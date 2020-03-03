Versie 2.69 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

This update contains several important fixes and improvements: Fixed problem with icon display on some Windows 7 systems caused by bad Windows updates

Transfer pre-load window now has customizable priority buttons (click the Settings button at bottom)

Transfer pre-load window default buttons now include an Ordered button and a Sequential button

Added option to set minimum seeds needed for sequential file download in Settings > Transfers > Files

Added option in Auto-Select configuration to not move single files out of containing folder

Combined options for sequential file download with head + tail download

Several other minor changes throughout the GUI Several more new features are on the way.