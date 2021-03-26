Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: eM Client 8.2.1193.0

eM Client logo (79 pix)eM Client is een e-mailclient voor Windows en macOS, al loopt het versienummer bij die die laatste niet helemaal gelijk. Het programma heeft verder ook een kalender, er kunnen taken en notities worden bijgehouden, en er kan worden gechat via Google Talk, Jabber en via het xmpp-protocol. Het programma is gratis voor privégebruik, maar voor extra mogelijkheden of bij gebruik van meer dan twee accounts wordt wel een vergoeding gevraagd. Woensdag is versie 8.2.1193.0 uitgekomen maar sinds de voririge keer dat het programma in de Downloads voorbij is gekomen is er meer veranderd:

Changes in version 8.2.1193.0
  • Online meetings integration (Google Meet, Zoom, MS Teams)
  • Improved cloud storage attachments support
  • Giphy support
  • New emoticons and stickers
  • Updated meeting invitations' look
  • Modifiable Reply-to
  • Quick filter for Tags
  • Change the view format of an email (plain text / HTML)
  • New rules options and conditions for the ‘From’ field
  • Support for showing only the fields that are supported by a particular service vendor, all across the application
  • Snooze the update checks
  • Reply/Reply all/Forward/Send email to all attendees of an event
  • Visual tweaks and rewritten large DPI/small monitors logic in Calendar
  • Change spellcheck language button is available as an optional toolbar menu now
  • New option to disable the Unsubscribe link
  • A handy ‘Select folder’ filter for faster navigation and better folder management
  • Multiple other enhancements
  • See more information on our blog (blog.emclient.com)
Changes in version 8.1.1060.0
  • Workaround for iCloud IMAP bug that manifests with malformed downloaded attachments
  • Czech, spanish, italian, portuguese, swedish and chinese localization updates
Changes in version 8.1.1054.0
  • Fixed an issue with moving messages (it may have caused a red triangle for some of your accounts)
Changes in version 8.1.1053.0
  • Fixed some flickering issues when using attachments and tags for notes
  • Do not show Move to Archive context menu option for selected conversations when in Archive folder
  • Fixed the permanent message deleting on GMail might not work issue when some GMail settings are used
  • Fixed no underlined words in separate window spell checker issue
  • Allow rule with "skip notification" only
  • Prevent loss of unsaved note text when editing tags
  • German, dutch and russian localization updates
  • A few other bug fixes
Changes in version 8.1.979.0
  • Several Theme editor fixes
  • A few other bug fixes
Changes in version 8.1.973.0
  • Some fixes for application shutdown
  • Addresses in People view are now selectable
  • The current theme is now loaded when opening Theme editor
  • Support for copy/paste colors in Theme editor
  • A bunch of other fixes and improvements for Theme editor
  • Improved theming support for Christmas theme
  • Fixed a favorite folder reappearing when deleted issue
  • Chinese, polish, french and czech localization updates
  • A lot of other fixes
Changes in version 8.1.876.0
  • Watch for reply button in toolbar can now be hidden again
  • Updated localizations
  • A few minor bug fixes
Changes in version 8.1.857.0
  • User friendly Theme Editor added
  • OwnCloud support
  • NextCloud support
  • Attachments can now be used in templates
  • When attaching a directory user gets on option to attach files as files or as a zip archive
  • Option Go to Today every time calendar is opened
  • Option for setting Indentation for folders
  • Suggestion for location in event detail based on other events' locations
  • Hundreds of fixes and optimizations
Changes in version 8.0.3499.0
  • Fixed Yahoo! authentication
Changes in version 8.0.3385.0
  • Fixed nonfunctional spell check for some users
  • Dutch localization update
  • Memory management improvements
  • Fixed a duplicit text in clipboard issue
  • Fixed trimmed text in some textboxes in very special DPI settings
  • Some other bug fixes
Changes in version 8.0.3318.0
  • Added basic support for username/password storing for individual internet calendars
  • Allow importing localized tags if they were previously deleted
  • Do not allow dragging root folders into Favorites
  • Apply the 'Use alternating color in lists' setting even for agenda in sidebar
  • Keep the Sent/Draft/Outbox column config when searching in that folder
  • Make ctrl+a work in sidebar calendar
  • Fixed a crash when copying logs from Operations window
  • Fixed displaying data:image in some messages
  • Fixed showing tray and taskbar icons even when the main window is active
  • Several other fixes and optimizations
Changes in version 8.0.3283.0
  • Improved memory management
  • Stability improvements
  • Save to pdf feature from a separate email message window
  • Allow drag&drop of images into template and signature editors
  • Allow selecting text in text boxes with Shift+click
  • Hide Letter Selection for contacts when sorting via Birthday
  • Create an event with a correct date when right-clicking into the multi-day area of the week view
  • Block SmarThru Office filter to avoid crashes
  • Display text even for very narrow events in the calendar
  • Display 'Show X more' label if the contact contains too many items to display in detail
  • A few updated time zone definitions
  • Ask before deleting rule in settings
  • Show error message if Google Task exceeds 8kB in Notes, which is not allowed by the server
  • Use full-text search when searching for an email address (fixes issue when searching on non-starting part, i.e. domain only)
  • Get rid of two extra new lines added to all MAPI created emails
  • Undo for Move to Archive
  • Invitation infographics icon now shows the actual start time of the meeting
  • Add anniversary support for Google contacts
  • Polish, French and Italian localization updated
  • Fixed duplicating text between [] brackets when changing the subject of an email
  • Fixed showing wrong time for tasks in some time zones
  • Fixed a crash when applying a rule to a renamed tag folder
  • Fixed a startup password protection special characters issue
  • Fixed setting a priority for Gmail folders pinned to favorites
  • Fixed By Day, Monthly and Yearly recurrences display
  • Fixed a specific SMAPI issue
  • Fixed getting email addresses from Microsoft Access MAPI calls.
  • Fixed AirSync contact email parsing crashing on incorrect email
  • Fixed counting additional (not visible) events in calendar's month view
  • Fixed font selector dialog for monitors with DPI larger than 225%
  • Fixed impossible deletion of events in Yahoo calendar due to SentBy being returned by Yahoo
  • Fixed several cloud attachments issues
  • Fixed a lot of bugs and small issues
Changes in version 8.0.2951.0
  • Preserve conversations when importing from Outlook
  • Do not always show the More button for the editor
  • Show ellipsis for long filenames in chat
  • Fixed an automatic status changing (away, n/a) in chat
  • Fixed local folders minimized in left spine
  • Fixed occasional scrollbar displaying just for one attachment
  • Several reported crashes fixed

