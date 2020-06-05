Versie 3.9.19 van Joomla! is uitgekomen, een versie die diverse beveiligingsproblemen en fouten moet verhelpen. Joomla! is een dynamisch, in php geschreven contentmanagementsysteem, dat kan worden gebruikt om bijvoorbeeld een weblog, website of samenwerkingssite te maken. Om het programma in het Nederlands te gebruiken kun je onder andere op Joomla Community terecht. In versie 3.9 is onder meer een Privacy Tool Suite toegevoegd. In deze uitgave zijn onder meer vijf beveiligingsproblemen verholpen.