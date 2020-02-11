Versie 3.53 van EMDB is uitgekomen. EMDB, wat staat voor Eric's Movie Database, is een gratis programma waarmee een filmcollectie kan worden beheerd. Hoewel de download slechts 4,5MB groot is, beschikt het programma over uitgebreide functionaliteit. Zo kan relevante informatie van onlinedatabases als IMDb, MovieMeter, TMDb en TheTVDB worden opgehaald, kan worden bijgehouden welke films uitgeleend zijn en kunnen films die op de harde schijf staan direct vanuit het programma gestart worden. EMDB kan worden gebruikt in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

What's new in release 3.53 User Interface: Added visualization for selected sort column and direction in ListView.

Database Assigning custom cast photo’s sometimes failed.

Edit Multiple Movies: Added Streaming Service as field to edit.

Database: Added VUDU as streaming source.

User Interface: added option to copy the movie cover to the clipboard.

User Interface: Improved keyboard control of message boxes: you can now use arrow keys and Enter (or Space ) to select a button to choose.

(or ) to select a button to choose. User Interface: Improved the tab order of the Add / Edit Movies Screen.

User Interface: Context menu didn't work on multiple selection in ListView.

User Interface: Added option to toggle displaying VHS tapes on the Bookshelf.

IMDb Import: Fixed IMDb lookup when entering IMDb number in the Title field.

TVDB Import: Fixed an issue with episodes from seasons getting mixed up.

TV Series: Improved detection of valid episode file names.

Add Movie: IMDb Top 250 value was sometimes taken over when multiple movies were manually added in one go.

Add from HardDisk: Fixed an issue with custom NFO files.

Batch Update: Create Missing NFO's didn't take the setting All / Selected / Filter Results into account.

Translations: Updated the Spanish, Arabic, French, German, Italian, Russian, Slovenian and Dutch translations.