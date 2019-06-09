Versie 14.3 van TeamViewer is verschenen. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. Nieuw in versie 14 is de mogelijkheid apparaten te groeperen en er notities aan toe te voegen. Verder zijn er prestatieverbeteringen waar te nemen op trage verbindingen en is er een donkere modus. In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
Change Log:
- The expert on the client side in TeamViewer Pilot sessions can now draw free-hand in addition to placing arrows
- Fixed an issue which prevented VoIP from starting directly from the beginning of a TeamViewer Pilot session
- Fixed a bug that prevented to copy & paste image bitmaps from one machine to another machine.
- Fixed a bug that caused problems when executing uploaded PowerShell scripts within a session on a 64-bit machine as execution permissions for the 32-bit process have been used.
- Fixed a bug that prevented the successful connection when using the--PasswordB64 parameter as input for the TeamViewer.exe file.
- Fixed a crash that made it impossible to log in to File Box services during a presentation.
- Fixed a bug that could cause connections to mobile devices to become stuck during connection establishment under certain conditions
- Fixed a bug that caused an ID selection window to show under certain conditions when connecting to a remote device via an ID
- Fixed a bug that prevented the Switch Sides functionality to work under specific conditions
- Fixed a bug that caused the screen sharing widget to not update correctly with the current screen contents when hosting a meeting
- Solved some other issues which caused crashes
- Minor improvements and fixes