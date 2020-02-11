Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Matomo 3.13.2

Matomo logo (80 pix) Versie 3.13.2 van Matomo is uitgekomen. Matomo, voorheen Piwik, is een opensourcealternatief voor Google Analytics. Het maakt gebruik van php en een MySQL-database om zijn werk te doen. De functionaliteit kan eenvoudig worden uitgebreid met plug-ins, waarvan er ruim twintig worden meegeleverd. Natuurlijk kun je deze ook uitzetten als bepaalde functionaliteit niet nodig is. Voor meer informatie over Matomo verwijzen we naar deze pagina en een overzicht van de planning is op deze pagina te vinden. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

What’s new?

In this release we’re focusing on fixing a few minor bugs and two regressions that were introduced in the last release (tracking IE<9 was not working anymore, and automatic login within an iframe has also been fixed).

This release might be the last Matomo 3.x release. We’ve started working on Matomo 4.0.0 which should be released in around 4 months. We may release Matomo 3.13.3 if there are any regressions or important bugs to address before Matomo 4.0.0.

We are grateful for all community members who reported feedback and suggestions, our awesome team of translators for their work, and our Premium features customers and Matomo Cloud hosting customers for their amazing support.

41 tickets have been closed by more than 12 contributors!

Versienummer 3.13.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Matomo
Download https://builds.matomo.org/matomo-latest.zip
Bestandsgrootte 18,47MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Matomo

geen prijs bekend

