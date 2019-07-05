Synology heeft een update voor versie 6.2.2 van Disk Station Manager uitgebracht. Synology DSM is de beheersoftware die op diverse nas -producten van het bedrijf draait. De Disk en Rack Stations bieden meer dan alleen extra opslagruimte. Zo kunnen ook back-ups van alle clients op het netwerk worden gemaakt en kunnen bestanden via http, ftp, bittorrent, usenet en emule worden gedownload, zodat bijvoorbeeld energiegulzige pc's 's nachts uit kunnen, terwijl de download gewoon binnenkomt. Verder kunnen via de ingebouwde iTunes-server audio- en videobestanden over het netwerk worden gestreamd, kan met behulp van php en MySQL een dynamische website worden gehost en kan het apparaat als printserver fungeren.

Om versie 6.2.2 te kunnen installeren zal minimaal versie 6.0 aanwezig moeten zijn. Verder is het uitsluitend geschikt voor de nas-modellen waarvan het typenummer eindigt op 11 of hoger. Kijk voor de overige voorwaarden en de verschillende downloads op deze pagina. In versie 6.2 zijn weinig veranderingen aangebracht die voor thuisgebruikers belangrijk zijn. Voor de zwaardere modellen en de nassen die in bedrijfsomgevingen worden ingezet zijn er wel de nodige veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit: