Software-update: Tixati 2.61

Tixati logo (75 pix) Versie 2.61 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma toont geen advertenties, in tegenstelling tot bijvoorbeeld µTorrent. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

This update contains several important fixes and improvements:
  • individual per-channel tray activity notification options in right-click menu in channel list
  • individual per-contact tray online notification options in right-click menu in contact list
  • incoming peer connection encryption negotiation has more intelligent rate-limiting algorithm, less CPU load under extreme conditions
  • fixed problems with file/directory links (reparse points) in Windows
  • new compiler and build system for both Windows and Linux platforms, which produces more compact and efficient program executables
  • much better startup behavior when previous instance is still saving configuration .dat files
  • fixed several compatibility problems with older Windows systems like XP and Vista
  • fixed problems with excessive file/link association prompting in Linux
  • UPNP client implementation completely re-written, now operates much more reliably with more router models
  • fixed problems with Bandwidth Auto-Limiter IPv6 traceroute operation in Windows build
  • column widths now save correctly on GTK build
  • fixed force-polling option in Settings > Transfers > Files
  • fixed problems with Home view event log settings persisting between sessions
  • delay options for Auto-Startup now go up to 30 minutes
  • prevent Auto-Shutdown in first 2 minutes of program running or first 2 minutes since feature activated
  • tweaked DHT port confirmation timings, status indication is now more accurate
  • fixed several DHT warning dialogs that were not showing reliably under certain error conditions
  • spread out post-stop piece flushing interval randomization, for less stress on disk cache when many transfers are stopped
  • better memory fault tracking, differentiates failures due to true lack of system memory vs malformed allocation requests
  • fixed rare crashes during UPNP port mapping negotiation on Linux build
  • icon rendering routines fully re-worked for more accurate and faster display in very high DPI modes
  • fixed several display problems in Bandwidth Auto-Limiter advanced view
  • tracker timing system fully revised, now uses combination of uptime and clock so that system suspend/pause does not cause disruptions
  • extended tracker soft-start interval after system resume, allowing previously connected trackers to assert priority over others
  • UPNP and NAT-PMP timings now based on combination of system uptime and clock, preventing mapping disruptions after suspend/pause
  • more responsive DHT search transfer/channel selection algorithms, to give better recovery after network disruptions
  • channel gather/announce operations are slightly more aggressive now, giving quicker results especially for firewalled users
  • updated IP location tables
  • several other minor fixes and tweaks in the GUI
More improvements are in the works. Please stay tuned.

Versienummer 2.61
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Tixati
Download https://www.tixati.com/download
Licentietype Freeware
Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (2)

-Moderatie-faq
-1202+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
0rfnreynders
4 mei 2019 15:06
Leuk, maar geef mij maar Qbittorrent. Werkt uitstekend.
Reageer
0Vayra
@rfnreynders4 mei 2019 15:14
Dit. Alternatieven zijn natuurlijk niet verkeerd, zo was ooit uTorrent ook een prima applicatie totdat men geld wilde gaan maken ermee.
Reageer


