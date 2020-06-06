Tails staat voor "The amnesic incognito live system" en is een live Linux-distributie die zich richt op privacy en anonimiteit. Als basis maakt het gebruikt van Debian GNU/Linux en het voegt daar een Gnome-omgeving met Tor, Tor Browser, Pidgin, Thunderbird, Electrum, LibreOffice, GPG en KeePassXC aan toe. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versie 4.7 uitgebracht en hierin is onder meer ondersteuning voor universele 2fa-usb sticks toegevoegd.

Changes and updates Update Tor Browser to 9.5.

Update Thunderbird to 68.8.0. Fixed problems Make the installation of Additional Software more robust. (#17278)

Clarify the error message when entering an incorrect password to unlock a VeraCrypt volume: Wrong passphrase or parameters instead of Error unlocking volume. (#17668)

Clean up confusing comments in /etc/tor/torrc . (#17706) For more details, read our changelog.