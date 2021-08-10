Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 471.68 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave bevat onder meer verbeteringen voor de spellen Naraka: Bladepoint, de open bèta van Back 4 Blood en Psychonauts 2. De changelog laat verder enkele bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

This new Game Ready Driver provides support for Naraka: Bladepoint, which utilizes NVIDIA DLSS and NVIDIA Reflex to boost performance by up to 60% at 4K and make you more competitive through the reduction of system latency. Additionally, this release also provides optimal support for the Back 4 Blood Open Beta and Psychonauts 2 and includes support for 7 new G-SYNC Compatible displays.

[Batman Arkham Knight][GeForce 10 Series]: The game may crash when turbulence smoke is used. [3202250]

[Hitman 3]: The game may display random flickering when V-SYNC is disabled [200742415]

[Monster Hunter World]: The game displays flashing glitches after extended gameplay. [3336071]

[Assassin's Creed Odyssey]: Drops in frame rate occur during gameplay and when running the benchmark. [3345840]

[Topaz Video Enhance AI]: The application fails to process video with driver TDR error. [200725519]

[D5 Render]: Black corruption overlay occurs with NVIDIA DLSS ON.[200724612]

Rendering artifacts appear on the desktop when using NVIDIA SDR deep color (10pbc). [3340917]

[PLA Benchmark][PhysX]: The NVIDIA GPU is not used for PhysX when running the benchmark. [3099182]