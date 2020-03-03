Piriform heeft versie 5.64 van CCleaner uitgebracht, de laatste versie met ondersteuning voor Windows Vista en XP. Met dit programma kunnen diverse onderdelen van Windows worden opgeschoond. Hierbij valt te denken aan tijdelijke Windows- en internetbestanden, maar ook aan overbodige rommel van een groot aantal andere programma's, waaronder Windows Media Player, Google Toolbar, Microsoft Office, Photoshop, WinRAR en ga zo maar door. Bovendien is het aantal programma's waarvan CCleaner de rommel kan opruimen, eenvoudig uit te breiden met het programma CCEnhancer.

Naast opruimen kan CCleaner ook fouten in het register en in snelkoppelingen verhelpen en de lijst met programma's die starten met Windows aanpassen, en is het mogelijk om cookies te beheren. Vanaf deze versie kan ook de algehele conditie van de computer worden getest. Naast gratis uitvoering is er ook een pro-versie, die onder meer een automatische updatefunctie biedt. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

This release includes a brand new feature, plus lots of user-focused improvements and changes. On top of that, we now support Microsoft’s new Edge Chromium browser.

We really value our users’ feedback, which is why we’ve set up a new Ideas Board. To help shape the future of CCleaner and submit suggestions for what you’d like to see next, head over to ideas.ccleaner.com to take part in the conversation!

Health Check brings together CCleaner’s most popular tools in a new user-friendly interface to help users to easily maintain their PC

In just a few clicks, users of any technical ability can clean, update and disable unnecessary startup apps in one go, to save space and boost speed, privacy and security

Health Check replaces Easy Clean, following feedback from users on how it could be enhanced

Added full support for Microsoft’s new Edge Chromium browser

Fixed a bug in Google Earth cache cleaning

If requested, CCleaner can now disable ‘Preloading’ in old Edge (allows complete cleaning)

Offers for Avast and CCleaner products are now presented in a separate step in the installer

Offers for Avast and CCleaner products are no longer checked by default

Version 5.64.7577 is the final planned build for Windows XP and Vista

This version will only receive critical security updates

Read our FAQs for further information and assistance