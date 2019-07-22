Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Sophos XG Firewall 17.5 MR7

Sophos heeft een nieuwe versie vrijgegeven van zijn XG Firewall met 17.5 MR7 als versienummer. Deze software wordt zowel op fysieke hardware als in een soft-appliance voor VMware, Hyper-V, Xen en KVM geleverd. Naast de betaalde varianten voor bedrijven biedt Sophos deze firewall voor thuisgebruik zonder kosten aan, zoals op deze pagina te lezen is. Voor de verschillende image- en updatebestanden kun je terecht op het MySophos-portaal. De aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

SFOS 17.5 MR7 Released

Hi XG Community!
We've released SFOS v17.5.7 MR7 for the Sophos XG Firewall. Initially, the firmware will be available by manual download from your MySophos account. We then make the firmware available via auto-update to a number of customers, which will increase over time.

Issues Resolved in SF 17.5 MR7
  • NC-41262 [Authentication] Users randomly getting disconnected with CAA
  • NC-46466 [CaptivePortal] Connection security configuration options for Captive Portal and HTTP Proxy
  • NC-46787 [CM (Zero Touch)] Some USB pen drives fails to mount
  • NC-46750 [Dynamic Routing (PIM)] Camera recordings are missing at NVR
  • NC-46707 [Email] Exception for IP reputation and RBL works incorrectly
  • NC-43902 [Firewall] API export of service objects has the incorrect order
  • NC-45322 [Firewall] NMI backtraces
  • NC-45603 [Firewall] Legacy Mode SMTP rule with IPlist not working
  • NC-47632 [Firewall] TCP SACK PANIC - Kernel vulnerabilities
  • NC-45720 [Firmware Management] Device rebooting continuously while boot with SFOS firmware version after migration from CROS
  • NC-46658 [RED] Typo in Popup message after RED creation in German language setting
  • NC-43414 [Authentication, SSLVPN] Login restriction feature on user accounts for SSL VPN not working correctly
  • NC-45258 [SSLVPN] Wrong route is added while using static virtual IP address in SSL-VPN Site-to-Site tunnel
  • NC-46579 [Web] Unable to add sub-domain when sub-domain contains single value
  • NC-47906 [Wireless] TCP SACK PANIC - Kernel vulnerabilities on XG managed AP
Versienummer 17.5 MR7
Releasestatus Final
Website Sophos
Download https://www.sophos.com/en-us/mysophos
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 22-07-2019 09:320

22-07-2019 • 09:32

0 Linkedin Google+

Bron: Sophos

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Sophos XG Firewall

geen prijs bekend

Netwerk en systeembeheer Sophos

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

OnePlus 7 Pro (8GB intern) Nintendo Switch Lite LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 3a XL FIFA 19 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 Networking en security

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware.Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True