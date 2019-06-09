Versie 3.0.7 van VLC Media Player is uitgekomen. Deze opensource- en cross-platformmediaspeler kan diverse audio-, video- en streamingformaten afspelen, zonder dat hiervoor de desbetreffende codec hoeft te worden geïnstalleerd. In versie 3.0 is onder meer ondersteuning voor Chromecast toegevoegd. Verder is er hardwareversnelling voor het decoderen van 4k- en 8k-video, ondersteuning voor hdr, weergave van 360-gradenvideo's en 3d audio, toegang tot netwerklocaties via onder meer smb, ftp en nfs, hd audio-passthrough en ondersteuning voor BD-J-menu's. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Access: Improve Blu-ray support

Fix sftp module build with libssh >= 1.8.1 Audio output: Fix pass-through on Android-23

Fix DirectSound drain Demux: Improve MP4 support Video Output: Fix 12 bits sources playback with Direct3D11

Fix crash on iOS

Fix midstream aspect-ratio changes when Windows hardware decoding is on

Fix HLG display with Direct3D11 Stream Output: Improve Chromecast support with new ChromeCast apps macOS: Fix UPNP service discovery, services are discovered on the highest priority active network interface now

Fix video distortion on macOS Mojave Misc: Update Youtube, Dailymotion, Vimeo, Soundcloud scripts

Work around busy looping when playing an invalid item with loop enabled Translations: Update of most translations Security: Fix multiple buffer overflows in the ps demuxer

Fix a buffer overflow when copying a biplanar YUV image

Fix multiple buffer overflows in the faad decoder

Fix buffer overflow in the svcdsub decoder

Fix buffer overflows in the ogg muxer & demuxer

Fix buffer overflows in libavformat demuxer

Fix multiple buffer overflows in the MKV demuxer

Fix a buffer overflow in the MP4 demuxer

Fix a buffer overflow in the textst decoder

Fix a buffer overflow in the webvtt decoder

Fix a buffer overflow in the ASF demux

Fix a buffer overflow in the UPNP SD

Fix use after free in the ogg demuxer

Fix multiple use after free in the MKV demuxer

Fix multiple use after free in the DMO decoder

Fix integer underflow in the MKV demuxer

Fix an updater NULL pointer dereference on invalid signing keys

Fix NULL pointer dereference in the MKV demuxer

Fix an integer overflow in the spudec decoder

Fix an integer overflow in the nsc demuxer

Fix an integer overflow in the avi demuxer

Fix reads of uninitialized pointers in the MKV demuxer

Fix a floating point exception in the MKV demuxer

Fix an infinite loop in the flac packetizer