaded when opening Theme editor

Support for copy/paste colors in Theme editor

A bunch of other fixes and improvements for Theme editor

Improved theming support for Christmas theme

Fixed a favorite folder reappearing when deleted issue

Chinese, polish, french and czech localization updates

A lot of other fixes Changes in version 8.1.876.0 Watch for reply button in toolbar can now be hidden again

Updated localizations

A few minor bug fixes Changes in version 8.1.857.0 User friendly Theme Editor added

OwnCloud support

NextCloud support

Attachments can now be used in templates

When attaching a directory user gets on option to attach files as files or as a zip archive

Option Go to Today every time calendar is opened

Option for setting Indentation for folders

Suggestion for location in event detail based on other events' locations

Hundreds of fixes and optimizations Changes in version 8.0.3499.0 Fixed Yahoo! authentication Changes in version 8.0.3385.0 Fixed nonfunctional spell check for some users

Dutch localization update

Memory management improvements

Fixed a duplicit text in clipboard issue

Fixed trimmed text in some textboxes in very special DPI settings

Some other bug fixes Changes in version 8.0.3318.0 Added basic support for username/password storing for individual internet calendars

Allow importing localized tags if they were previously deleted

Do not allow dragging root folders into Favorites

Apply the 'Use alternating color in lists' setting even for agenda in sidebar

Keep the Sent/Draft/Outbox column config when searching in that folder

Make ctrl+a work in sidebar calendar

Fixed a crash when copying logs from Operations window

Fixed displaying data:image in some messages

Fixed showing tray and taskbar icons even when the main window is active

Several other fixes and optimizations Changes in version 8.0.3283.0 Improved memory management

Stability improvements

Save to pdf feature from a separate email message window

Allow drag&drop of images into template and signature editors

Allow selecting text in text boxes with Shift+click

Hide Letter Selection for contacts when sorting via Birthday

Create an event with a correct date when right-clicking into the multi-day area of the week view

Block SmarThru Office filter to avoid crashes

Display text even for very narrow events in the calendar

Display 'Show X more' label if the contact contains too many items to display in detail

A few updated time zone definitions

Ask before deleting rule in settings

Show error message if Google Task exceeds 8kB in Notes, which is not allowed by the server

Use full-text search when searching for an email address (fixes issue when searching on non-starting part, i.e. domain only)

Get rid of two extra new lines added to all MAPI created emails

Undo for Move to Archive

Invitation infographics icon now shows the actual start time of the meeting

Add anniversary support for Google contacts

Polish, French and Italian localization updated

Fixed duplicating text between [] brackets when changing the subject of an email

Fixed showing wrong time for tasks in some time zones

Fixed a crash when applying a rule to a renamed tag folder

Fixed a startup password protection special characters issue

Fixed setting a priority for Gmail folders pinned to favorites

Fixed By Day, Monthly and Yearly recurrences display

Fixed a specific SMAPI issue

Fixed getting email addresses from Microsoft Access MAPI calls.

Fixed AirSync contact email parsing crashing on incorrect email

Fixed counting additional (not visible) events in calendar's month view

Fixed font selector dialog for monitors with DPI larger than 225%

Fixed impossible deletion of events in Yahoo calendar due to SentBy being returned by Yahoo

Fixed several cloud attachments issues

Fixed a lot of bugs and small issues Changes in version 8.0.2951.0 Preserve conversations when importing from Outlook

Do not always show the More button for the editor

Show ellipsis for long filenames in chat

Fixed an automatic status changing (away, n/a) in chat

Fixed local folders minimized in left spine

Fixed occasional scrollbar displaying just for one attachment

Several reported crashes fixed