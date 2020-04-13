Illustrate heeft release 17.0 van dBpoweramp Music Converter uitgebracht. Met dit audiobewerkingsprogramma kunnen audio-cd's worden geript en kunnen muziekbestanden van en naar onder andere mp3, mp4, m4a, wma, Ogg Vorbis, aac, Monkey's Audio, flac en alac worden geconverteerd, met behoud van tags. Verder kunnen de mp3-tags worden aangepast en kan het programma volledig in Windows Explorer worden geïntegreerd, waardoor het gemakkelijk aan te roepen is. De basisversie, voor het rippen van cd's en het converteren van bestanden, is gratis. Voor extra functionaliteit moet worden betaald. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows en macOS. In deze update zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

dBpoweramp Music Converter 17.0 changes: Minimum supported Windows: Vista (XP no longer supported)

New explorer right click option 'Quick Convert' which invokes the converter without showing the options page

CD Ripper & Music Converter handle [Multi-Encoder] internally, this allows file overwrite and proper CPU resource allocation

All programs - added a crash reporter

All Programs - Graphics upgraded to be independant of display resolution

All programs - better handle High Contrast Theme

Support for artist in m3u playlist

dBpoweramp Control Centre: Tests if Windows defender is limiting access to the system and warns

dBpoweramp Control Center: can exclude popup info tips, and right click 'Convert To', for set file types

High quality SSRC (frequency resampler) enabled for all frequency conversions

Right Click >> Edit ID Tags option in art menu to resize existing art to a maximum KB size

Added a new Screen Reader Option in Control Centre to enable non-graphical buttons

Converter + Tag Editor: if select all files in a folder, right click, convert to or edit id tags, any non audio files are excluded

Naming added [GROUP] so for example if an artist was 'Drake' and [group]4,[artist][] would generate 'a-d' the first letter of the tag is used and number signifies the letters to group together, 2 would be a-b c-d e-f

Naming added [SPLIT] for exmaple artist was 'A1/A2/A3/A4' [split]/,[artist],2[] would return 'A2' to split on comma enter [split],[artist],2[]

Naming updated [REPLACE] can replace with , or search , buy setting a blank entry: [REPLACE],@,[artist][] would replace , with @

Updated naming dlg for Move File On Error DSP effect

New conversion option: substitute Unicode spaces and remove leading or ending spaces in tags - there are various non-standard unicode space characters (such as thin space), these will be replaced with a standard space. Also white spaces at the start or end of tags are removed.

Popup info: if a zero byte file then says so

Edit ID Tags >> Art Menu >> Added 2000x2000, 1800x1800, 1600x1600, 1400x1400, 1200x1200 options

Menu check marks larger on higher dpi screens

Fixes bug in various Window Managers (such as total commander) which do not follow Windows API specification

Added option in configuration to hide specific unused encoders

Popup Info: rating range shown 0-10 range same as ID Tag editor

New DSP effect: speed up, slow down

Utility codecs [ID Tag Update] and [Replaygain] included as standard

ID Tag Processing: option to set multi artist to '; ' for non multi-artist aware programs now works with Artist Sort and Album Artist Sort

Multi Encoder, allows sub encoders to be utility codecs

ID3v2 COMM tag, now works again for iTunes

m4a grup tag renamed to @grp as it was causing issues for iTunes

FLAC updated to 1.3.3

Encoders added as standard: Opus, m4a AAC (dBpoweramp reference), m4b, Monkeys Audio (v4.81), WMA 10, Wavpack, Ogg Vorbis

Decoders added as standard: DSD, Speex, Ogg Vorbis, Musepack

Added DSD Encoder (dBpoweramp reference)

DSD - shows 1 bit and dsd frequency in dBpoweramp Popup Info & Audio Properties page

AAC Decoder better able to read non-standard files

mp3 lame encoder supports 64 bit float source

m4a FDK supports 64 bit float source

Opus files in .ogg now supported

Codec Update Wavpack to 5.2

Codec Update - Opus 1.3.1

Codec Update - m4a FDK updated to v2

Added new Apple Core Audio Format (CAF) decoder

ID Tag Editor - popup suggestion now appears 1/3 to the right of the box, so as not to get in way

ID Tag Editor - resizing auto sizes the edit box

ID Tag Editor - can drag and drop art on id tag editor

ID Tag editor - supports embedding PNG album art, also resizing existing PNG stays as PNG

ID Tag editor - buttons could overlap at certain resolutions

Music Converter - can handle 64 cores

Music Converter - will use 100% of CPU capacity by default (around 20% faster encoding on a 4 core system)

Music Converter - output to box shows for encoders such as multi-encoder

batch converter added filter on date - last week, yesterday, last month, last year

Batch Converter when generating conversion list shows the number of files already discovered

Batch Converter added new profile option to not store file selections with a profile (only Extension exclusions and later in music converter DSPs and Encoder auto selected)

batch converter lists correct frequency and bits for DSD CD Ripper Improved drive speed detection

Manual Metadata review, added replace text option (replace fixed string value in all metadata)

Album art improvements: discogs art, PerfectTUNES art priority

HDCD detection for technical column improved

Album title shown on title bar when ripping

shows which metadata providers are remaining on lookup

Added Style to toolbar

added de-emphasis option to CD ripper, and DSP effect for music converter

when add technical column, track listing is refreshed

displays on info page the AccurateRip status icon

Added manual metadata search form, auto shown if disc has no metadata

if screen resolution changes and is showing maximized or too big for screen, then make maximized again

art menu redesigned, new Add Additional Art menu, default actions replace main art

art added from files, if PNG then left as PNG. New option in Metadata options 'Store Scanned Art as PNG'

default allowed maximum album art size is now 1000x1000 and 750KB

naming box shows for encoders such as multi-encoder

CD Text and ISRC metadata takes preference over other providers

custom ID Tags are applied now if on manual metadata review a specific provider is chosen

default naming changed to [MAXLENGTH]80,[IFVALUE]album artist,[album artist],[IFCOMP]Various Artists[][IF!COMP][artist][][][]\[MAXLENGTH]80,[album][]\[MAXLENGTH]80,[track] [artist] - [title][]

default secure log saved to [rippedtopath]\Secure Ripping Log.txt

dbpoweramp implemented own freedb server to combat the retiring of the old freedb.org Bug Fixes Edit ID Tags removed small white line in album art

cd ripper - if reading previously ripped disc metadata from db cache would not set compilation check based on last time

Thumbnail and Property Handler exclusions were not working

Opus tag reader could crash on malformed tags

Batch Converter was reading file metadata, even if no filtering was in place

ID Tag processing does not export folder.jpg when doing filename check (dmc or multi-encoder)

musicbrainz was not always looking up discs

Replaygain now writes iTuneNORM which is compatible with the latest iTunes

Ogg Decoder - fixed issue where ogg-flac would trigger a memory error

RunIDTagsThroughDSPEffects possibly altering origfilename etc

All programs - if taskbar is set to hidden, maximizing (CD Ripper, or Batch Converter) would stop it appearing

Network share reliability fixes