De Document Foundation heeft de vijfde update voor versie 6.2 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken.
In versie 6.2 treffen we onder meer een nieuw menu met tabbladen aan en hebben de iconen in het klassieke menu ook een opfrisbeurt gekregen. Verder kan het beter overweg met EMF+ vector-afbeeldingen van Microsoft Office, is de manier waarop veranderingen in documenten worden bijgehouden veranderd wat tot flinke prestatieverbeteringen leidt en kunnen cellen uit Calc nu probleemloos in Writer worden ingevoegd. Versie 6.2.5 kende twee release-candidates, waarin in totaal 118 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht.
Bugs fixed in 6.2.5 rc1:
Bugs fixed in 6.2.5 rc2:
- rhbz#1712823 libreoffice dies if I try to modify the backgound pattern of some paragraph
- rhbz#1713827 [abrt] libreoffice-core: (anonymous namespace)::signalHandlerFunction(): soffice.bin killed by SIGABRT
- rhbz#1719378 crash in Draw after starting a drag
- tdf#40457 Place captions above tables by default
- tdf#41996 EDITING: Drag and Drop Slides impossible with KDE
- tdf#42873 Videos playback misplaced in Presenter Console display
- tdf#51023 EDITING: Drag-and-drop slide always moves slide to first position, leading to data corruption and sometimes CRASH
- tdf#54819 EDITING: with "track changes" the paragraph following a deleted paragraph changes its style
- tdf#56738 Wrong encoding in comments for file edited by Mac OS MS Word
- tdf#80853 Calc freezes while filtering large data
- tdf#92079 Basic Dialog image background not set
- tdf#92577 Rendering artifacts on pressing Page Down multiple times on multi-page document
- tdf#96961 Hide whitespace mode: whitespace is hidden even on the last page
- tdf#100836 [PATCH] Proposed update for "Starting the LibreOffice Software With Parameters" help page
- tdf#100986 Rotated text does not work with on Windows (old layout: Graphite only, new layout:all fonts)
- tdf#101473 [EDITING] Function wizard crashes LibO when evaluating addin that implement XVolatileResult
- tdf#103831 Horizontal text scaling doesn't work correctly when OpenGL is enabled on Windows
- tdf#105998 right/bottom borders of export shape to png (etc) missing
- tdf#107487 Unicode ExtB+ chars do not use fallback font correctly in Writer
- tdf#108687 Form option buttons not reachable with tab key
- tdf#111522 SdrUndoMoveObj::Undo() Crash When multi windows
- tdf#113241 Options for Number recognition in Writer tables deserve better default: turned on (only functioning when 'Number Recognition' is on!)
- tdf#113541 EDITING - Link to external documents is not created correctly - incorrect URL formation when path contains upper case, spaces and '!', '#' or '$' characters
- tdf#113714 Flicker when hovering over main menu with default rendering
- tdf#114209 Problems with rendering vertical text in charts - no anti-aliasing when OpenGL is enabled
- tdf#114596 External forms for a database doesn't save data - closing form with dataloss
- tdf#115032 AutoCaption preference in options dialog should show Above as default position of table captions
- tdf#117347 All labels disappear in Base Form if a selected field is not within visual display area
- tdf#118150 FILEOPEN XLSX Chart width gets compressed
- tdf#118719 Whitespace is not Hidden in Cases with Page and Column Breaks
- tdf#119109 Embedded table position off after switching from webview to normal view & back
- tdf#119856 kde5: Java extension "WollMux" not working properly
- tdf#120338 FILEOPEN DOCX The paragraph formatting changes are not undone / freeze LO
- tdf#120343 Export to PDF opens PDF before the properties have been edited and the PDF is created
- tdf#120423 LibreOffice Base -> can't insert special character in a form
- tdf#120774 kde5: Rearranging Impress slides via drag'n'drop not always working as expected
- tdf#120836 KDE5: LO Calc slow at 'Select all'
- tdf#121241 MacOS: table borders aren't black but grayish (zoom level < 150%)
- tdf#122056 kde5: Impress crashes when at presentation end when Orca is enabled
- tdf#122198 The data source connected by "exchange database" is disconnected after the file is closed.
- tdf#122200 kde5: Crash when navigating tree in accerciser (Accessibility Explorer)
- tdf#122538 EDITING Table - Index Design: Index isn't sortable any more
- tdf#122668 LibO 6.2.x KDE5 VCL regression: lines not appearing in presentation
- tdf#122765 Legend interferes with pie chart after pptx import
- tdf#122789 Writer html image widths messed up when in percentages when opening file
- tdf#123011 KDE5: on wayland the gnome UI is selected
- tdf#123106 FILESAVE PPTX Shape changes its color back to default
- tdf#123460 EDITING DOCX Paragraph move with track changes leaves empty paragraph
- tdf#123549 the "close document" button is missing to return to welcome start window
- tdf#123654 kde5: Writer crashes when text selected on close (Wayland only)
- tdf#123750 KDE5/ Plasma: LO Filedialog isn't showing removable devices
- tdf#123793 Can't step with keyboard to/between favorite special characters on group button
- tdf#123956 KDE5: a text caret does not move inside a preedit area
- tdf#123957 KDE5: Selected text in preedit area is not shown
- tdf#124027 LO Impress: Unnecessary grey rectangle on the screen while demonstration (slide with video)
- tdf#124279 Function wizard structure tab shows inconsistent intermediate results
- tdf#124315 Old "Enter pastes clipboard" can still be executed after inserting current date or time.
