Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Tixati 2.63

Tixati logo (75 pix) Versie 2.63 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma toont geen advertenties. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

This update contains several important fixes and improvements:
  • New Settings section Transfers > Peers
  • More advanced handling of bad data from download peers
  • Peers that send bad blocks have bandwidth priority lowered automatically before full auto-ignore
  • Adjustable bad data auto-ignore threshold in Settings > Transfers > Peers
  • Adjustable bad data auto-deprioritize threshold in Settings > Transfers > Peers
  • More efficient piece repair procedures, less hashing rounds needed when there are several source peers
  • Seed ratio/count stop is no longer delayed by a pending or running location move or file completion shell commands
  • Completely re-wrote channel user shared data syncing algorithm, fixed previous failures to detect minor changes near segment boundaries
  • Channel user shared data message cache now recycles old messages much better after segmentation changes, reducing sync bandwidth
  • After channel user unbanned, full internal re-compile and re-signing of shared data, allowing a more rapid re-sync with other channel users
  • Added /clear command to channels, in addition to shift-escape hotkey on Windows and ctrl-escape on Linux
  • Channel user purge now properly takes into account users that were previously sharing and cleared profile
  • Channel user purge / re-sync cycling eliminated
  • Fixed problems in channel forum activity notifications, no longer firing during minor user re-syncs
  • Show last seen time in user offline tooltip, which is time of last seen locally or last cached broadcast message timestamp
  • When right-clicking unresolved hash links, location in menu is now correct
  • Many other minor improvements to the GUI
  • Updated IP-Location tables

Versienummer 2.63
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Tixati
Download https://www.tixati.com/download
Bestandsgrootte 14,70MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 07-09-2019 10:100

07-09-2019 • 10:10

0 Linkedin Google+

Bron: Tixati

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Tixati

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

OnePlus 7 Pro (8GB intern) Nintendo Switch Lite LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 FIFA 20 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 Televisies

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True