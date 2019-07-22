Sophos heeft een nieuwe versie vrijgegeven van zijn XG Firewall met 17.5 MR7 als versienummer. Deze software wordt zowel op fysieke hardware als in een soft-appliance voor VMware, Hyper-V, Xen en KVM geleverd. Naast de betaalde varianten voor bedrijven biedt Sophos deze firewall voor thuisgebruik zonder kosten aan, zoals op deze pagina te lezen is. Voor de verschillende image- en updatebestanden kun je terecht op het MySophos-portaal. De aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
SFOS 17.5 MR7 Released
Hi XG Community!
We've released SFOS v17.5.7 MR7 for the Sophos XG Firewall. Initially, the firmware will be available by manual download from your MySophos account. We then make the firmware available via auto-update to a number of customers, which will increase over time.
Issues Resolved in SF 17.5 MR7
- NC-41262 [Authentication] Users randomly getting disconnected with CAA
- NC-46466 [CaptivePortal] Connection security configuration options for Captive Portal and HTTP Proxy
- NC-46787 [CM (Zero Touch)] Some USB pen drives fails to mount
- NC-46750 [Dynamic Routing (PIM)] Camera recordings are missing at NVR
- NC-46707 [Email] Exception for IP reputation and RBL works incorrectly
- NC-43902 [Firewall] API export of service objects has the incorrect order
- NC-45322 [Firewall] NMI backtraces
- NC-45603 [Firewall] Legacy Mode SMTP rule with IPlist not working
- NC-47632 [Firewall] TCP SACK PANIC - Kernel vulnerabilities
- NC-45720 [Firmware Management] Device rebooting continuously while boot with SFOS firmware version after migration from CROS
- NC-46658 [RED] Typo in Popup message after RED creation in German language setting
- NC-43414 [Authentication, SSLVPN] Login restriction feature on user accounts for SSL VPN not working correctly
- NC-45258 [SSLVPN] Wrong route is added while using static virtual IP address in SSL-VPN Site-to-Site tunnel
- NC-46579 [Web] Unable to add sub-domain when sub-domain contains single value
- NC-47906 [Wireless] TCP SACK PANIC - Kernel vulnerabilities on XG managed AP