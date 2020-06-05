Versie 1.10.2 van OpenTTD is uitgekomen. In deze opensourcekloon van het Microprose-spel Transport Tycoon Deluxe is het de bedoeling om een transportimperium op te bouwen over de weg, het spoor, het water en door de lucht. OpenTTD kan meer dan alleen het originele spel nabootsen. Zo kunnen er tot wel 64 keer grotere maps dan in het origineel worden gebruikt, is de ai zijn naam waardig en is er ondersteuning voor multiplayer en ipv6. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Sinds versie 1.10.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

OpenTTD 1.10.2: Add: Ubuntu 20.04 packages (#8127) Fixed: [OSX] Possible crash on failure to set colourspace (#8181)

Fix #8166: Prevent crash from a NewGRF with an invalid RoadType (#8180)

Fix #8024: Make Online Content GUI more responsive while loading (#8179)

Fix #7970: Disable event loop when generating crash dump (#8176)

[Build] Compatibility with modern Visual Studio (#8170)

Trees would disappear completely after a few years if tree spread was disabled (#8160)

Fix #8155: Roadtype speed limit in scenario editor toolbar dropdown was doubled (#8156)

Desync after house replacement (#8151)

Fix #8137: New clients can't join (desync) after funding an industry (#8140)

Fix #8132: Corrupted savegame with station with multiple owners caused a crash (#8134, #8142)

Stop gamelog when recovering from a savegame load error (#8133)

Exceptionally unlikely issue when reading MIDI files (#8125)

Fix #8119: Docking areas were not properly updated when clearing, causing desyncs (#8124, #8130)

Fix #8117: Memory leak for incoming admin port packets (#8122)

Non-roadbridges potentially had roadtype information set (#8111)

Fix #8108: Possible crash on loading TTD savegames with phantom oil rigs (#8109, #8110)

Fix #8093: Build & refit test run changed game state and could cause desyncs (#8103)

[Script] AreWaterTilesConnected did not handle aqueducts properly (#8074) OpenTTD 1.10.1 Fixed: Fix #8081: Crash when placing a ship depot next to a dock (#8082)

[GS] A Goal's QuestionID was getting truncated (#8072)

Fix #8064: Refit capacity could be displayed incorrectly in extreme edgecases (#8065)

Fix #8060: Restore admin network API compatibility (#8061)

Fix #8055: Crash when roadtype availability changes with the road construction toolbar open (#8058)