Paramount Software heeft een update van Macrium Reflect uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan een diskimage van een partitie of harde schijf worden gemaakt. Naast de gratis versie zijn er ook betaalde uitvoeringen die verschillende extra's bieden, zoals het kunnen maken van een bestandsback-up of een incrementele back-up, versleuteling en het terugzetten van een back-up naar andere hardware dan waarop hij is gemaakt.
Vanaf versie 7.1 is de gratis uitvoering niet langer alleen voor privégebruik, maar mag deze nu ook in commerciële omgevingen worden gebruikt. Verder is er Image Guardian, die back-upbestanden moet beschermen tegen ongeautoriseerde aanpassingen, zijn er verbeteringen aangebracht met betrekking tot virtuele images en zijn er diverse problemen verholpen. In deze uitgave zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
What's New in version 7.2.4325:
- We've improved the Technicians license product by adding the option to create a Technicians ISO image file and optical media. This offers the full functionality of the Technicians USB stick but also allows you to use it with Hyper-V VMs by attaching the ISO file to a DVD virtual device.
- We've added an additional confirmation check box when overwriting a Clone or Restore target disk. This offers Reflect users unfamiliar with the result of a Restore/Clone operation the opportunity to confirm or deny the overwrite operation.
- When attempting to ReDeploy Windows 7 using PE/RE 10 or Windows 10 using PE/RE 3.1 we now prevent IDE/ACHI services and drivers from being copied from the rescue media. This has caused un-bootable systems for some customers previously.
- Some customers have reported non-functioning USB devices which was corrected by updating the USB drivers in PE. Rescue media creation will now copy any USB OEM drivers from the host OS even if 'compatible' support is detected in the PE/RE base OS.
- Changed Block Tracker
- The CBT tracking file format has been optimized and improved for efficiency and robustness. This will require a reboot after installing and the first Incremental after reboot may take longer than normal.
- CBT and Reflect now ignore the PortableBaseLayer virtual disk used by the Sandbox feature in Windows 10 build 1903.
- Unused .msi files in folder c:\windows\installer are now removed when uninstalling Macrium Reflect.