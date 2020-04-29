Versie 3.13.5 van Matomo is uitgekomen. Matomo, voorheen Piwik, is een opensourcealternatief voor Google Analytics. Het maakt gebruik van php en een MySQL-database om zijn werk te doen. De functionaliteit kan eenvoudig worden uitgebreid met plug-ins, waarvan er ruim twintig worden meegeleverd. Natuurlijk kun je deze ook uitzetten als bepaalde functionaliteit niet nodig is. Voor meer informatie over Matomo verwijzen we naar deze pagina en een overzicht van de planning is op deze pagina te vinden. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

In this new release we solve a few more performance issues and improve the overall reliability of Matomo at scale. There are several performance improvements in the archiving process. One recently introduced bug causing fast growth in database size has been fixed, and your database might reduce in size (significantly in some cases) in the hours or days following the upgrade. In the UI, the Segment Editor tool will now suggest segment values from processed reports and will not cause heavy database load anymore (especially an issue for high traffic websites).

In terms of bugs, we fixed a Tracking API bug where the Bulk tracking requests were not tracked in some cases (especially when using Content Tracking feature). In the UI we also fixed a few minor issues: when comparing segments, when opening popovers, or when loading additional visits in visitor profile.

Many new devices were added as well as a few new referrer spammers, to keep your reports as accurate as possible.

We are grateful for all community members who reported feedback and suggestions, our awesome team of translators for their work, and our Premium features customers and Matomo Cloud hosting customers for their amazing support.

72 tickets have been closed by more than 14 contributors!