Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 471.68 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 471.68 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave bevat onder meer verbeteringen voor de spellen Naraka: Bladepoint, de open bèta van Back 4 Blood en Psychonauts 2. De changelog laat verder enkele bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

What’s New in Version 471.68 WHQL

This new Game Ready Driver provides support for Naraka: Bladepoint, which utilizes NVIDIA DLSS and NVIDIA Reflex to boost performance by up to 60% at 4K and make you more competitive through the reduction of system latency. Additionally, this release also provides optimal support for the Back 4 Blood Open Beta and Psychonauts 2 and includes support for 7 new G-SYNC Compatible displays.

Fixed Issues in this Release
  • [Batman Arkham Knight][GeForce 10 Series]: The game may crash when turbulence smoke is used. [3202250]
  • [Hitman 3]: The game may display random flickering when V-SYNC is disabled [200742415]
  • [Monster Hunter World]: The game displays flashing glitches after extended gameplay. [3336071]
  • [Assassin's Creed Odyssey]: Drops in frame rate occur during gameplay and when running the benchmark. [3345840]
  • [Topaz Video Enhance AI]: The application fails to process video with driver TDR error. [200725519]
  • [D5 Render]: Black corruption overlay occurs with NVIDIA DLSS ON.[200724612]
  • Rendering artifacts appear on the desktop when using NVIDIA SDR deep color (10pbc). [3340917]
  • [PLA Benchmark][PhysX]: The NVIDIA GPU is not used for PhysX when running the benchmark. [3099182]
Windows 10 Open Issues
  • [YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]
  • Tom Clancy's The Division 2 may display graphical artifacts. [200754013]
  • Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed may crash on courses where players drive through water. [3338967]
  • DPC latency is higher when color mode is set to 8-bit color compared to 10-bit color. [3316424]
    To work around, disable MPO using the registry key found in this KB article.
  • Unable to detect supported display modes for the Samsung Odyssey G9 display [3332327]

nVidia's nieuwe RTX 3090

Versienummer 471.68 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website nVidia
Download https://www.nvidia.co.uk/Download/index.aspx?lang=en-uk
Licentietype Freeware

Reacties (13)

+1Shirenzo
10 augustus 2021 23:17
zoals gewoonlijk geen nieuwe functies, wanneer gaat nvidia de firmwares unlocken, vooral met de te weinig gpu`s. :|
+1MrFax

@Shirenzo11 augustus 2021 21:49
als dat zou gebeuren zou het wel heel makkelijk worden om de nieuwe LHR-functie te omzeilen.
0Shirenzo
@MrFax12 augustus 2021 12:26
Boeie, het geeft opties, die LHR functie is al omzeilt. Gamers zijn alsnog de pineut.
0MrFax

@Shirenzo12 augustus 2021 16:49
Dat zijn ze niet. Waar jij het over hebt waren de RTX 3060's. Nvidia had toen per ongeluk een driver ge-released zonder de hashrate limiter. De nieuwe LHR-kaarten hebben een nieuwe manier van het limiteren, via een secure handshake. Om deze dus te kraken moet de handshake gekraakt worden.. Dat kan best een tijdje duren voordat het gekraakt is. En dat is ook de bedoeling: De chip-limieten zullen niet langer dan tot eind 2022 duren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MrFax op 12 augustus 2021 16:49]

0Shirenzo
@MrFax12 augustus 2021 23:18
En hoe wordt de handshake gemaakt ? Met een key, die key is bekend dan is het einde verhaal. Naast dat is het alleen voor 2 coins en niet meer.
0MrFax

@Shirenzo12 augustus 2021 23:24
Waar heb jij het over? Ik ken vooralsnog geen methode om de nieuwe LHR-kaarten te "cracken". Ik heb me doodgezocht, maar kan niks vinden. Heb jij een linkje voor me om LHR te omzeilen?
0Shirenzo
@MrFax14 augustus 2021 17:54
Google maar even op Bios 94.06.14.00.DF plus GeForce 470.05
Er zijn al zat Tweets er over.

Plus bewijs: https://pbs.twimg.com/med...mQW?format=png&name=large

Video: https://youtu.be/GZ8o07JsP2o

[Reactie gewijzigd door Shirenzo op 14 augustus 2021 17:56]

0MrFax

@Shirenzo14 augustus 2021 18:20
Dat is de originele hashrate limiter, dit is al maanden bekend. Ik denk niet dat je het nieuws gevolgd hebt de laatste tijd, maar er zijn sinds een tijdje LHR-kaarten beschikbaar. Dit zijn NIET de "Hash Rate Limiter" kaarten die met de RTX 3060 kwamen.

Deze drivers waar jij het over hebt werken niet op de nieuwe LHR versies van alle huidige kaarten LHR (rev 2.0) kaarten (3060, 3070, 3080 etc).

https://www.reddit.com/r/...47005_bypass_the_lhr_for/

Als je hier kijkt, zie je dat 470.05 op geen enkele LHR-kaart werkt, zelfs de RTX 3060 rev. 2.0 niet
FWIW, 3060 Rev 2 will not work with 470.05 driver. Flat out fails and you're left with a black screen. Had to swap cards to get back to Windows. Rev 2 is ~18Mh/s without tweaking.
Er is vooralsnog geen oplossing voor LHR-kaarten, die een andere methode gebruiken dan de Hash Rate Limiter RTX 3060 (rev. 1.0) waar jij het over had.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MrFax op 14 augustus 2021 18:25]

0Shirenzo
@MrFax17 augustus 2021 13:05
https://github.com/NebuTech/NBMine is al uitgekomen waarbij de limiter wordt overschreden.
0MrFax

@Shirenzo17 augustus 2021 13:34
Deze is een dag na mijn laatste reactie uitgekomen. Zie nieuws: NBMiner claimt 68 procent van RTX 30-miningprestaties te bieden op LH...

Ook doet deze het (zoals in het artikel omschreven staat) stabiel tot 68%, daarna valt de kaart uit. Dat is nog lang niet de normale hashrate.
0Shirenzo
@MrFax18 augustus 2021 20:12
Die 100% komt er wel. ;)
+1Leeuwtje
11 augustus 2021 10:01
Na installatie geen beeld meer en pc reageerde ook niet.
Gelukkig na een harde reset was er beeld en versie 471.68 geïnstalleerd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Leeuwtje op 11 augustus 2021 10:41]

