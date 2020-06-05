Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: OpenTTD 1.10.2

OpenTTD logo (75 pix) Versie 1.10.2 van OpenTTD is uitgekomen. In deze opensourcekloon van het Microprose-spel Transport Tycoon Deluxe is het de bedoeling om een transportimperium op te bouwen over de weg, het spoor, het water en door de lucht. OpenTTD kan meer dan alleen het originele spel nabootsen. Zo kunnen er tot wel 64 keer grotere maps dan in het origineel worden gebruikt, is de ai zijn naam waardig en is er ondersteuning voor multiplayer en ipv6. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Sinds versie 1.10.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

OpenTTD 1.10.2:

Add:
  • Ubuntu 20.04 packages (#8127)
Fixed:
  • [OSX] Possible crash on failure to set colourspace (#8181)
  • Fix #8166: Prevent crash from a NewGRF with an invalid RoadType (#8180)
  • Fix #8024: Make Online Content GUI more responsive while loading (#8179)
  • Fix #7970: Disable event loop when generating crash dump (#8176)
  • [Build] Compatibility with modern Visual Studio (#8170)
  • Trees would disappear completely after a few years if tree spread was disabled (#8160)
  • Fix #8155: Roadtype speed limit in scenario editor toolbar dropdown was doubled (#8156)
  • Desync after house replacement (#8151)
  • Fix #8137: New clients can't join (desync) after funding an industry (#8140)
  • Fix #8132: Corrupted savegame with station with multiple owners caused a crash (#8134, #8142)
  • Stop gamelog when recovering from a savegame load error (#8133)
  • Exceptionally unlikely issue when reading MIDI files (#8125)
  • Fix #8119: Docking areas were not properly updated when clearing, causing desyncs (#8124, #8130)
  • Fix #8117: Memory leak for incoming admin port packets (#8122)
  • Non-roadbridges potentially had roadtype information set (#8111)
  • Fix #8108: Possible crash on loading TTD savegames with phantom oil rigs (#8109, #8110)
  • Fix #8093: Build & refit test run changed game state and could cause desyncs (#8103)
  • [Script] AreWaterTilesConnected did not handle aqueducts properly (#8074)

OpenTTD 1.10.1

Fixed:
  • Fix #8081: Crash when placing a ship depot next to a dock (#8082)
  • [GS] A Goal's QuestionID was getting truncated (#8072)
  • Fix #8064: Refit capacity could be displayed incorrectly in extreme edgecases (#8065)
  • Fix #8060: Restore admin network API compatibility (#8061)
  • Fix #8055: Crash when roadtype availability changes with the road construction toolbar open (#8058)

Versienummer 1.10.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website OpenTTD
Download https://www.openttd.org/en/download-stable
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: OpenTTD

Reacties (17)

+1The Chosen One
5 juni 2020 17:20
"is de ai zijn naam waardig "

Sinds wanneer en welke ai's zijn dit? ;o

Laatste keer dat ik speelde waren de ai's matig op z'n best en veelal beperkt met hun mogelijkheden (alleen treinen/busjes e.d.)
+1batjes
@The Chosen One5 juni 2020 17:21
Je hebt al vrij lang een paar AI's die je kan downloaden die je er financieel uit groeien als je niet met vliegtuigen op lange afstanden veel geld naar binnen gaat harken.
+1debroervanhenk
@The Chosen One5 juni 2020 17:23
De AI is minder idioot dan in het origineel, laten we het daarop houden. ;-)

Ik speel toch het liefst helemaal in mijn eentje, om zo efficiënt mogelijke netwerken op te bouwen. Daarbij zit AI alleen maar in de weg.
0Vallaquenta
5 juni 2020 17:21
Ikzelf heb het een paar keer gespeeld, maar wat ik toch iedere keer mis zou een soort cna resource pack zijn waarmee je de sprites en andere graphics zou kunnen aanpassen.

Ik weet dat het veel werk is, maar hopelijk komt het er ooit :)
0TheVivaldi
5 juni 2020 17:23
Waarom staat er bij besturingssystemen macOS terwijl ik op de downloadspagina van OpenTTD geen binaries voor macOS zie? Je kunt het er vast op compileren, maar dat vind ik wat vergezocht.

Edit: oké, in de README staat inderdaad macOS genoemd, maar dan kunnen BSD, Haiku en OS/2 ook wel worden opgenomen in het Tweakers-lijstje.
https://cdn.openttd.org/openttd-releases/1.10.2/README.md

[Reactie gewijzigd door TheVivaldi op 5 juni 2020 17:25]

0Mint
@TheVivaldi5 juni 2020 17:26
Even bij 'Download stable' in de dropdown 'openttd-x.xx.x-macosx' selecteren. :)
0TheVivaldi
@Mint5 juni 2020 17:27
Die zie ik toch echt niet staan. Ook met Ctrl+F geprobeerd, maar niks.
0Mint
@TheVivaldi5 juni 2020 17:28
Toch staat het er. :)

https://ibb.co/T8hS0FL

https://cdn.openttd.org/o...openttd-1.10.2-macosx.dmg
https://cdn.openttd.org/o...openttd-1.10.2-macosx.zip
0TheVivaldi
@Mint5 juni 2020 17:29
Jij zit zo te zien op een andere pagina? Ik volg de link bij het Tweakers-artikel, namelijk deze https://www.openttd.org/en/download-stable en daar staat 'ie toch echt niet tussen. De pagina op jouw schermfoto ziet er ook heel anders uit.

In dat geval mag Tweakers de link wel aanpassen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door TheVivaldi op 5 juni 2020 17:33]

0Groentjuh
@TheVivaldi5 juni 2020 17:35
Nope, ik zie hem ook zo!
0tknippenberg
@TheVivaldi5 juni 2020 17:31
Onder "download stable" kun je in de dropdown macosx selecteren. Met Ctrl+F kun je de tekst in de dropdown niet vinden.
0TheVivaldi
@tknippenberg5 juni 2020 17:32
Maar ik zie helemaal geen dropdown op https://www.openttd.org/en/download-stable, de link die Tweakers vermeldt.
0ViTO_xp
@TheVivaldi5 juni 2020 17:35
Jazeker wel.
Chome op Win10 wel iig. Firefox ook.

Safari dingetje?
0TheVivaldi
@ViTO_xp5 juni 2020 17:40
Ik gebruik Vivaldi. Om een of andere vreemde reden was dat pijltje van de dropdown onzichtbaar waardoor ik het niet als dusdanig herkende, maar het is inderdaad een dropdown.
0Blaurens
@TheVivaldi5 juni 2020 17:48
https://cdn.openttd.org/o...openttd-1.10.2-macosx.dmg dat is de link die je zoekt, denk ik, of anders:
https://cdn.openttd.org/o...openttd-1.10.2-macosx.zip

[Reactie gewijzigd door Blaurens op 5 juni 2020 17:48]

