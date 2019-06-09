Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: VLC Media Player 3.0.7

VLC Media Player logo (75 pix) Versie 3.0.7 van VLC Media Player is uitgekomen. Deze opensource- en cross-platformmediaspeler kan diverse audio-, video- en streamingformaten afspelen, zonder dat hiervoor de desbetreffende codec hoeft te worden geïnstalleerd. In versie 3.0 is onder meer ondersteuning voor Chromecast toegevoegd. Verder is er hardwareversnelling voor het decoderen van 4k- en 8k-video, ondersteuning voor hdr, weergave van 360-gradenvideo's en 3d audio, toegang tot netwerklocaties via onder meer smb, ftp en nfs, hd audio-passthrough en ondersteuning voor BD-J-menu's. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Access:
  • Improve Blu-ray support
  • Fix sftp module build with libssh >= 1.8.1
Audio output:
  • Fix pass-through on Android-23
  • Fix DirectSound drain
Demux:
  • Improve MP4 support
Video Output:
  • Fix 12 bits sources playback with Direct3D11
  • Fix crash on iOS
  • Fix midstream aspect-ratio changes when Windows hardware decoding is on
  • Fix HLG display with Direct3D11
Stream Output:
  • Improve Chromecast support with new ChromeCast apps
macOS:
  • Fix UPNP service discovery, services are discovered on the highest priority active network interface now
  • Fix video distortion on macOS Mojave
Misc:
  • Update Youtube, Dailymotion, Vimeo, Soundcloud scripts
  • Work around busy looping when playing an invalid item with loop enabled
Translations:
  • Update of most translations
Security:
  • Fix multiple buffer overflows in the ps demuxer
  • Fix a buffer overflow when copying a biplanar YUV image
  • Fix multiple buffer overflows in the faad decoder
  • Fix buffer overflow in the svcdsub decoder
  • Fix buffer overflows in the ogg muxer & demuxer
  • Fix buffer overflows in libavformat demuxer
  • Fix multiple buffer overflows in the MKV demuxer
  • Fix a buffer overflow in the MP4 demuxer
  • Fix a buffer overflow in the textst decoder
  • Fix a buffer overflow in the webvtt decoder
  • Fix a buffer overflow in the ASF demux
  • Fix a buffer overflow in the UPNP SD
  • Fix use after free in the ogg demuxer
  • Fix multiple use after free in the MKV demuxer
  • Fix multiple use after free in the DMO decoder
  • Fix integer underflow in the MKV demuxer
  • Fix an updater NULL pointer dereference on invalid signing keys
  • Fix NULL pointer dereference in the MKV demuxer
  • Fix an integer overflow in the spudec decoder
  • Fix an integer overflow in the nsc demuxer
  • Fix an integer overflow in the avi demuxer
  • Fix reads of uninitialized pointers in the MKV demuxer
  • Fix a floating point exception in the MKV demuxer
  • Fix an infinite loop in the flac packetizer
Versienummer 3.0.7
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows Vista, Windows 10
Website Videolan
Download https://www.videolan.org/vlc/#download
Licentietype GPL
