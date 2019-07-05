Er zijn updates verschenen voor versies 14, 15 en 16 van Nextcloud. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om in eigen beheer cloudopslag te draaien. Nextcloud is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij ownCloud zijn weggelopen en opnieuw zijn begonnen. Alle onderdelen, inclusief de enterprisefunctionaliteit, worden als open source aangeboden en het verdienmodel is gelijk aan wat Red Hat doet, namelijk het leveren van betaalde ondersteuning voor grote klanten. Nextcloud belooft verder een zogenaamde drop-in replacement, die het mogelijk maakt om eenvoudig van ownCloud naar Nextcloud over te stappen. De release notes voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

As part of our monthly release cadence, new minor releases of the Nextcloud server have been made available. As always, these include stability and security improvements and are designed to be a safe and quick upgrade. Customers can always count on our upgrade support if needed!

Please stay up to date with Nextcloud releases of both the server and its apps, for the safety of your data! Running web facing software without regular updates is risky and quite frankly, irresponsible.

important Nextcloud 14 is at the end of its public support cycle. Please, plan to upgrade to 15 at least over the next few weeks or inquire for a Nextcloud Subscription to continue to get security and bug fixes! This was the last public update!

NOTE that there are two known issues with this release. First, for many users the apps and users overviews are white until a full refresh takes place (hold the shift key and hit the refresh button in your browser). Second, some users reported file integrity warnings related to cypress which can be resolved by deleting the cypress.json and the cypress folder in the /apps/viewer/ folder. This folder with test data was accidentally shipped with Nextcloud 16.0.1 and should be deleted in the 16.0.2 upgrade but this does not happen for all users. We are looking for the root causes of both issues and will try to resolve them in a further update, but, as they are merely cosmetic, we recommend to upgrade regardless.

The roughly 50 changes for Nextcloud 16.0.2 are quite minor, with a series of bug fixes for small issues and user interface enhancements. Notable fixes include a fix for full text search on group folders, LDAP fixes, hiding the new-file menu when quota is set to 0, a number of security-related updates like the ability to set a password for a redis cluster and updated CA bundles and more.

You can find the full 16.0.2, 15.0.9 and 14.0.13 changelogs on our website.