IDM Computer Solutions heeft versie 26 van UltraEdit uitgebracht. Deze multifunctionele teksteditor kan overweg met gewone ascii-tekst, maar hexadecimale bestanden en html-bestanden zijn evenmin een probleem. Verder beschikt het programma over features als macro's, verticale blokselectie, syntax-highlighting, een ingebouwde ftp-client en spellingscontrole in diverse talen. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
UltraEdit version 26.00 changes:
- Powerful command palette
- Easy and quick access to all of UltraEdit's functionality and settings via
Ctrl+
Shift+
P
- Filter commands in search box at top
- Pin favorite commands / settings to top of list
- Access recently used commands in MRU list
- Run macros, scripts, and user tools directly from command palette
- JavaScript / CSS minifier and decompressor
- JS/CSS drop down includes reformat, compress, and JavaScript Lint options
- New "Formatting" group in Coding tab containing all code reformatting tools
- Re-engineered code folding
- Open – and fold – huge source files (up to 500 MB)
- Faster parsing of huge files with foldable code
- Much more accurate and better performing folding
- Macro performance overhaul
- In many cases, macros complete in 1/3rd of the time of previous versions – in some cases, even faster!
- Improved macro performance and stability for huge files
- Highlight all occurrences of string on double-click (no Shift required)
- Configure under Advanced » Settings » Search » Advanced
- Hints bar
- See tips and hints contextualized to the work you're doing
- Scroll through all hints
- Hints are designed to be automatic and unobtrusive
- New "Expand all" / "Collapse all" options in function list context menu
- Status bar shows total number of lines in file
- Modernized key mapping
- Ability to re-map
Ctrl+
Taband
Ctrl+
Shift+
Tab(provides browser-like tab switching)
- Replace in Files re-mapped to
Ctrl+
Shift+
R
- Quick record macro re-mapped to
Ctrl+
Shift+
Q
-
Escdismisses "Highlight all" highlighting
- Various user interface, framework, and window improvements