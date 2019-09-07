Versie 2.63 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma toont geen advertenties. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:
This update contains several important fixes and improvements:
- New Settings section Transfers > Peers
- More advanced handling of bad data from download peers
- Peers that send bad blocks have bandwidth priority lowered automatically before full auto-ignore
- Adjustable bad data auto-ignore threshold in Settings > Transfers > Peers
- Adjustable bad data auto-deprioritize threshold in Settings > Transfers > Peers
- More efficient piece repair procedures, less hashing rounds needed when there are several source peers
- Seed ratio/count stop is no longer delayed by a pending or running location move or file completion shell commands
- Completely re-wrote channel user shared data syncing algorithm, fixed previous failures to detect minor changes near segment boundaries
- Channel user shared data message cache now recycles old messages much better after segmentation changes, reducing sync bandwidth
- After channel user unbanned, full internal re-compile and re-signing of shared data, allowing a more rapid re-sync with other channel users
- Added /clear command to channels, in addition to shift-escape hotkey on Windows and ctrl-escape on Linux
- Channel user purge now properly takes into account users that were previously sharing and cleared profile
- Channel user purge / re-sync cycling eliminated
- Fixed problems in channel forum activity notifications, no longer firing during minor user re-syncs
- Show last seen time in user offline tooltip, which is time of last seen locally or last cached broadcast message timestamp
- When right-clicking unresolved hash links, location in menu is now correct
- Many other minor improvements to the GUI
- Updated IP-Location tables