Versienummer 8.2.1193.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website eM Client
Download https://www.emclient.com/download?lang=en
Bestandsgrootte 111,00MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 26-03-2021 12:2517

26-03-2021 • 12:25

17 Linkedin

Bron: eM Client

Update-historie

24-02 eM Client 9.0.1317.0 4
20-01 eM Client 9.0.599.0 bèta 2 18
06-'21 eM Client 8.2.1509.0 5
06-'21 eM Client 8.2.1473.0 3
05-'21 eM Client 8.2.1465.0 5
03-'21 eM Client 8.2.1193.0 17
07-'20 eM Client 8.0.2820.0 18
Meer historie

Lees meer

eM Client

geen prijs bekend

Officesoftware en suites

Reacties (17)

-Moderatie-faq
-117017+116+21+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+1derx666
26 maart 2021 12:46
Ik gebruik eM Client al een aantal jaren, en vind het tot nu toe nog steeds de fijnste client die ik gebruikt heb. De 2 accounts beperking is prima voor mij. Doe wel wat doorsturen en wat rule based filtering op m'n mailserver voor wat minder belangrijke mailaccounts.
Kreeg wel 1x in het verleden de melding dat ik suspected commercial use had vanwege een eigen domein, en 4-5 andere mensen die datzelfde domein en ook eM Client gebruiken. Op een mail naar hun support met uitleg van de situatie dat het alleen voor naaste familie was, en niet commercieel werd heel snel en correct gereageerd, en binnen een paar uurtjes was alles weer ok. Helemaal top (kan Teamviewer wat van leren :) ).
+1The Zep Man
@derx66626 maart 2021 12:54
Kreeg wel 1x in het verleden de melding dat ik suspected commercial use had vanwege een eigen domein, en 4-5 andere mensen die datzelfde domein en ook eM Client gebruiken.
Dat dat wordt bijgehouden houdt voor mij al in dat ik nooit deze client zal proberen.
+1Infinito
@The Zep Man26 maart 2021 14:13
Ik denk dat je dit een beetje overdenkt.
Indien niet:
  • hotmail.com
  • live.nl
  • outlook.com
  • gmail.com
  • yahoo.com
  • etc..
Zal het waarschijnlijk als commercieel getriggerd worden.
+2SilentLucidity
@Infinito26 maart 2021 16:56
Ik denk dat het @The Zep Man eerdeer gaat om het feit dat de er ergens wordt opgeslagen hoeveel andere personen met ook dat prive domein gebruiken.
+1maevian
@The Zep Man26 maart 2021 16:15
Inderdaad,
voor communicatie wil ik eigenlijk vooral open source software gebruiken
+1opa uche
@derx66626 maart 2021 18:41
suspected commercial use mailtje kreeg ik ook. Maar heb nooit geweten dat dat de achterliggende reden zou zijn geweest. Ik heb tenslotte de betaalde versie. Anderen gebruiken mijn mailserver idd op hetzelfde domein met een gratis versie. Die gebruiken tenslotte maar 2 mailboxen.
+1lifeguard
26 maart 2021 14:42
Ik ben oprecht benieuwd waarom mensen dit gebruiken in plaats van de default mail software in Windows 10?
Zitten hier zoveel meer functies in welke je mist in Windows Mail?
+1Senticz
@lifeguard26 maart 2021 14:59
Ik zou haast zeggen download het eens en kijk hierna eens onder de opties in de instellingen en laat je verbazen....van kleur thema's tot spellingcontroles tot custom based rules tot alles wat er in windows Mail app niet mogelijk is :)
+1MarcAngel0
@lifeguard26 maart 2021 15:03
Er zijn zat mensen welke geen Windows gebruiken.
Daarnaast zijn de functionaliteiten van de Windows 10 mailclient ook niet altijd wat men wenst.

