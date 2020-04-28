Versie 3.0.10 van VLC Media Player is uitgekomen. Deze opensource- en cross-platformmediaspeler kan diverse audio-, video- en streamingformaten afspelen, zonder dat hiervoor de desbetreffende codec hoeft te worden geïnstalleerd. In versie 3.0 is onder meer ondersteuning voor Chromecast toegevoegd. Verder is er hardwareversnelling voor het decoderen van 4k- en 8k-video, ondersteuning voor hdr, weergave van 360-gradenvideo's en 3d audio, toegang tot netwerklocaties via onder meer smb, ftp en nfs, hd audio-passthrough en ondersteuning voor BD-J-menu's. Sinds versie 3.0.8 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
Changes in version 3.0.10:Misc:
- Update Twitch & VLSub scripts
Changes in version 3.0.9.2:Misc:
- Properly bump the version in configure.ac
Changes in version 3.0.9.1:Misc:
- Fix VLSub returning 401 for earch request
Changes in version 3.0.9:Core:
Access:
- Work around busy looping when playing an invalid item through VLM
Demux:
- Multiple dvdread and dvdnav crashs fixes
- Fixed DVD glitches on clip change
- Fixed dvdread commands/data sequence inversion in some cases causing unwanted glitches
- Better handling of authored as corrupted DVD
- Added libsmb2 support for SMB2/3 shares
Packetizers:
- Fix TTML entities not passed to decoder
- Fixed some WebVTT styling tags being not applied
- Misc raw H264/HEVC frame rate fixes
- Fix adaptive regression on TS format change (mostly HLS)
- Fixed MP4 regression with twos/sowt PCM audio
- Fixed some MP4 raw quicktime and ms-PCM audio
- Fixed MP4 interlacing handling
- Multiple adaptive stack (DASH/HLS/Smooth) fixes
- Enabled Live seeking for HLS
- Fixed seeking in some cases for HLS
- Improved Live playback for Smooth and DASH
- Fixed adaptive unwanted end of stream in some cases
- Faster adaptive start and new buffering control options
Decoder:
- Fixes H264/HEVC incomplete draining in some cases
- packetizer_helper: Fix potential trailing junk on last packet
- Added missing drain in packetizers that was causing missing last frame or audio
- Improved check to prevent fLAC synchronization drops
Audio output:
- avcodec: revector video decoder to fix incomplete drain
- spudec: implemented palette updates, fixing missing subtitles on some DVD
- Fixed WebVTT CSS styling not being applied on Windows/macOS
- Fixed Hebrew teletext pages support in zvbi
- Fixed Dav1d aborting decoding on corrupted picture
- Extract and display of all CEA708 subtitles
- Update libfaad to 2.9.1
- Add DXVA support for VP9 Profile 2 (10 bits)
- Mediacodec aspect ratio with Amazon devices
Video output:
- Added support for iOS audiounit audio above 48KHz
- Added support for amem audio up to 384KHz
Text renderer:
- Fix for opengl glitches in some drivers
- Fix GMA950 opengl support on macOS
- YUV to RGB StretchRect fixes with NVIDIA drivers
- Use libpacebo new tone mapping desaturation algorithm
Mux:
- Fix crashes on macOS with SSA/ASS subtitles containing emoji
- Fixed unwanted growing background in Freetype rendering and Y padding
macOS:
- Fixed some YUV mappings
Service Discovery:
- Use a layer based video output on 10.14 and higher, which should fix various rendering issues where the vout would glitch between a wrong size and the correct size. Additionally this works around OpenGL issues with Macs that have a dedicated NVIDIA GPU, which caused rendering artifacts in the whole OS, especially when the "Reduce transparency" accessibility option is used
- Remove qtsound module and add avaudiocapture module as replacement
- Fix audio capture on macOS Catalina by using avaudiocapture
- Inform the user in case OS permissions are missing for certain actions
- Fix Apple Remote support on macOS Catalina
- Add support for pausing Apple Music on macOS Catalina
- Fix UPnP discovery crash without an active network interface
- Fix rare placement issues with fullscreen panel
- Fix problem in audio output remembering the last device configuration in digital mode
Misc:
- Update libmicrodns to 0.1.2
- Update YouTube, SoundCloud and Vocaroo scripts: this restores playback of YouTube URLs.
- Add missing .wpl & .zpl file associations on Windows
- Improved chromecast audio quality