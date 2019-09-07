Om de apparaten in je netwerk in kaart te brengen, kun je gebruikmaken van Lansweeper. Dit programma installeert zich op een Windows-server met IIS en een sql-database, en is in staat om de aanwezige software en hardware te inventariseren in het netwerk zonder daarvoor op elke computer een clientprogramma te installeren. Alle informatie is vervolgens via een webinterface te raadplegen. Lansweeper is beschikbaar als freeware voor kleine omgevingen en voor grotere omgevingen zal betaald moeten worden. De ontwikkelaar heeft 2019 najaarsupdate uitgebracht. Uitgebreide informatie daarover kan op deze pagina worden gevonden, dit zijn in het kort de belangrijkste veranderingen:

IT professionals are often too overwhelmed by other admin tasks to make Active Directory audits & cleanups a priority. Therefore, it's critical to have an easy overview of all AD computers and users, even disabled ones. Lansweeper now scans Active Directory users and computers that have been disabled in AD, as well as additional computer and user attributes like password configuration info, BitLocker recovery keys, and much more.

With Performance Counter Scanning for Linux , Lansweeper can scan the number of resources used by specified machines. Having a good overview of the performance of all the assets in your network is crucial to avoid hardware bottlenecks and to maintain a good user experience to keep the productivity of your company at it's highest.

Keep track of your Microsoft Cluster configuration. Scan detailed Windows Cluster information and retrieve info from Windows Failover Cluster logs and Hyper-V logs, or run built-in reports to get an immediate overview of all cluster log files.

Lansweeper's multi-platform scanning capabilities enable you to discover and manage all Chrome OS Devices - including Chromebooks - from one consolidated view. Loads of detailed information can be consulted on the asset pages of these devices or you can get a complete overview with the new Chrome OS reports.

SCCM is a household name used alongside Lansweeper by countless IT professionals. Lansweeper's integration with SCCM enables you to cross-reference Lansweeper data with SCCM, exposing inconsistencies and SCCM blind spots. Lansweeper discovers SCCM data and creates new assets for missing records or enriches existing assets with additional SCCM data. Cross-reference reports are readily available within the Lansweeper web console.

After introducing the Intune Integration in our 2019 Spring Release, Lansweeper now hooks directly into the VMware AirWatch API to give you immediate visibility into your mobile environment in no time. Regardless of the operating system: both Android, iOS and Windows Phone devices are supported.

Getting crucial information quickly is more important than ever in IT. With new vulnerabilities, security issues and updates arising every day, it's hard not to be overwhelmed and miss out on important news. That's why we are introducing a brand-new in-app notification system within the Lansweeper platform. Get notified on Vulnerability Alerts , Patch Tuesday Audit Reports , major product updates, and other valuable content through in-app notifications.