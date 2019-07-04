Versie 3.6 van GnuCash is uitgekomen. GnuCash is een crossplatform en opensource boekhoudprogramma voor particulieren en kleine bedrijven. Het maakt gebruik van het dubbel boekhoudsysteem en is in staat om eenvoudig bijvoorbeeld bankrekeningen, beleggingen, inkomsten en uitgaven, budgetten, hypotheken en leningen bij te houden en kan natuurlijk raportages en grafieken maken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
Between 3.5 and 3.6, the following bugfixes were accomplished:
The following fixes and improvements were not associated with bug reports:
- Bug 397927 - Save the window size/position for Qif Account picker dialog
- Bug 577968 - Values are not stored by pressing in budget page
- Bug 583277 - Ask for confirmation for cancelling QIF import
- Bug 624176 - budget report - rollup-budget ignored
- Bug 642824 - Check for Placeholder Accounts in Qif Import: Placeholder accounts do not allow transactions so when the account picker dialog is presented, add an error dialog for placeholder selection and a column to display that the account is a placeholder.
- Bug 646361 - Estimate budget option to have same amount in each budget period
- Bug 668349 - Scroll to selected accounts in QIF import tree views
- Bug 676810 - Wrong accounting in multi-currency budget report
- Bug 679800 - Shortcut to allow population of all budgeting periods
- Bug 689753 - Budget Report: Neg Num Not Colored Red
- Bug 728873 - In Qif importer use the enter on account entry
- Bug 751290 - Rethinking the invoice ledger view
- Bug 754710 - Add column sorting to Qif import Match views
- Bug 781345 - Equity disregarded by budget totals
- Bug 788157 - Open Budget Menu Item Doesn't Select Default Budget
- Bug 796949 - Fix division and rounding of zero.
- Bug 797051 - Change Overwrite price confirmation
- Bug 797051 - Follow up - Change defaults for new price
- Bug 797051 - Overwrite prices without warning
- Bug 797089 - Wrong time for accounting period end date
- Bug 797104 - Translations not showing in receipt options
- Bug 797123 - Export transactions to CSV file.
- Bug 797126 - It is annoying to run cmake to get an updated mo file
- Bug 797127 - Company name and address in reports not display properly
- Bug 797134 - Decimal separator: Windows configured as dot,...
- Bug 797165 - Crash on price deletion.
- Bug 797169 - GnuCash hangs loading XML file
- Bug 797170 - gnucash-3.5 fails to compile with GTK+3-3.20.x
- Bug 797175 - Gnucash will not open from UNC paths.
- Bug 797175 - Opening a file from a gvfs mount point fails
- Bug 797183 - association head path with spaces displayed wrong
- Bug 797185 - Correct the sorting for the Transaction Association Dialog
- Bug 797186 - gtk crash closing parent window edit->stylesheets
- Bug 797188 - Default invoice prints credit note as invoice
- Bug 797196 - Allow for per-payment rounding in amortization calculations
- Bug 797197 - Transaction report: Error message when sorting on month
- Bug 797204 - Qif import Tradable commodities page
- Bug 797207 - Chart reports show blank when run from the build directory
- Bug 797215 - Add sorting to QIF duplicates page
- Bug 797223 - Preference missing tooltip
- Bug 797230 - Use after free in
- Bug 797232 - Convert dialog-ab.glade to gtk3
- Bug 797233 - Balance Sheet, Chart of Accounts, and other reports...
- Bug 797240 - Multicolumn report not showing each report name
- Bug 797241 - Some reports skip transactions of the last day of the selected period
- Bug 797244 - Remove the invert prices for less than 1
- Bug 797246 - Cleared Balance Remains Red After Turning Positive
- Bug 797249 - Cutting home account causes transaction to disappear
- Bug 797262 - Change "Today date format"
- Bug 797266 - Missing translation settings
- Bug 797277 - Assets over time ignores nested liabilities
- Bug 797278 - Create an option for type of commodity for Price import: Currently when you use the 'Commodity From' column for Price imports it can match against the wrong commodity like COP (Conoco Philips) would match against the currency COP (Columbian Peso). To fix this add a new column type 'From Namespace' and rename 'Commodity From' to 'From Symbol' so they match the Security Editor.
- Bug 797281 - Gnucash crashes when attempting to match online accounts
- Rewrite the Customer Summary Report to correctly handle multiple currencies.
- Improve the Owner Report's find-first function to consider currency when selecting the account.
- Prevent cutting the "anchor" split or pasting another split on top of it in account registers so that the transaction won't suddenly disappear from the register page. Displays an explanatory dialog just like trying to delete the anchor split does. Allow deleting, cutting, and pasting over all splits in Journal View registers which don't have anchor splits because they're not associated with any account.
- Disable editing the "blank split" (the new split at the bottom of a transaction in split view) if the transaction itself is read-only.
- Use the customer and vendor currency instead of the default currency from preferences when generating bills, invoices, or credit notes.
- Allow assigning a single target account to more than one transaction in the import matcher.
To do this select the new transactions and right-click to open a single-item context menu. Click the menu item to open the account selection dialog box. Note that imported transactions that match transactions already in the eriger, i.e. those marked "update" or "reconcile and update" are not eligible for inclusion.
This feature still has some rough edges that are being addressed for the next release.
- Use the default currency from Properties>Accounts for the summary bar currency to make it configurable.
- Allow CSV export of grand total amounts from reports using the trep-engine.
- Fix XML file import failures into GnuCash for Android.
- Raise minimum CMake version to 3.5 for all platforms.
- Prevent crash in Aging Report when the book has no AP or AR accounts.
- Fix operation of the "default budget" option.
- Change the account-picker dialog to disable the OK button instead of raising a warning dialog if the selected account is a placeholder.
- Fix crash after unloading all files from the QIF import assistant.
- Disable the Next button in the QIF import assistant if no files are selected for import.
- New report "Balance Sheet-PNL" combines a Balance Sheet and an Income Statement in a single report.
- Rework localization in C++ on Win32 builds, fixing several crashes and speeding up file loading by 10x.
- Create a console window for displaying stdout/stderr. Define __MSWIN_CONSOLE__ and recompile to enable.
- Keep the selection in the Securities Editor on the commodity after editing it.
- Allow the Securities Editor to stack separately from the main window.
- Much more Scheme cleanup and refactoring.
- Python console improvements, including switching to Python3 and not killing GnuCash when quitting the console.