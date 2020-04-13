Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Inkscape 0.92.5 / 1.0 RC

Inkscape logo (75 pix) Versie 0.92.5 van Inkscape uitgebracht. Dit opensource- en cross-platformprogramma is bedoeld voor het bewerken van vectorafbeeldingen. Het vertoont overeenkomsten met programma's als Adobe Illustrator, Corel Draw, Freehand en Xara X, maar het grote verschil is dat Inkscape met Scalable Vector Graphics werkt, een door het W3C ontwikkelde open standaard. De implementatie van SVG is overigens incompleet. Verder is versie 1.0, die al ruim een jaar in ontwikkeling is, aanbeland bij de eerste release candidate. De release notes voor beide uitgaven kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Inkscape 0.92.5 released and Testers needed for Inkscape 1.0 Release Candidate
Inkscape 0.92.5

While we are working to release Inkscape 1.0 in the very near future, we have addressed some bugs in the stable 0.92 series. Most notably, an issue for Windows 10 users that prevented Inkscape from discovering fonts that have not been installed system-wide has now been fixed. Inkscape extensions written in Python will now also run with Python 3, while compatibility with the (deprecated) Python 2 is maintained.

Read all about the changes in the latest stable Inkscape version and download it from our website.

Call for Testing the 1.0 Release Candidate

Inkscape 1.0 will mark a major milestone for the project. This upcoming release is loaded with features and polish! You can find a draft of the release notes that lists all the goodies in our Wiki.

For macOS, the 1.0 will feature the easiest installation and best macOS integration that Inkscape has ever offered. There are, however, unique issues that will require additional testing and improvement for our Apple fans.

Please get involved by downloading and testing the Release Candidate for Linux, Windows and macOS.

Report Bugs

If you run into any bugs, especially with the Release Candidate, please help us by reporting them promptly, so we can try to fix them before we release the final 1.0 version.

Versienummer 0.92.5 / 1.0 RC
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Inkscape
Download https://inkscape.org/release/inkscape-0.92.5/
Bestandsgrootte 82,40MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 13-04-2020 19:491

13-04-2020 • 19:49

1 Linkedin

Bron: Inkscape

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Inkscape

geen prijs bekend

Score: 3.5

Design en multimedia

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
-1101+10+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
0Snippo
13 april 2020 20:20
De implementatie van SVG is overigens incompleet.
Wat mist er precies? Ik merk dat de ondersteuning voor SVG verschilt per browser/programma en dus vaak wat problemen geeft, maar Inkscape werkt voor mij verder prima.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Microsoft Xbox Series X LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 CES 2020 Samsung Galaxy S20 4G Sony PlayStation 5 Nintendo Switch Lite

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2020 Hosting door True