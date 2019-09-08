Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Debian GNU/Linux 10.1

Debian logo (80 pix) Debian is een opensource-besturingssysteem, dat zowel voor desktops als servers gebruikt kan worden en waarbij de nadruk op stabiliteit en veiligheid ligt. Het wordt dan ook als basis voor diverse Linux-distributies gebruikt, waaronder Ubuntu en Linux Mint. Versie 10.x, die als codenaam 'Buster' meegekregen heeft, is een zogenaamde Long Term Support-uitgave en zal de komende vijf jaar van updates worden voorzien. De release notes voor deze update kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Debian 10.1 buster released

The Debian project is pleased to announce the first update of its stable distribution Debian 10 (codename buster). This point release mainly adds corrections for security issues, along with a few adjustments for serious problems. Security advisories have already been published separately and are referenced where available.

Please note that the point release does not constitute a new version of Debian 10 but only updates some of the packages included. There is no need to throw away old buster media. After installation, packages can be upgraded to the current versions using an up-to-date Debian mirror.

Those who frequently install updates from security.debian.org won't have to update many packages, and most such updates are included in the point release.

Versienummer 10.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Debian
Download https://www.debian.org/releases/stable/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Update-historie

Debian GNU/Linux

+2psychicist
8 september 2019 16:51
Ik vraag me af of de Debian ontwikkelaars zich ervan bewust zijn dat de installer niet meer werkt op andere architecturen dan x86. De manier waarop ik eromheen heb gewerkt is door vanaf 9.x te upgraden naar 10.0, maar dat zou niet de enige mogelijkheid moeten zijn om een up-to-date systeem te installeren.
+1xfj
@psychicist8 september 2019 16:54
Ernstig. Is het mogelijk IRC te gebruiken en te kijken bij het betreffende architectuur kanaal of het bekend is? https://wiki.debian.org/IRC#Debian_IRC_channels
+1psychicist
@xfj8 september 2019 17:15
De bug is gerapporteerd voor ppc64le, maar het zou onderdeel moeten zijn van de QA procedure om het minstens (automatisch) op een aantal QEMU machines te testen. Iemand die ik ken vanuit het Talos II project, gaat samenwerken met de Debian ontwikkelaars om het probleem te verhelpen.
+1job_h
@psychicist8 september 2019 16:54
Welke precies? Dit klinkt alsof je meerdere platformen/architecturen geprobeerd hebt.
+1psychicist
@job_h8 september 2019 17:12
Ik heb aarch64, ppc64le en s390x geprobeerd en ook met enkele Talos II eigenaars geverifieerd. Fedora heeft ook soortgelijke problemen met zijn installer. De installers van Ubuntu en OpenSUSE (behalve s390x voor deze laatste, omdat die niet bestaat) werken wel op al deze architecturen.
0Olaf van der Spek
@psychicist8 september 2019 17:52
Ik vraag me af of de Debian ontwikkelaars zich ervan bewust zijn dat de installer niet meer werkt op andere architecturen dan x86.
Waarom vraag je je dat af maar submit je niet gewoon een bug report?
De bug is gerapporteerd voor ppc64le,
Dan zijn ze toch op de hoogte en hoef je je dat niet af te vragen?

