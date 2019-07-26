Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Threema 4.3.1 for iOS / 4.0 for Android

Threema logo (75 pix)Threema is een messaging-app voor Android, iOS en Windows Phone met de focus op veiligheid. Zo voorziet het in end-to-endencryptie en genereert het zo weinig mogelijk metadata. Het is bovendien een Zwitsers bedrijf, waardoor de Zwitserse regelgeving van kracht is. De verschillen met andere messaging-apps worden op deze pagina uiteengezet. Versie 4.3.1 voor iOS en versie 4.0 voor Android zijn vrijgegeven, met de volgende veranderingen:

Threema 4.0 for Android
  • Fresh new look in Material Design and a streamlined navigation
  • Archive chats
  • Built-in camera app and QR-code scanner
  • New maps and POI selection without Google Maps
  • Biometric lock using fingerprint or Face Unlock (on devices that support the official API)
  • Configurable location of data backups
  • Quote messages by swiping
  • Fixed Threema Web connectivity issues in networks with incomplete or faulty IPv6 configuration
Threema 4.3.1 for iOS
  • Fixed a crash that could occur when connecting to Threema Web
  • Fixed a crash that occurred when mentioning users whose names contain emojis
Threema 4.3 for iOS
  • This update requires iOS 10 or later.
  • Mentions in group chats: Type the “@” character and select group members to mention them
  • Use 3D Touch to preview links
  • Display duration of audio messages in push notifications and in chat overview
  • Music will resume after video playback
  • Show dialog to confirm deletion of a chat
  • Other improvements and various bug fixes
Versienummer 4.3.1 for iOS / 4.0 for Androi
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android, iOS
Website Threema
Download https://threema.ch/en/download
Licentietype Betaald

