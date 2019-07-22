Jolla heeft een update van zijn Sailfish OS uitgebracht met 3.1.0.11 als het volledige versienummer. Voor de naam van deze uitgave is gekozen voor Seitseminen, een nationaal park ongeveer 50km ten noorden van Tampere in Finland. Sailfish kan gebruikt worden op toestellen van Jolla, de Sony Xperia X en XA2, en de Gemini PDA. De aankondiging ziet er als volgt uit:
[release notes] 3.1.0 Seitseminen
Sailfish OS 3.1 is our biggest update since the launch of Sailfish 3 last year. It features redesigns of many core apps, including People, Phone, Messages, and Clock, driven by extensive UX studies. It also brings small changes to the look of the documents and gallery apps. This all aims to make Sailfish more intuitive, encouraging a more natural usage of the device. The other big focus for this update is security: we introduce disk encryption support (to be rolled out to devices in phases), VPN changes to ensure that your traffic is secure from the first moment you use your phone, and enhanced isolation of many system APIs and functionalities. With many bugfixes and improvements to its Android™ App Support, plus the addition of fingerprint authentication, this update brings Sailfish X for Xperia XA2 officially out of beta!
Many thanks to you our active contributors for your feedback and proposals.
Release Highlights
This list contains examples of new features (and some bug fixes) added to Sailfish OS, compared to the previous public release 3.0.3. The instructions for installing Sailfish OS to Sony Xperia X and XA2 devices are here - covering Windows, Linux, and macOS.
IMPORTANT: Do not update your XA2 device to Android 9, or else there is a risk that installing Sailfish OS would brick your device.
The supported Sony Xperia XA2 models are (no change here):
The supported Sony Xperia X models are X single SIM F5121 and X dual SIM F5122
- XA2 single SIM H3113 (also H3123, H3133)
- XA2 dual SIM H4113 (also H4133)
- XA2 Ultra single SIM H3213 (also H3223)
- XA2 Ultra dual SIM H4213 (also H4233)
- XA2 Plus single SIM H3413
- XA2 Plus dual SIM H4413 (also H4493)
The supported Gemini PDA models are x25 and x27.
Xperia XA2
Accounts
- Fingerprint authentication is supported now - see Device lock below
Android™ App Support
- Signing in/on Dropbox fixed
Bluetooth
- Android 8.1 App Support for Xperia XA2 devices improved:
- WhatsApp behaves better after closing video/voice call
- Android apps work now after invoking them from Events View
- WLAN support improved. Android apps can detect active WLAN connections now
- Notifications framework improved. This should make Telegram notifications, for instance, wake up the device, and to make a sound, and to turn LED on
- Improved stability
- Translations for recently added display texts added
- Dimmed app covers should not appear now
- Closing of Android apps fixed
- Behaviour of media control buttons fixed during Spotify playback and at lock screen
- Out-of-memory handling improved
- Setting 'Allow apps to run in the background' fixed
- Default AOSP apps (Camera, Gallery, Contacts) removed
- Telegram and other apps can detect touch-on-display correctly now
- Adding contacts from Android apps (e.g. Whatsapp) to People app now possible.
- Android 4.4 App Support for Xperia X and Jolla C
- TLSv1.2 enabled by default
Browser
- Bluetooth engine, Bluez, updated to v. 5.50 (on newer devices than Jolla phone and Jolla Tablet). This improves stability, fixes some errors and enables new features
Calendar
- Debugging Browser has been documented now here
- Support for WebGL (an API used to create 3D graphics in a Web browser) enabled
Camera
- You can create ActiveSync (and Google?) meeting invitations in Calendar
- Delete option disabled for read-only events
- Calendar event remind me option fixed to remember the last selection by the user again (community contribution)
- Calendar all day events showing incorrectly fixed
- Missed calendar event notifications renamed to talk about past calendar events (you may have missed calendar alarm, but not necessarily the event)
Clock
- Just tap to zoom out of zoomed photo in camera roll (previously was double tap)
Connectivity
- Timers, alarms and stopwatch organised as tabs
Device Management (MDM) [Corporate API]
- Enabling VPN without (prior to getting) network connection is now possible. This is to ensure that all your traffic is secure from the beginning. The text "Waiting for network..." is shown in Settings in this situation. The Top menu toggle can be enabled regardless of network state.
- DNS server list is now cleaned up at service disconnect. This makes DNS work faster when changing networks with VPN set to autoconnect
- VPN credentials dialog customisable by external VPN providers
- Managing VPN connections is more robust now
- Password-protected OpenVPN configurations are now supported
- WPA-EAP extended with ability to include CA certificates and select PEAP method
- Security code authentication required before user can see WLAN hotspot, mobile access point, tethering and VPN passwords in settings
Device lock
- VPN policy API introduced
- MDM Email API regression fixed
- Fixed an issue where App couldn't be added to autostart
Display
- XA2: Fingerprint authentication can be used instead of typing the security code when unlocking the screen of XA2 devices now. NOTE: Because of this, the implementation of the device lock is different, meaning that the whole feature is re-installed when taking the 3.1.0 update. Consequently, you will need to enable the device lock again after the OS update. Therefore, do not forget to visit Settings > Device lock.
