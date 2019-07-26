Brave is een webbrowser die is gebaseerd op Chromium. Aan het roer van de onderneming achter Brave staat Brendan Eich, de bedenker van JavaScript en een van de oprichters van Mozilla. Brave richt zich op het verbeteren van de onlineveiligheid en biedt een alternatief systeem voor het financieel ondersteunen van contentaanbieders. Het idee daarachter is dat reclame vaak de grootste inkomstenbron van een website is, maar dat veel mensen vanwege opdringerige reclames adblockers gebruiken en websites inkomsten mislopen. De ontwikkelaars hebben Brave 0.66.101 voor desktops uitgebracht met de volgende veranderingen:

Version 0.66.101 Fixed bookmarks being synced more often than needed in certain conditions. (#5300) Version 0.66.100 Fixed Chromecast configuration - it no longer initiates UPnP connections by default. (#5070)

Upgraded Chromium to 75.0.3770.142. (#5253) Version 0.66.99 Added new Brave Rewards icon for verified publishers. (#4043)

Added country specific "add funds" for Brave Rewards. (#4476)

Added WebUSB support. (#4669)

Added ability for Brave to use system theme on Windows 10. (#3804)

Added requirement to install brave-keyring when installing brave-browser release channel version on Linux. (#4205)

Disabled client hints. (#3539)

Fixed display of ad summary on brave://rewards to more accurately reflect estimated pending rewards, next payment date, and ad notifications received this month. (#4330)

Fixed tips not going through when using a VPN. (#4153)

Fixed incorrect Twitch link in auto-contribution and tips tables. (#4921)

Fixed incorrect Twitch link in auto-contribution table when channel name contains an underscore. (#4045)

Fixed incorrect size of grant claim banner on brave://rewards page. (#4171)

Fixed PWA crashes on macOS. (#3750)

Fixed PWA shortcuts on Windows. (#4654)

Fixed incorrect system colors when changing theme to "Light" on Windows. (#4056)

Fixed download toolbar not always respecting current theme on Windows. (#4272)

Fixed loading delay on some sites like https://www.theverge.com. (#4402)

Fixed binary on Linux; brave-browser command will now always open release channel version (instead of the the most recent install). (#1324)