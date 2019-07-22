Versie 19.2 bèta van Linux Mint is uitgekomen. Linux Mint is een op Ubuntu gebaseerde distributie en versie 19 krijgt extra lange ondersteuning mee, tot 2023. Het is binnen te halen met een Cinnamon-, Mate- of Xfce-desktopomgeving in zowel 32- als 64bit-uitvoeringen. De releasenotes melden de volgende vernieuwingen:
Linux Mint 19.2 “Tina” – BETA Release
Linux Mint 19.2 is a long term support release which will be supported until 2023. It comes with updated software and brings refinements and many new features to make your desktop even more comfortable to use.
New features:
This new version of Linux Mint contains many improvements. For an overview of the new features please visit:
“What’s new in Linux Mint 19.2 Cinnamon“.
“What’s new in Linux Mint 19.2 MATE“.
“What’s new in Linux Mint 19.2 Xfce“.
Important info:
The release notes provide important information about known issues, as well as explanations, workarounds and solutions. To read the release notes, please visit:
“Release Notes for Linux Mint 19.2 Cinnamon”
“Release Notes for Linux Mint 19.2 MATE”
“Release Notes for Linux Mint 19.2 Xfce”