- Cancel and accept text buttons changed to icon buttons
Documents
- API to prevent screen blanking implemented. Multiple items can prevent blanking - it happens as long as at least one of those wants to have it that way
- Redesigned document viewers for PDF, text documents, spreadsheets and presentations (split view UX pattern dropped)
- Documents app now shows errors with proper Sailfish-style layout
- Supports opening plain text files, when opening txt file the user is now prompted whether they want to open the file in Documents or import to Notes
- RTF file text encoding and inline picture handling issues fixed
First time use
- Out of office reminders now supported for Active Sync emails. Exchange account settings has a new section "Automatic replies" with button Modify for this feature.
- Setting up an Exchange account is more robust now. Busy states with spinners should not remain active too long [https://bz.jollamobile.com/show_bug.cgi?id=44739]
- Option for signing email messages (using pgp) implemented initially, not enabled by default. This feature is currently only for developers, and advanced users. Email signing only works for generic email accounts.Thanks to Damien Caliste who developed this.
Gallery
- You can now disable hints and tips often shown when you use an app or feature the first time in "Settings > Gestures > Show hints and tips"
- You can now reset hints and tips when long-pressing the "Show hints and tips" setting and selecting "Reset hints" action
- Return to home hint shown when user opens app the first time, teaching how to return to home with edge swipe
- Change keyboard gesture hint shown when user opens the keyboard the first time
- Close keyboard gesture hint shown few days later
- Close all apps hint shown when user enters the home (active covers) housekeeping mode the first time
- Empty Screenshot album instructs user to press left and right Volume keys down to take screenshots
- Incoming call now always displays answer and reject call hints, tapping answer and reject icons still plays pulley hint animation
Homescreen
- Just tap to zoom out of zoomed photo (previously was double tap)
- Don't try to crop with none option
- Fix timing issue sometimes causing image editing to fail
Media
- Unresponsive dialog regression fixed
Messages
- Empty search field now shows close icon button
- Scrolling down to see more search results automatically closes keyboard
Notes
- Redesigned conversation view
- Header area introduced that shows the contact of the conversation
- Message bubbles are better organised visually and in relative date groups
- Tap message bubble to see full timestamp, used SIM cards and numbers, delivery and read status
Info only shown where it makes sense, if the device supports Dual SIM, recipient contact has multiple numbers, read receipts have been enabled, and so on
- Reply field disabled for service messages from senders with no phone numbers
- You can now save and edit contacts without leaving the Messages app
OS updates
- Empty search field now shows close icon button
- Scrolling down to see more search results automatically closes keyboard
People
- Some stability issues fixed
Phone
- Redesigned People app: contact picker, contact card and contact editor
- Contacts reorganised as alphabetically grouped list, armed with new scrollbar component
- Contact card shows more efficient layout
- Contact editor orgranized to prioritise common fields
- Contacts now support adding note fields
- Show contact card after creating a contact
- Selecting and deselecting all contacts is now possible
- Contacts multi-selection now allows reviewing already selected contacts
- Search field now always shown on Phone contacts view and People app, but search pulley action still provided for easy one-handed activation
- Fixed an issue where importing contact with special characters from vcard file lead to crash of People app
SDK
- Phone refactored into three tabs: Dialer, History and People
- Redesigned dialer for easier one-handed use
- Redesigned call history view, supporting basic and detailed modes. Detailed call history allows you to see additional information like call duration and Dual SIM info
- Incoming call dialog now allows replying to the caller easily with predefined quick messages (ability to customise quick messages is coming in the next release)
- You can now save and edit contacts without leaving the Phone app
- Dialer and contacts phone number fields support "." and "," DTMF pause characters common in other OSes in addition to the previous "p"
SIM
- MDM API added to SDK
Security
- SIM indicator shown on Phone call loghistory entries to know which SIM (on dual SIM phones) was used to make the call
UI components
- [XA2] Fingerprint authentication added. .
- User data encryption (a.k.a. encryption of Home partition) is now supported by the OS. However, this feature is in 3.1.0 only supported for freshly flashed corporate devices and will be deployed in upcoming Sailfish updates to consumer devices.
- Security code authentication required before a user can see WLAN hotspot, mobile access point, tethering and VPN passwords in settings
- Malicious use of Phone and Messages interfaces restricted
- Vulnerabilities fixed:
- glibc 2.28: CVE-2016-6261, CVE-2016-6263, CVE-2017-14062, CVE-2017-18269, CVE-2018-11236, CVE-2018-11237
- openconnect 8.02: CVE-2018-20319
- libxslt 1.1.33: CVE-2019-11068
- gdb 8.2.1: CVE-2017-9778
- binutils 2.32: CVE-2014-9939, CVE-2017-12448 to CVE-2017-12459
- wpa-supplicant 2.8: CVE-2017-13082, CVE-2017-13077, CVE-2017-13078, CVE-2017-13079, CVE-2017-13080, CVE-2017-13081, CVE-2017-13082, CVE-2017-13086, CVE-2017-13087, CVE-2017-13088, CVE-2018-14526
T.J.C: Issues reported by the community and fixed in this update
- Palette API introduced for custom coloring Silica UI components
- UI components implicitly handle press effects, no need to explicitly bind to highlighted property to implement press effects
- Text editor cursor now blinks to better visualize what field has the focus The issue with context menus opened at the bottom of the page getting clipped fixed
