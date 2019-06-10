Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: SciTE 4.1.6

SciTE logo (75 pix) Versie 4.1.6 van SciTE is uitgekomen. Scintilla Text Editor is een opensource en cross-platform teksteditor. Het maakt gebruik van de opensource Scintilla Text Editor-bibliotheek, wat van dezelfde makers is. Deze bibliotheek wordt ook door andere programma's gebruikt, waaronder Notepad++. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux, en in Apple's app store kan een commerciële versie voor macOS worden gevonden. Daarnaast is er een stand-alone executable die handig op een usb-stick meegenomen kan worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Release 4.1.6
  • For Visual C++ 2019, /std:c++latest now includes some C++20 features so switch to /std:c++17.
  • SciTE supports editing files larger than 2 gigabytes when built as a 64-bit application.
  • Lexer added for X12. Feature #1280.
  • CMake folder folds function - endfunction. Feature #1289.
  • VB lexer adds support for VB2017 binary literal &B and digit separators 123_456. Feature #1288.
  • Improved performance of line folding code on large files when no folds are contracted. This improves the time taken to open or close large files.
  • Fix bug where changing identifier sets in lexers preserved previous identifiers.
  • Fixed bug where changing to Unicode would rediscover line end positions even if still sticking to ASCII (not Unicode NEL, LS, PS) line ends. Only noticeable on huge files with over 100,000 lines.
  • Changed behaviour of SCI_STYLESETCASE(*,SC_CASE_CAMEL) so that it only treats 'a-zA-Z' as word characters because this covers the feature's intended use (viewing case-insensitive ASCII-only keywords in a specified casing style) and simplifies the behaviour and code. Feature #1238.
  • In SciTE added Camel case option "case:c" for styles to show keywords with initial capital.

Versienummer 4.1.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, Solaris, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website SciTE
Download https://www.scintilla.org/SciTEDownload.html
Bestandsgrootte 1,67MB
Licentietype GPL
Vorige download

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: SciTE

Update-historie

Reacties (1)

+1Futureal
10 juni 2019 15:40
Een screenshot van code in een niet-monospaced font is wel een hele bijzondere manier van proberen te communiceren dat je zou kunnen programmeren met deze editor... 8)7
