Threema is een messaging-app voor Android, iOS en Windows Phone met de focus op veiligheid. Zo voorziet het in end-to-endencryptie en genereert het zo weinig mogelijk metadata. Het is bovendien een Zwitsers bedrijf, waardoor de Zwitserse regelgeving van kracht is. De verschillen met andere messaging-apps worden op deze pagina uiteengezet. Versie 4.3.1 voor iOS en versie 4.0 voor Android zijn vrijgegeven, met de volgende veranderingen:

Threema 4.0 for Android Fresh new look in Material Design and a streamlined navigation

Archive chats

Built-in camera app and QR-code scanner

New maps and POI selection without Google Maps

Biometric lock using fingerprint or Face Unlock (on devices that support the official API)

Configurable location of data backups

Quote messages by swiping

Fixed Threema Web connectivity issues in networks with incomplete or faulty IPv6 configuration Threema 4.3.1 for iOS Fixed a crash that could occur when connecting to Threema Web

Fixed a crash that occurred when mentioning users whose names contain emojis Threema 4.3 for iOS This update requires iOS 10 or later.

Mentions in group chats: Type the “@” character and select group members to mention them

Use 3D Touch to preview links

Display duration of audio messages in push notifications and in chat overview

Music will resume after video playback

Show dialog to confirm deletion of a chat

Other improvements and various bug fixes