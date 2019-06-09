The expert on the client side in TeamViewer Pilot sessions can now draw free-hand in addition to placing arrows

Fixed an issue which prevented VoIP from starting directly from the beginning of a TeamViewer Pilot session

Fixed a bug that prevented to copy & paste image bitmaps from one machine to another machine.

Fixed a bug that caused problems when executing uploaded PowerShell scripts within a session on a 64-bit machine as execution permissions for the 32-bit process have been used.

Fixed a bug that prevented the successful connection when using the--PasswordB64 parameter as input for the TeamViewer.exe file.

Fixed a crash that made it impossible to log in to File Box services during a presentation.

Fixed a bug that could cause connections to mobile devices to become stuck during connection establishment under certain conditions

Fixed a bug that caused an ID selection window to show under certain conditions when connecting to a remote device via an ID

Fixed a bug that prevented the Switch Sides functionality to work under specific conditions

Fixed a bug that caused the screen sharing widget to not update correctly with the current screen contents when hosting a meeting

Solved some other issues which caused crashes