De vierde Service Release van OpenWrt versie 18.06 is uitgekomen. OpenWrt is alternatieve opensourcefirmware voor een groot aantal verschillende routers en embedded devices. Door middel van het opkg-package management system is er de mogelijkheid om zelf te bepalen wat de router allemaal wel en niet kan. Ook op GoT zijn er diverse mensen actief mee bezig, zie daarvoor dit topic. Versie 18.06 is de eerste stabiele uitgave na het samengaan van de projecten OpenWrt en Linux Embedded Development Environment. Deze update brengt verder een de volgende verzameling verbeteringen:

The OpenWrt Community is proud to announce the fourth service release of the stable OpenWrt 18.06 series. OpenWrt 18.06.4 incorporates a number of bug fixes in the network and system userland, as well as updates to the kernel and base packages. Note that the OpenWrt 18.06.3 release was skipped in favor to 18.06.4 due to a last minute 4.14 kernel update fixing TCP connectivity problems which were introduced with the first iteration of the Linux SACK vulnerability patches.