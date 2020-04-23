JGsoft heeft versie 8.1.1 van zijn gratis teksteditor EditPad Lite uitgebracht. Dit programma is niet bedoeld voor programmeurs, die kunnen beter EditPad Pro, RJ TextEd of Notepad++ gebruiken. Dit is meer een vervanger van het met Windows meegeleverde Kladblok. In tegenstelling tot Kladblok kan EditPad Lite een onbeperkt aantal bestanden in hetzelfde scherm openen, heeft het geen limiet op de grootte van te openen bestanden en is het aantal undo's en redo's onbeperkt. EditPad Lite is gratis voor privégebruik, maar bedrijven kunnen een licentie aanschaffen als er geen behoefte is aan alle extra's die de Pro-versie biedt. Sinds versie 8.0.4 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

EditPad Lite 8.1.1 Bug fixes: Clip Collections: Shared clip collections could not be downloaded.

Command Line: /s did not always select the specified columns when used in combination with /l. EditPad Lite 8.1.0 New features: File Types|Colors: Color for visualizing control characters that aren’t tabs or line breaks in text mode can now be customized in EditPad Lite too.

Preferences|Save Files: Closing empty files. Improvements: File Types|Markdown: List items nested 3 levels deep.

Improved visibility of the separator lines on toolbars when using the dark theme.

Maintain History List dialog now selects the first item when it appears and selects the next item when you remove the selected item(s).

Progress meter while opening a large set of files.

Shift+Alt+Page Up/Down now scroll one page like Shift+Page Up/Down does instead of moving the cursor to the first/last line as Alt+Page Up/Down do since 8.0.0. Bug fixes: Block|Move Lines and Columns|Move Line Up did not always update the syntax coloring of the line that was moved down as a result of moving the other lines up.

Block|Outdent triggers an access violation if the file is empty or if the cursor is on the final blank line of the file.

Convert|Line Break Styles failed to convert one line break in the middle of the file if the file was large enough for EditPad to use two background threads to scan for line breaks.

Go|Go To: Going to a line number greater than that of the last line in the file now moves the cursor to the last line instead of triggering an access violation when word wrap is on.

Italics that overhang the end of the line are no longer clipped.

Keyboard: If the cursor had a shape that put it over rather than between characters and the Home key was configured to go to the first non-whitespace character on the line and the cursor at the first non-whitespace character of a line with leading whitespace then pressing the Home key to move the cursor to the very start of the line and then Arrow Up or Down did not keep the cursor at the very start of the preceding or following line.

Mouse: Clicking at the start of the selection did not clear the selection when selections are not persistent.

Regex: POSIX classes using the \p notation matched only ASCII characters when used inside a character class along with other tokens instead of matching Unicode characters like they do outside character classes or when used alone in a character class.

Search: \r and

were treated as literal line breaks that adapt to the file’s line break style instead of specifically matching only CR and LF when used in a regular expression or replacement string that consisted entirely of literal text and tokens that match or insert one specific character.

Search: Incremental search through all open files could fail with an access violation error.

Search|Selection Only: Searching through the selection did not work if the selection was rectangular and in the bottom half of a large file.

When working copies are automatically opened the explanatory message now takes into account whether the option to save working copies every few minutes is on or off; when it is off, EditPad still saves working copies when the computer hibernates or goes to sleep to prevent data loss if it runs out of battery while sleeping. EditPad Lite 8.0.6 Improvement: Text Layout: The “monospaced left-to-right only” text layout now allows characters that are matched separately by the same element in the syntax coloring scheme to form ligatures; characters matched by different elements in the syntax coloring scheme still cannot form ligatures. Bug fixes: File Types: PHP and ASP syntax coloring schemes now allow up to 49 PHP or ASP code blocks inside an HTML tag. Previously only 4 were allowed. The limitation exists to prevent runaway syntax coloring when an HTML tag is missing its closing >.

Options|Text Layout: Customizing a text layout for which a bitmapped font was selected now automatically ticks “allow bitmapped fonts” instead of reverting the font to Segoe UI or Tahoma.

Options|Text Layout: OpenType fonts can now be selected without ticking the “allow bitmapped fonts” checkbox.

Regex: A subroutine call to a capturing group that contains an subroutine call to a non-existent group caused regex syntax coloring to disappear and triggered an error if you tried to search with it. EditPad Lite 8.0.5 Bug fixes: Discard the .ini file instead of failing to start with a Unicode mapping error if EditPad’s .ini file is not a valid UTF-8 file.

Word wrap messed up line break positions when wrapping the bottom half of a file larger than 512 KB (64-bit 8.0.4 only).

Word wrap was not applied to the line in the middle of the file (or the only line in the file if it has no line breaks) when editing that line if the file was large enough for EditPad to have used background threads for line breaks and word wrapping when the file was loaded.