- tdf#124398 FILEOPEN DOCX Chart is missing from a document with charts and grouped texboxes
- tdf#124467 cannot disable wrap text
- tdf#124484 Impress crashes on slide show using "All displays"
- tdf#124565 FILESAVE: Pasted row height is reset by after saving and reopen
- tdf#124594 FILEOPEN DOCX Additional top and bottom margin on shape breaks layout
- tdf#124694 Video passing slide boundaries causes weird zoom in or shift (gtk2/gtk3)
- tdf#124754 FILEOPEN DOCX Hyperlink in text box does not get blue color
- tdf#124936 Help->About LibreOffice dialog does not specify whether 32 or 64 bit is installed
- tdf#124937 crash when trying to open a .doc file
- tdf#125062 Export as PNG with transparency changes shape of objects radically
- tdf#125099 Rounding of durations displayed as wall clock time.
- tdf#125104 Changing page numbering to "1st, 2nd, 3rd,..." causes crashes when trying to change Page settings later
- tdf#125106 Calc Cell Protection - unable to change protection state of a mixed group of cells
- tdf#125109 Calc swaps day and month of edited dates if the format's DMY order does not match the locale's MDY order and date acceptance patterns match both.
- tdf#125128 Option's AutoCaption preference should show Above as default position of table captions (again)
- tdf#125199 Format -> Columns dialog doesn't appear in Online
- tdf#125229 CRASH when trying to modify a frame style in a ODT document
- tdf#125241 Loading a large autocorrect replacement table causes freezing in 6.2.x
- tdf#125266 Hang when selecting Read Online Help (GTK2)
- tdf#125267 KDE5: Base 'Database Wizard' open existing database_file fails
- tdf#125271 Inserting this .mp4 file in impress leads to a CRASH
- tdf#125279 Custom properties with "_x005F_" keep growing escapements when roundtripping as OOXML formats
- tdf#125281 Fileopen: EMF images in prix-immobilier-friggit.doc shrunk so not correct width
- tdf#125285 NB sd modules wrong usage of ObjectForwardOne, ObjectBackOne
- tdf#125310 DOCX Change tracking: deleting paragraph end mark inserts a page break
- tdf#125324 FILESAVE: DOCX: floating table changes position after RT
- tdf#125346 PPTX export: Shape has wrong fill color comming from theme
- tdf#125348 autocorrect replacement table default width is increased by long autocorrect entries and you can't resize it
- tdf#125360 PPTX: Shape fill transparency is not exported if the original shape fill is defined with a theme
- tdf#125371 Calculation in table destroys left alignment
- tdf#125381 Index don't appear in management dialog for odb linked to dBase file (in Windows and in Linux with all renderings except gtk3)
- tdf#125387 Fit to text checkboxes always disabled (gtk3)
- tdf#125413 Menu is black (gen)
- tdf#125415 Flicker when hovering over submenus with default rendering
- tdf#125447 Tooltip displayed by Redo button changes from 'Redo' to 'Re~do' when the button is sensitive in Draw, Calc and Impress
- tdf#125506 Helplines and snap guides no longer visible on macOS (antialising)
- tdf#125548 When using kde5 vcl, tab first inserts a tab, and then the document loses focus
- tdf#125550 The color of the menu changes when opening a change tracked DOCX document saved by MS Word (OpenGL)
- tdf#125556 FILEOPEN: URL fragment leaked from one object to another when importing Powerpoint ppt file
- tdf#125576 Empty recent characters in special characters dialog for bullet customization.
- tdf#125578 Safari sandboxing on macOS 10.14 blocks opening help
- tdf#125591 FILEOPEN: DOC: performance regression opening a file with EMF images
- tdf#125609 radiobutton receives item status changed event after listbox value selection
- tdf#125624 CRASH working with file with lots of hints
- tdf#125673 KDE5: Calc sheet tab's context menu has unexpected highlighting
- tdf#125685 crash in layout after paste on particular document
- tdf#125692 kde5: Impress crashes when closing after using presentation minimizer
- tdf#125761 Assert when opening paragraph dialog (gtk3 only)
- tdf#125808 A pivot table cannot be created from a registered data source
- tdf#125821 Crash on insertion of video
- tdf#125840 Crash when trying to customize Base Data View toolbar
- tdf#125875 UI: in the dlg Insert Hyperlink it is impossible to select the target (Internet/Mail/Document..) by keyboard
- tdf#125878 Dates imported incorrectly from dbf file
- tdf#121486 Text in Thai for some font go right to left
- tdf#124251 Basic script error after update from LO 6.1.X to LO 6.2.X, when "URI" to open from a hyperlink is vnd.sun.star.script:...
- tdf#125660 COMPARE DOCUMENTS: Crash in swlo!SwRedlineData::SetSeqNo
- tdf#125670 Crash in: OutputDevice::InitClipRegion on Slide show
- tdf#125754 Crash swlo!SwAnchoredDrawObject::IsValidPos
- tdf#125777 Toolbar icons not displayed in gen
- tdf#125983 CRASH: Updating link to external files
- tdf#126000 Crash deleting template