Serato heeft updates van zijn Serato DJ Pro en Serato DJ Lite uitgebracht, met 2.2 voor de Pro-smaak en 1.2 voor de Lite-smaak als versienummers. Beide zijn de doorontwikkeling van Serato DJ en Serato DJ Intro, die op hun beurt weer de doorontwikkeling van Serato Scratch Live en ITCH waren. Een overzicht van de mogelijkheden en de verschillen tussen de Pro en Lite uitgaven is op deze pagina te bekijken. De lijsten met veranderingen voor deze uitgaven zien er als volgt uit:
Serato DJ Pro 2.2
- Added Day Mode
- Added Plays column
- Updated Serato Video to 64-bit (Mac only)
- Improved HID connection and stability
- Improved GUI and waveform rendering
- Streaming improvements, including:
- Streaming tracks can now be batch analysed
- Track overview fills to show download progress of streaming tracks
- SoundCloud ‘Likes’ added to Serato DJ library
- SoundCloud Albums and Playlists have been separated into 2 library items
- Improvements to Tidal search filter
- Tidal now supports thousands of playlists and albums
- Tidal ‘My Albums’ and ‘My Tracks’ added to Serato DJ library
- Added keyboard shortcut "F" to toggle Serato Video Output Window fullscreen when in focus
- Added Quartz Video support on macOS 10.13 and above
- Replaced QuickTime decoder with AV Foundation for Serato Video (macOS)
- Added Cocoa output windowing for Serato Video (macOS)
Serato DJ Lite 1.2
- Improved overall CPU and GPU performance
- Improved waveform performance with a large buffer size
- Improved Serato Video recording and overall performance
- Improved library load times especially when streaming services are enabled
- Added optimisations to Pad Modes on OSA devices
- Added performance optimisations when platter scratching with HID devices
- Added connection improvements to HID devices
- Fixed an issue with Reloop RP8000MK2 platter spinning at incorrect speed
- Fixed an issue where streaming tracks sometimes would not load
- Fixed an issue where streaming tracks would fail when loaded repeatedly
- Fixed an issue where streaming service Logout button can be clicked while library still loading
- Fixed an issue where Quartz files could cause a crash
- Fixed an issue where logging out of Tidal may take a long time
- Fixed a potential Serato Video crash when playing .qtz files
- Fixed a direct show decoder path issue on Windows
- Fixed an issue where the beatgrid would disappear when triggering Cue Points
- Fixed an issue dragging and dropping a selection of files from the browse window to the Relocate Lost Files button
- Fixed an issue recording in 24-bit with Serato Play
- Fixed an issue with the Roland DJ-505 Mic routing
- Fixed an issue with black/empty preview windows for Serato Video
- Fixed an issue showing a black screen when exiting
- Fixed an issue with 4-deck mode not being remembered between sessions
- Fixed streaming on-boarding when internet connection is lost
- Fixed temp cue light being broken
- Fixed deck initialisation on a number of devices
- Fixed My Serato error window close button
- Fixed an issue where streaming would be unavailable in some cases
- Fixed a missing Serato Video preview after activation
- Fixed an issue with start/stop time controls
- Fixed an issue where left parameter light on hardware could flash in flip armed state
- Fixed an issue where Serato Video preview screens would be black
- Fixed a possible crash on startup due to corrupt temporary database
- Fixed a possible crash with Tidal playlists containing certain unicode characters
- Fixed a possible crash after instant doubling a new Flip and then loading a new track
- Fixed a possible crash when loading some videos
- Fixed a possible crash in video playback
- Fixed a possible crash loading corrupt wav files
- Fixed a possible crash reading corrupt mp4 tags
- Fixed a possible crash in Video when changing/drawing fonts
- Fixed a possible crash in DJ when creating an new text effect for video
- Fixed a possible crash on shutdown when keys were being pressed
- Fixed a possible crash on startup
- Fixed a possible crash when using shift and pad mode on some mixers
- Fixed a possible crash in video when selecting a font that is missing/corrupt
- Fixed a possible crash when invalid audio gets resampled
- Fixed a possible crash when connecting a new mixer device
- Updated application icons and installer background
- Various translation additions and adjustments
