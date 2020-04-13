Versie 0.92.5 van Inkscape uitgebracht. Dit opensource- en cross-platformprogramma is bedoeld voor het bewerken van vectorafbeeldingen. Het vertoont overeenkomsten met programma's als Adobe Illustrator, Corel Draw, Freehand en Xara X, maar het grote verschil is dat Inkscape met Scalable Vector Graphics werkt, een door het W3C ontwikkelde open standaard. De implementatie van SVG is overigens incompleet. Verder is versie 1.0, die al ruim een jaar in ontwikkeling is, aanbeland bij de eerste release candidate. De release notes voor beide uitgaven kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

While we are working to release Inkscape 1.0 in the very near future, we have addressed some bugs in the stable 0.92 series. Most notably, an issue for Windows 10 users that prevented Inkscape from discovering fonts that have not been installed system-wide has now been fixed. Inkscape extensions written in Python will now also run with Python 3, while compatibility with the (deprecated) Python 2 is maintained.

Read all about the changes in the latest stable Inkscape version and download it from our website.

Inkscape 1.0 will mark a major milestone for the project. This upcoming release is loaded with features and polish! You can find a draft of the release notes that lists all the goodies in our Wiki.

For macOS, the 1.0 will feature the easiest installation and best macOS integration that Inkscape has ever offered. There are, however, unique issues that will require additional testing and improvement for our Apple fans.

Please get involved by downloading and testing the Release Candidate for Linux, Windows and macOS.

If you run into any bugs, especially with the Release Candidate, please help us by reporting them promptly, so we can try to fix them before we release the final 1.0 version.