Software-update: SOGo 4.0.8

SOGo logo (45 pix)Scalable OpenGroupware.org maakt gebruik van de broncode van OpenGroupware.org en richt zich op het delen van agenda's, contactpersonen en e-mails. Daarnaast is het volgens de ontwikkelaars goed schaalbaar en kan het via een webinterface worden aangesproken. Verder worden aangepaste versies van Mozilla Thunderbird en Lightning meegeleverd als client. Er kunnen ook andere clients worden gebruikt, zoals Microsoft Outlook, of mobiele apparaten. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina, waar de documentatie te vinden is. SOGo 4.0.8 is verschenen met de volgende aanpassingen:

SOGo v4.0.8 released

The Inverse team is pleased to announce the immediate availability of SOGo v4.0.8. This is a minor release of SOGo which focuses on improved stability over previous versions.

Enhancements
  • [web] show calendar names of subscriptions in events blocks
  • [web] show hints for mail vacation options (#4462)
  • [web] allow to fetch unseen count of all mailboxes (#522, #2776, #4276)
  • [web] add rel=“noopener” to external links (#4764)
  • [web] add Indonesian (id) translation
  • [web] updated Angular Material to version 1.1.19
  • [web] replaced bower packages by npm packages
  • [web] restored mail threads (#3478, #4616, #4735)
  • [web] reflect attendee type with generic icon (person/group/resource)
  • [web] reduce usage of calendar color in dialogs
Bug fixes
  • [web] fixed wrong translation of custom calendar categories
  • [web] fixed wrong colors assigned to default calendar categories
  • [web] lowered size of headings on small screens
  • [web] fixed scrolling in calendars list on Android
  • [web] keep center list of Calendar module visible on small screens
  • [web] check for duplicate name only if address book name is changed
  • [web] improved detection of URLs and email addresses in text mail parts
  • [web] fixed page reload with external IMAP account (#4709)
  • [web] constrained absolute-positioned child elements of HTML mail parts
  • [web] fixed useless scrolling when deleting a message
  • [web] don’t hide compose button if messages list is visible
  • [web] fixed next/previous slots with external attendees
  • [web] fixed restoration of sub mailbox when reloading page
  • [web] use matching address of attendee (#4473)
  • [core] allow super users to modify any event (#4216)
  • [core] correctly handle the full cert chain in S/MIME
  • [core] handle multidays events in freebusy data
  • [core] avoid exception on recent GNUstep when attached file has no filename (#4702)
  • [core] avoid generating broken DTSTART for the freebusy.ifb file (#4289)
  • [core] consider DAVx5 like Apple Calendar (#4304)
  • [core] improve handling of signer certificate (#4742)
  • [core] added safety checks in S/MIME (#4745)
  • [core] fixed domain placeholder issue when using sogo-tool (#4723)
With this release, Inverse also announces the immediate availability of version 60.0.2 of the SOGo Connector and SOGo Integrator extensions for Mozilla Thunderbird.
Versienummer 4.0.8
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website SOGo
Download https://sogo.nu/download.html
Licentietype GPL

22-07-2019 09:33
22-07-2019

Bron: SOGo

