Software-update: Joomla! 3.9.19

Joomla! logo (75 pix) Versie 3.9.19 van Joomla! is uitgekomen, een versie die diverse beveiligingsproblemen en fouten moet verhelpen. Joomla! is een dynamisch, in php geschreven contentmanagementsysteem, dat kan worden gebruikt om bijvoorbeeld een weblog, website of samenwerkingssite te maken. Om het programma in het Nederlands te gebruiken kun je onder andere op Joomla Community terecht. In versie 3.9 is onder meer een Privacy Tool Suite toegevoegd. In deze uitgave zijn onder meer vijf beveiligingsproblemen verholpen.

Security Issues Fixed
  • Low Priority - Core - XSS in modules heading tag option (affecting Joomla! 3.0.0 through 3.9.18) More information »
  • Low Priority - Core - Inconsistent default textfilter settings (affecting Joomla! 2.5.0 through 3.9.18) More information »
  • Low Priority - Core - XSS in com_modules tag options (affecting Joomla! 3.0.0 through 3.9.18) More information »
  • Moderate Priority - Core - XSS in jQuery.htmlPrefilter (affecting Joomla! 3.0.0 through 3.9.18) More information »
  • Low Priority - Core - CSRF in com_postinstall (affecting Joomla! 3.7.0 through 3.9.18) More information »
Bug fixes and Improvements
  • Fix incomplete utf8mb4 conversion since 3.9.17 #29117
  • Backport jQuery 3.5 security fixes #28948
  • Frontend: Removal of the create/edit menu item buttons #29191
  • Extend the checks to make sure only real user admins can create accounts #28948
  • Mail: Support of dotless domains #28576
  • Codemirror updated to its latest release #28691
  • Improve translation system supporting better pluralization for languages like Welsh #28763

Visit GitHub for the full list of bug fixes.

Versienummer 3.9.19
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Joomla!
Download https://downloads.joomla.org/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

05-06-2020 14:40
0 • submitter: Mschamp

05-06-2020 • 14:40

0 Linkedin

Submitter: Mschamp

Bron: Joomla!

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


