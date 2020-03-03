Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: CCleaner 5.64

CCleaner 4.0 logo (75 pix) Piriform heeft versie 5.64 van CCleaner uitgebracht, de laatste versie met ondersteuning voor Windows Vista en XP. Met dit programma kunnen diverse onderdelen van Windows worden opgeschoond. Hierbij valt te denken aan tijdelijke Windows- en internetbestanden, maar ook aan overbodige rommel van een groot aantal andere programma's, waaronder Windows Media Player, Google Toolbar, Microsoft Office, Photoshop, WinRAR en ga zo maar door. Bovendien is het aantal programma's waarvan CCleaner de rommel kan opruimen, eenvoudig uit te breiden met het programma CCEnhancer.

Naast opruimen kan CCleaner ook fouten in het register en in snelkoppelingen verhelpen en de lijst met programma's die starten met Windows aanpassen, en is het mogelijk om cookies te beheren. Vanaf deze versie kan ook de algehele conditie van de computer worden getest. Naast gratis uitvoering is er ook een pro-versie, die onder meer een automatische updatefunctie biedt. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Version 5.64.7613 release notes

This release includes a brand new feature, plus lots of user-focused improvements and changes. On top of that, we now support Microsoft’s new Edge Chromium browser.

We really value our users’ feedback, which is why we’ve set up a new Ideas Board. To help shape the future of CCleaner and submit suggestions for what you’d like to see next, head over to ideas.ccleaner.com to take part in the conversation!

Introducing… ‘Health Check’
  • Health Check brings together CCleaner’s most popular tools in a new user-friendly interface to help users to easily maintain their PC
  • In just a few clicks, users of any technical ability can clean, update and disable unnecessary startup apps in one go, to save space and boost speed, privacy and security
  • Health Check replaces Easy Clean, following feedback from users on how it could be enhanced
Edge Chromium & browser cleaning improvements
  • Added full support for Microsoft’s new Edge Chromium browser
  • Fixed a bug in Google Earth cache cleaning
  • If requested, CCleaner can now disable ‘Preloading’ in old Edge (allows complete cleaning)
User-friendly improvements to installer offers
  • Offers for Avast and CCleaner products are now presented in a separate step in the installer
  • Offers for Avast and CCleaner products are no longer checked by default
Farewell to Windows XP & Vista (;_;)
  • Version 5.64.7577 is the final planned build for Windows XP and Vista
  • This version will only receive critical security updates
  • Read our FAQs for further information and assistance
Other minor improvements
  • Improved country embargo checks to reduce false positives
  • Fixed a UI bug in Scheduling interface
  • Fixed a bug where ‘OK’ button missing from some dialogue messages
  • Removed Google Plus from the ‘About’ screen

CCleaner

Versienummer 5.64.7613
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Piriform Ltd.
Download https://www.ccleaner.com/ccleaner/builds
Bestandsgrootte 21,20MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

3 maart 2020 18:21
Tip: Let op dat je bij de installatie zowel het vinkje uitzet bij Set as Default browser én op Decline klinkt, als je de 'CCleaner Browser' niet op je PC geinstalleerd wil hebben.

Ik snap dat ze hun brood moeten verdienen, maar zo'n installatie vind ik toch niet echt passen bij een cleaner.
