Brave is een webbrowser die is gebaseerd op Chromium en wordt ontwikkeld door Brendan Eich, bedenker van JavaScript en een van de oprichters van Mozilla. Brave richt zich op het verbeteren van de onlineveiligheid en biedt een alternatief systeem voor het financieel ondersteunen van contentaanbieders. Het idee daarachter is dat reclame vaak de grootste inkomstenbron van een website is, maar dat veel mensen vanwege opdringerige reclames adblockers gebruiken en websites inkomsten mislopen. De laatste stabiele uitgave is 1.3.115, het changelog is echter nog niet verder bijgewerkt dan 1.3.113.

Changelog for version 1.3.113: Added New Tab Page Sponsored Images. (#7883)

Added the ability to opt-in to user private Brave ads for over 30 new regions. (#6825)

Added the ability for multiple segments to trigger ad notifications. (#6256)

Added OS level targeting for ads. (#4761)

Added server configurable default tip amounts. (#6011)

Added web compatibility reporter on Brave Shields. (#4262)

Added additional zoom levels. (#6943)

Added the ability for users to disable autocomplete. (#843)

Added the ability to disable Tor via Admin policy. (#454)

Added auto-compaction for sync to reduce transferred data amount. (#6552)

Updated permissions for Uphold user wallets for Brave Rewards. (#7713)

Updated UI for the Brave Rewards widget on the New Tab Page. (#7885)

Updated text to indicate that wallet verification is optional. (#7102)

Updated "Thank you" text on monthly contribution banner. (#6744)

Updated ads panel on brave://rewards to display BAT with 1 decimal place. (#6774)

Updated speaker button on pinned tabs so it cannot be clicked. (#6358)

Updated Widevine setting to be install specific instead of profile specific. (#6747)

Updated the New Tab Page to be more dynamic. (#7884)

Updated sync chain preferences. (#6504)

Disabled out of process rasterization by default. (#7581)

Fixed crash which occurred when extensions-toolbar-menu is enabled in brave://flags. (#5646)

Fixed ads crash in certain cases. (#6880)

Fixed Brave Rewards widget not reflecting auto contribute amount. (#6740)

Fixed wallet balance not updating dynamically on the tip banner. (#7047)

Fixed incorrect balance displaying when rewards is toggled off. (#6335)

Fixed claim banner not being removed from brave://rewards in certain cases. (#6741)

Fixed the tipping banner always showing a disabled vertical scrollbar. (#6222)

Fixed multiple entries displaying in ads history for the same ad notification. (#6205)

Fixed inability to open ad notifications from notification center on Windows. (#4102)

Fixed certain cases where browser doesn't retry to get new signed ad tokens. (#6647)

Fixed global shields setting for "Only block cross-site cookies" not working. (#6804)

Fixed missing context menu items. (#6513)

Fixed inconsistent naming for Site Settings in brave://settings/clearBrowserData. (#6627)

Fixed exported password file name. (#629)

Fixed "Add to Chrome" being displayed instead of "Add to Brave" in Chrome Web Store. (#5730)

Fixed inability to login to Expensify with Google Authentication. (#5869)

Fixed certain cases where bookmarks are missing from sync after chain creation. (#7251)

Fixed certain cases where bookmark location changes are not synced to other devices on chain. (#8065)

Fixed issue with sync chain reset when device is offline. (#3628)

Fixed webview crash on dobreprogramy.pl . (#7453)

Fixed display glitches in certain cases. (#6979)

Fixed top sites widget not moving up when stats widget is hidden on the New Tab Page. (#7855)

Fixed typescript files not displaying syntax highlighting in Developer Tools. (#5618)

Upgraded Chromium to 80.0.3987.87. (#8058)