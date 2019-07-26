Threema is een messaging-app voor Android, iOS en Windows Phone met de focus op veiligheid. Zo voorziet het in end-to-endencryptie en genereert het zo weinig mogelijk metadata. Het is bovendien een Zwitsers bedrijf, waardoor de Zwitserse regelgeving van kracht is. De verschillen met andere messaging-apps worden op deze pagina uiteengezet. Versie 4.3.1 voor iOS en versie 4.0 voor Android zijn vrijgegeven, met de volgende veranderingen:
Threema 4.0 for Android
Threema 4.3.1 for iOS
- Fresh new look in Material Design and a streamlined navigation
- Archive chats
- Built-in camera app and QR-code scanner
- New maps and POI selection without Google Maps
- Biometric lock using fingerprint or Face Unlock (on devices that support the official API)
- Configurable location of data backups
- Quote messages by swiping
- Fixed Threema Web connectivity issues in networks with incomplete or faulty IPv6 configuration
Threema 4.3 for iOS
- Fixed a crash that could occur when connecting to Threema Web
- Fixed a crash that occurred when mentioning users whose names contain emojis
- This update requires iOS 10 or later.
- Mentions in group chats: Type the “@” character and select group members to mention them
- Use 3D Touch to preview links
- Display duration of audio messages in push notifications and in chat overview
- Music will resume after video playback
- Show dialog to confirm deletion of a chat
- Other improvements and various bug fixes