Synology heeft een update voor versie 6.2.2 van Disk Station Manager uitgebracht. Synology DSM is de beheersoftware die op diverse nas-producten van het bedrijf draait. De Disk en Rack Stations bieden meer dan alleen extra opslagruimte. Zo kunnen ook back-ups van alle clients op het netwerk worden gemaakt en kunnen bestanden via http, ftp, bittorrent, usenet en emule worden gedownload, zodat bijvoorbeeld energiegulzige pc's 's nachts uit kunnen, terwijl de download gewoon binnenkomt. Verder kunnen via de ingebouwde iTunes-server audio- en videobestanden over het netwerk worden gestreamd, kan met behulp van php en MySQL een dynamische website worden gehost en kan het apparaat als printserver fungeren.
Om versie 6.2.2 te kunnen installeren zal minimaal versie 6.0 aanwezig moeten zijn. Verder is het uitsluitend geschikt voor de nas-modellen waarvan het typenummer eindigt op 11 of hoger. Kijk voor de overige voorwaarden en de verschillende downloads op deze pagina. In versie 6.2 zijn weinig veranderingen aangebracht die voor thuisgebruikers belangrijk zijn. Voor de zwaardere modellen en de nassen die in bedrijfsomgevingen worden ingezet zijn er wel de nodige veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Important Note
Fixed Issues
- The update is expected to be available for all regions within the next few days, although the time of release in each region may vary slightly.
- This update will restart your Synology NAS.
- In response to Gmail API changes, your DSM needs an update to this version to continue the functionality of sending notifications via Gmail. If you wish to skip this update, or if your Synology product model is not eligible to update to DSM 6.2, please refer to the following article which will guide you through the manual configuration: How to use Gmail SMTP server to send emails for DSM
- Optimized the repair mechanism of RAID 6.
- Enhanced the stability of Btrfs file system.
- Enhanced the performance of the scheduled task to automatically empty the recycle bin.
- Adjusted Gmail notification authentication mechanism to comply with the new Gmail API.
- Fixed the issue where the public sharing link function might not work properly.
- Fixed several issues which might result from the defective NVMe SSDs, such as system startup failure.
- Fixed the issue where Google Chrome might autofill usernames and passwords into incorrect fields.
- Fixed the issue where the encrypted shared folders could not be accessed under certain conditions.
- Fixed the issue where the encrypted shared folders could not be mounted properly after system startup.
- Fixed the issue where, after the restart of Synology NAS or the configuration of Synology High Availability, the domain service powered by Directory Server for Windows Domain might not work properly.