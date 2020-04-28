Versie 3.0.10 van VLC Media Player is uitgekomen. Deze opensource- en cross-platformmediaspeler kan diverse audio-, video- en streamingformaten afspelen, zonder dat hiervoor de desbetreffende codec hoeft te worden geïnstalleerd. In versie 3.0 is onder meer ondersteuning voor Chromecast toegevoegd. Verder is er hardwareversnelling voor het decoderen van 4k- en 8k-video, ondersteuning voor hdr, weergave van 360-gradenvideo's en 3d audio, toegang tot netwerklocaties via onder meer smb, ftp en nfs, hd audio-passthrough en ondersteuning voor BD-J-menu's. Sinds versie 3.0.8 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Changes in version 3.0.10: Misc: Update Twitch & VLSub scripts Changes in version 3.0.9.2: Misc: Properly bump the version in configure.ac Changes in version 3.0.9.1: Misc: Fix VLSub returning 401 for earch request Changes in version 3.0.9: Core: Work around busy looping when playing an invalid item through VLM Access: Multiple dvdread and dvdnav crashs fixes

Fixed DVD glitches on clip change

Fixed dvdread commands/data sequence inversion in some cases causing unwanted glitches

Better handling of authored as corrupted DVD

Added libsmb2 support for SMB2/3 shares Demux: Fix TTML entities not passed to decoder

Fixed some WebVTT styling tags being not applied

Misc raw H264/HEVC frame rate fixes

Fix adaptive regression on TS format change (mostly HLS)

Fixed MP4 regression with twos/sowt PCM audio

Fixed some MP4 raw quicktime and ms-PCM audio

Fixed MP4 interlacing handling

Multiple adaptive stack (DASH/HLS/Smooth) fixes

Enabled Live seeking for HLS

Fixed seeking in some cases for HLS

Improved Live playback for Smooth and DASH

Fixed adaptive unwanted end of stream in some cases

Faster adaptive start and new buffering control options Packetizers: Fixes H264/HEVC incomplete draining in some cases

packetizer_helper: Fix potential trailing junk on last packet

Added missing drain in packetizers that was causing missing last frame or audio

Improved check to prevent fLAC synchronization drops Decoder: avcodec: revector video decoder to fix incomplete drain

spudec: implemented palette updates, fixing missing subtitles on some DVD

Fixed WebVTT CSS styling not being applied on Windows/macOS

Fixed Hebrew teletext pages support in zvbi

Fixed Dav1d aborting decoding on corrupted picture

Extract and display of all CEA708 subtitles

Update libfaad to 2.9.1

Add DXVA support for VP9 Profile 2 (10 bits)

Mediacodec aspect ratio with Amazon devices Audio output: Added support for iOS audiounit audio above 48KHz

Added support for amem audio up to 384KHz Video output: Fix for opengl glitches in some drivers

Fix GMA950 opengl support on macOS

YUV to RGB StretchRect fixes with NVIDIA drivers

Use libpacebo new tone mapping desaturation algorithm Text renderer: Fix crashes on macOS with SSA/ASS subtitles containing emoji

Fixed unwanted growing background in Freetype rendering and Y padding Mux: Fixed some YUV mappings macOS: Use a layer based video output on 10.14 and higher, which should fix various rendering issues where the vout would glitch between a wrong size and the correct size. Additionally this works around OpenGL issues with Macs that have a dedicated NVIDIA GPU, which caused rendering artifacts in the whole OS, especially when the "Reduce transparency" accessibility option is used

Remove qtsound module and add avaudiocapture module as replacement

Fix audio capture on macOS Catalina by using avaudiocapture

Inform the user in case OS permissions are missing for certain actions

Fix Apple Remote support on macOS Catalina

Add support for pausing Apple Music on macOS Catalina

Fix UPnP discovery crash without an active network interface

Fix rare placement issues with fullscreen panel

Fix problem in audio output remembering the last device configuration in digital mode Service Discovery: Update libmicrodns to 0.1.2 Misc: Update YouTube, SoundCloud and Vocaroo scripts: this restores playback of YouTube URLs.

Add missing .wpl & .zpl file associations on Windows

Improved chromecast audio quality