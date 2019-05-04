Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: UltraEdit 26.0.0.74

UltraEdit logo (75 pix) IDM Computer Solutions heeft versie 26 van UltraEdit uitgebracht. Deze multifunctionele teksteditor kan overweg met gewone ascii-tekst, maar hexadecimale bestanden en html-bestanden zijn evenmin een probleem. Verder beschikt het programma over features als macro's, verticale blokselectie, syntax-highlighting, een ingebouwde ftp-client en spellingscontrole in diverse talen. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

UltraEdit version 26.00 changes:
  • Powerful command palette
    • Easy and quick access to all of UltraEdit's functionality and settings via Ctrl + Shift + P
    • Filter commands in search box at top
    • Pin favorite commands / settings to top of list
    • Access recently used commands in MRU list
    • Run macros, scripts, and user tools directly from command palette
  • JavaScript / CSS minifier and decompressor
    • JS/CSS drop down includes reformat, compress, and JavaScript Lint options
    • New "Formatting" group in Coding tab containing all code reformatting tools
  • Re-engineered code folding
    • Open – and fold – huge source files (up to 500 MB)
    • Faster parsing of huge files with foldable code
    • Much more accurate and better performing folding
  • Macro performance overhaul
    • In many cases, macros complete in 1/3rd of the time of previous versions – in some cases, even faster!
    • Improved macro performance and stability for huge files
  • Highlight all occurrences of string on double-click (no Shift required)
    • Configure under Advanced » Settings » Search » Advanced
  • Hints bar
    • See tips and hints contextualized to the work you're doing
    • Scroll through all hints
    • Hints are designed to be automatic and unobtrusive
  • New "Expand all" / "Collapse all" options in function list context menu
  • Status bar shows total number of lines in file
  • Modernized key mapping
    • Ability to re-map Ctrl + Tab and Ctrl + Shift + Tab (provides browser-like tab switching)
    • Replace in Files re-mapped to Ctrl + Shift + R
    • Quick record macro re-mapped to Ctrl + Shift + Q
    • Esc dismisses "Highlight all" highlighting
  • Various user interface, framework, and window improvements

Versienummer 26.0.0.74
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website IDM Computer Solutions
Download https://www.ultraedit.com/downloads/ultraedit-download/
Bestandsgrootte 88,80MB
Licentietype Shareware
Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (2)

+1Navi
4 mei 2019 11:33
Mensen die ervaring hebben met Notepad++ en UltraEdit? Hoe doen die het tegenover elkaar?
+1$tranger
@Navi4 mei 2019 11:55
Het is al weer wat jaartjes dat ik overgestapt ben naar NPP. Voor mij was de afweging dat ze vrijwel hetzelfde kunnen, maar NPP gratis is. UE was een paar kleine puntjes wel superieur, maar niet de moeite waard om voor terug te keren.
