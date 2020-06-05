Versie 3.13.6 van Matomo is uitgekomen. Matomo, voorheen Piwik, is een opensourcealternatief voor Google Analytics. Het maakt gebruik van php en een MySQL-database om zijn werk te doen. De functionaliteit kan eenvoudig worden uitgebreid met plug-ins, waarvan er ruim twintig worden meegeleverd. Natuurlijk kun je deze ook uitzetten als bepaalde functionaliteit niet nodig is. Voor meer informatie over Matomo verwijzen we naar deze pagina en een overzicht van de planning is op deze pagina te vinden. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Our focus has been on improving stability and performance. A few minor bugs were fixed and some small improvements made: see the full changelog below.

In the spirit of making Matomo Privacy by default, we’re making a change in the way tracking works which will improve privacy for everyone tracked in Matomo when tracking cookies are disabled (cookieless). The server-side fingerprint (used to recognise visitors when cookies are disabled) will now be anonymised and randomly change every 24 hours. This does not impact the accuracy of tracking because Matomo only looks back for 30 minutes anyway, so it wasn’t needed to keep an actual fingerprint that would be identical for a same visitor across days. This helps you avoid the cookie banner or asking for user consent when you follow these guidelines.

Device detection was also improved further in this release, keeping up with the ever growing set of devices, new browsers and bots.

We are grateful for all community members who reported feedback and suggestions, our awesome team of translators for their work, and our Premium features customers and Matomo Cloud hosting customers for their amazing support.

83 tickets have been closed by more than 12 contributors!