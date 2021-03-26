eM Client is een e-mailclient voor Windows en macOS, al loopt het versienummer bij die die laatste niet helemaal gelijk. Het programma heeft verder ook een kalender, er kunnen taken en notities worden bijgehouden, en er kan worden gechat via Google Talk, Jabber en via het xmpp-protocol. Het programma is gratis voor privégebruik, maar voor extra mogelijkheden of bij gebruik van meer dan twee accounts wordt wel een vergoeding gevraagd. Woensdag is versie 8.2.1193.0 uitgekomen maar sinds de voririge keer dat het programma in de Downloads voorbij is gekomen is er meer veranderd:
Changes in version 8.2.1193.0
Changes in version 8.1.1060.0
- Online meetings integration (Google Meet, Zoom, MS Teams)
- Improved cloud storage attachments support
- Giphy support
- New emoticons and stickers
- Updated meeting invitations' look
- Modifiable Reply-to
- Quick filter for Tags
- Change the view format of an email (plain text / HTML)
- New rules options and conditions for the ‘From’ field
- Support for showing only the fields that are supported by a particular service vendor, all across the application
- Snooze the update checks
- Reply/Reply all/Forward/Send email to all attendees of an event
- Visual tweaks and rewritten large DPI/small monitors logic in Calendar
- Change spellcheck language button is available as an optional toolbar menu now
- New option to disable the Unsubscribe link
- A handy ‘Select folder’ filter for faster navigation and better folder management
- Multiple other enhancements
- See more information on our blog (blog.emclient.com)
Changes in version 8.1.1054.0
- Workaround for iCloud IMAP bug that manifests with malformed downloaded attachments
- Czech, spanish, italian, portuguese, swedish and chinese localization updates
Changes in version 8.1.1053.0
- Fixed an issue with moving messages (it may have caused a red triangle for some of your accounts)
Changes in version 8.1.979.0
- Fixed some flickering issues when using attachments and tags for notes
- Do not show Move to Archive context menu option for selected conversations when in Archive folder
- Fixed the permanent message deleting on GMail might not work issue when some GMail settings are used
- Fixed no underlined words in separate window spell checker issue
- Allow rule with "skip notification" only
- Prevent loss of unsaved note text when editing tags
- German, dutch and russian localization updates
- A few other bug fixes
Changes in version 8.1.973.0
- Several Theme editor fixes
- A few other bug fixes
Changes in version 8.1.876.0
- Some fixes for application shutdown
- Addresses in People view are now selectable
- The current theme is now loaded when opening Theme editor
- Support for copy/paste colors in Theme editor
- A bunch of other fixes and improvements for Theme editor
- Improved theming support for Christmas theme
- Fixed a favorite folder reappearing when deleted issue
- Chinese, polish, french and czech localization updates
- A lot of other fixes
Changes in version 8.1.857.0
- Watch for reply button in toolbar can now be hidden again
- Updated localizations
- A few minor bug fixes
Changes in version 8.0.3499.0
- User friendly Theme Editor added
- OwnCloud support
- NextCloud support
- Attachments can now be used in templates
- When attaching a directory user gets on option to attach files as files or as a zip archive
- Option Go to Today every time calendar is opened
- Option for setting Indentation for folders
- Suggestion for location in event detail based on other events' locations
- Hundreds of fixes and optimizations
Changes in version 8.0.3385.0
- Fixed Yahoo! authentication
Changes in version 8.0.3318.0
- Fixed nonfunctional spell check for some users
- Dutch localization update
- Memory management improvements
- Fixed a duplicit text in clipboard issue
- Fixed trimmed text in some textboxes in very special DPI settings
- Some other bug fixes
Changes in version 8.0.3283.0
- Added basic support for username/password storing for individual internet calendars
- Allow importing localized tags if they were previously deleted
- Do not allow dragging root folders into Favorites
- Apply the 'Use alternating color in lists' setting even for agenda in sidebar
- Keep the Sent/Draft/Outbox column config when searching in that folder
- Make ctrl+a work in sidebar calendar
- Fixed a crash when copying logs from Operations window
- Fixed displaying data:image in some messages
- Fixed showing tray and taskbar icons even when the main window is active
- Several other fixes and optimizations
Changes in version 8.0.2951.0
- Improved memory management
- Stability improvements
- Save to pdf feature from a separate email message window
- Allow drag&drop of images into template and signature editors
- Allow selecting text in text boxes with Shift+click
- Hide Letter Selection for contacts when sorting via Birthday
- Create an event with a correct date when right-clicking into the multi-day area of the week view
- Block SmarThru Office filter to avoid crashes
- Display text even for very narrow events in the calendar
- Display 'Show X more' label if the contact contains too many items to display in detail
- A few updated time zone definitions
- Ask before deleting rule in settings
- Show error message if Google Task exceeds 8kB in Notes, which is not allowed by the server
- Use full-text search when searching for an email address (fixes issue when searching on non-starting part, i.e. domain only)
- Get rid of two extra new lines added to all MAPI created emails
- Undo for Move to Archive
- Invitation infographics icon now shows the actual start time of the meeting
- Add anniversary support for Google contacts
- Polish, French and Italian localization updated
- Fixed duplicating text between [] brackets when changing the subject of an email
- Fixed showing wrong time for tasks in some time zones
- Fixed a crash when applying a rule to a renamed tag folder
- Fixed a startup password protection special characters issue
- Fixed setting a priority for Gmail folders pinned to favorites
- Fixed By Day, Monthly and Yearly recurrences display
- Fixed a specific SMAPI issue
- Fixed getting email addresses from Microsoft Access MAPI calls.
- Fixed AirSync contact email parsing crashing on incorrect email
- Fixed counting additional (not visible) events in calendar's month view
- Fixed font selector dialog for monitors with DPI larger than 225%
- Fixed impossible deletion of events in Yahoo calendar due to SentBy being returned by Yahoo
- Fixed several cloud attachments issues
- Fixed a lot of bugs and small issues
- Preserve conversations when importing from Outlook
- Do not always show the More button for the editor
- Show ellipsis for long filenames in chat
- Fixed an automatic status changing (away, n/a) in chat
- Fixed local folders minimized in left spine
- Fixed occasional scrollbar displaying just for one attachment
- Several reported crashes fixed