Wat ik van de Windows 10 mailclient (in het verleden) ook irritant vond, was dat alle mappen standaard werden open geklapt... Iets wat ik totaal niet praktisch vind.

Voor mij geen issue meer, aangezien al mijn systemen op Linux draaien.
Als mailclient op de machines zelf gebruik ik Thunderbird, welke naar volle tevredenheid werkt.
Verder gewoon de webbased mailclient, welke ik op mijn mailserver (Kopano) heb draaien.
+1derx666
@lifeguard26 maart 2021 20:27
Plus deze client is obscuurder dan de default windows client die heel veel mensen gebruiken, en dus veel eerder getarget zal worden voor malicous meuk. Als die client door je ouders/vrouw kun je wel zeggen dat ze niet op vage mail moeten klikken/openen/whatever, maar je weet dat het gaat gebeuren. Virusscanners zijn niet heilig, en ook al heeft geen van hun local admin, een lek in de mail client zelf kan ook best enge dingen veroorzaken. Windows mail client zal dan eerder getarget worden dan eM Client.
+1afterburn
26 maart 2021 12:30
Heb em-Client lang gebruikt en is eigenlijk een heel goede mail client, alleen vond ik de onnodige beperking van 2 accounts op een gegeven moment wel irritant worden. Ook is het programma soms niet echt lekker vlot.

Gebruik inmiddels al weer even Mailspring en dat vind ik toch wel een stapje omhoog. Ook die heeft beperkingen en een betaalde variant, maar niet op het aantal accounts.Daar zijn het functionele beperkingen, die weliswaar leuk en nice to have zijn maar geen noodzakelijkheden. Er is een goede basis mail functionaliteit die gewoon voor iedereen werkt, en extras zoals delivery notifications en dat soort dingen die zakelijk eigenlijk interessanter zijn dan gewoon thuis waar je voor betaald met een licentie.
+1bschelst
@afterburn26 maart 2021 13:04
ik gebruik ook Mailspring, vooral omdat dit wel op Linux werkt
+1MarcAngel0
@bschelst26 maart 2021 15:00
vooral omdat dit wel op Linux werkt
Heb je Thunderbird al eens overwogen of geprobeerd?
Is ook voor Linux beschikbaar en werkt prima.
+1i-chat
@MarcAngel026 maart 2021 15:33
thunderbird blijf ik héél ver weg van, de codebase was (toen ik het gebruikte) verre van stabiel, veelvuldig en vaak problemen gehad met plugins als lightning, google-folder sync en soort gelijke zaken, het simpel en stabiel goed laten verlopen van contact-sync over meerdere machines met mijn gApps account heeft een aantal keren behoorlijke problemen opgeleverd.
Net als bij de browser heeft Thunderbird het echt verlopen op basis van eigen falen niet om het minst omdat er geen visie en geen incentive (zoals bij ms en google) was voor het bouwen van een goede browser.

wie vandaag het 'plus'artikel leest over hoe google het web wil veranderen ontkomt bijna niet aan de vraag: waarom moest dit van google komen en niet van 'die toko die zo graag de beste (opensource) browser wilde zijn... zou mozilla met deze technieken aan de slag zijn gegaan dan hadden ze in één klap én een privacy vriendelijk advertentienetwerk én dé reden om juist hun browser te gebruiken.

dus wie vraagt waarom niet 'product van mozilla, (... daarom dus)
0Jermak
@i-chat26 maart 2021 21:59
Hoe kan je van een Eudora offspring zo'n verkracht product maken. Zijn bij Mozilla zo achterlijk dat ze nooit goed naar de functionaliteiten van eudora hebben gekeken , maar te geobsedeerd waren om op hun eigen "engine" een mail product te laten lopen. een grote flop. lomp en traag. Eudora doet het nog steeds uitstekend. bijna 20 jaar geschiedenis (72.000 berichten 1,1 GB) in de mail boxen en binnen 1 seconde doorzocht.
+1osmosis
26 maart 2021 12:31
Prima stukje software! Ook al gebruik ik het zelf niet. Kan het zeker aanraden voor de wat minder tech georiënteerde personen. O.a mijn grootouders vinden het erg fijn werken. Simpele & duidelijke interface
+1Peentje
26 maart 2021 14:25
Prima product. Zoekfunctie (snelheid) onge-evenaard (op Exchange 2013 on prem, vs Outlook O365 versie).

Betaal er dus voor en binnen ons (IT) team wordt ook veelvuldig gebruik gemaakt van EMClient. De attachment zoekfunctie is ook echt een livesaver.

Wat ik mis:
-recent documents toevoegen als attachments
-Adobe integratie (DC) voor printen van 'conversations'
-Is minder, maar crashed nog wel eens,
-Geen 'Push' voor email maar Fetch

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True