Software-update: Tixati 2.69

Tixati logo (75 pix) Versie 2.69 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

This update contains several important fixes and improvements:
  • Fixed problem with icon display on some Windows 7 systems caused by bad Windows updates
  • Transfer pre-load window now has customizable priority buttons (click the Settings button at bottom)
  • Transfer pre-load window default buttons now include an Ordered button and a Sequential button
  • Added option to set minimum seeds needed for sequential file download in Settings > Transfers > Files
  • Added option in Auto-Select configuration to not move single files out of containing folder
  • Combined options for sequential file download with head + tail download
  • Several other minor changes throughout the GUI
Several more new features are on the way.

Versienummer 2.69
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Tixati
Download https://www.tixati.com/download
Licentietype GPL

Bart van Klaveren

03-03-2020 18:18

03-03-2020 • 18:18

Bron: Tixati

