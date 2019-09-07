Versie 2.63 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma toont geen advertenties. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

This update contains several important fixes and improvements: New Settings section Transfers > Peers

More advanced handling of bad data from download peers

Peers that send bad blocks have bandwidth priority lowered automatically before full auto-ignore

Adjustable bad data auto-ignore threshold in Settings > Transfers > Peers

Adjustable bad data auto-deprioritize threshold in Settings > Transfers > Peers

More efficient piece repair procedures, less hashing rounds needed when there are several source peers

Seed ratio/count stop is no longer delayed by a pending or running location move or file completion shell commands

Completely re-wrote channel user shared data syncing algorithm, fixed previous failures to detect minor changes near segment boundaries

Channel user shared data message cache now recycles old messages much better after segmentation changes, reducing sync bandwidth

After channel user unbanned, full internal re-compile and re-signing of shared data, allowing a more rapid re-sync with other channel users

Added /clear command to channels, in addition to shift-escape hotkey on Windows and ctrl-escape on Linux

Channel user purge now properly takes into account users that were previously sharing and cleared profile

Channel user purge / re-sync cycling eliminated

Fixed problems in channel forum activity notifications, no longer firing during minor user re-syncs

Show last seen time in user offline tooltip, which is time of last seen locally or last cached broadcast message timestamp

When right-clicking unresolved hash links, location in menu is now correct

Many other minor improvements to the GUI

Updated IP-Location tables