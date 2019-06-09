Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: TeamViewer 14.3.4730

TeamViewer logo (75 pix) Versie 14.3 van TeamViewer is verschenen. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. Nieuw in versie 14 is de mogelijkheid apparaten te groeperen en er notities aan toe te voegen. Verder zijn er prestatieverbeteringen waar te nemen op trage verbindingen en is er een donkere modus. In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Change Log:
  • The expert on the client side in TeamViewer Pilot sessions can now draw free-hand in addition to placing arrows
  • Fixed an issue which prevented VoIP from starting directly from the beginning of a TeamViewer Pilot session
  • Fixed a bug that prevented to copy & paste image bitmaps from one machine to another machine.
  • Fixed a bug that caused problems when executing uploaded PowerShell scripts within a session on a 64-bit machine as execution permissions for the 32-bit process have been used.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the successful connection when using the--PasswordB64 parameter as input for the TeamViewer.exe file.
  • Fixed a crash that made it impossible to log in to File Box services during a presentation.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause connections to mobile devices to become stuck during connection establishment under certain conditions
  • Fixed a bug that caused an ID selection window to show under certain conditions when connecting to a remote device via an ID
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the Switch Sides functionality to work under specific conditions
  • Fixed a bug that caused the screen sharing widget to not update correctly with the current screen contents when hosting a meeting
  • Solved some other issues which caused crashes
  • Minor improvements and fixes

Versienummer 14.3.4730
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, iOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website TeamViewer
Download https://download.teamviewer.com/full
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald
Door Bart van Klaveren

09-06-2019 • 14:25

Bron: TeamViewer

+1sypie
9 juni 2019 14:38
Zou het algoritme wat bepaalt of je het commercieel gebruikt ook bijgeschaafd zijn? Nu van Teamviewer afgestapt omdat het aangaf dat ik het commercieel zou gebruiken. Was het maar zo'n feest.

En nee, ik ga ze niet mailen dat ik dat niet doe. Als ze niet willen dat ik het gebruik zoek ik wel een alternatief zoals AnyDesk.
+1niqck
@sypie9 juni 2019 15:12
Inderdaad. Na jaren Teamviewer ook de rug toegekeerd omdat ik plots bij uitsluitend prive gebruik plots meldingen kreeg. DWService eens bekeken en handig maar zit mij iets te veel lag op. Anydesk werkt voorlopig best aardig.
+1eaxebx
@niqck9 juni 2019 15:25
Ik kreeg ook plots de meldingen. Ben ook overgestapt naar AnyDesk.
+1Aardbol_23564
@sypie9 juni 2019 14:42
Er zijn genoeg alternatieven, dus als tv lastig doet in jouw geval, dan is er geen reden om het te blijven gebruiken?
0sypie
@Aardbol_235649 juni 2019 14:47
Klopt. Heb helemaal geen zin om moeilijk te gaan doen terwijl er genoeg alternatieven zijn...
+1Mr. Freeze
@sypie9 juni 2019 14:55
Ik heb precies zelfde gehad maar na een eenvoudige support aanvraag was snel weer opgelost, ik moest m'n Teamviewer id doorgeven waarna ik snel weer van die vervelende boodschap was verlost.
0j4ck1nth3b0x
@Mr. Freeze9 juni 2019 15:47
Ik heb precies zelfde gehad maar na een eenvoudige support aanvraag was snel weer opgelost.
Best knap hoe je dat gedaan hebt zonder licentie sleutel, want de Teamviewer site zegt het volgende:
Ticket indienen
Met meer dan 200.000.000 gebruikers wereldwijd kunnen wij alleen support bieden via tickets aan bezitters van licenties. Bedankt voor uw begrip.
0Mr. Freeze
@j4ck1nth3b0x9 juni 2019 15:51
Uit de mail van Teamviewer mag je zelf je conclusie trekken ;-)

" Dear TeamViewer User,

Thank you for getting in touch with us. We are happy to inform you that your TeamViewer ID has been reset to “free”. After reviewing your request, we decided that your use case can be qualified as “personal”.
"
+1Yezpahr
9 juni 2019 15:42
Is het nog steeds zo onveilig om dit in de achtergrond aan te laten staan?
Vroegah konden willekeurige hackers gewoon binnenstappen, maar dat zal wel opgelost zijn vermoed ik zo, anders hadden ze het niet t/m v14 uitgehouden...
