Versie 2.61 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma toont geen advertenties, in tegenstelling tot bijvoorbeeld µTorrent. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

This update contains several important fixes and improvements: individual per-channel tray activity notification options in right-click menu in channel list

individual per-contact tray online notification options in right-click menu in contact list

incoming peer connection encryption negotiation has more intelligent rate-limiting algorithm, less CPU load under extreme conditions

fixed problems with file/directory links (reparse points) in Windows

new compiler and build system for both Windows and Linux platforms, which produces more compact and efficient program executables

much better startup behavior when previous instance is still saving configuration .dat files

fixed several compatibility problems with older Windows systems like XP and Vista

fixed problems with excessive file/link association prompting in Linux

UPNP client implementation completely re-written, now operates much more reliably with more router models

fixed problems with Bandwidth Auto-Limiter IPv6 traceroute operation in Windows build

column widths now save correctly on GTK build

fixed force-polling option in Settings > Transfers > Files

fixed problems with Home view event log settings persisting between sessions

delay options for Auto-Startup now go up to 30 minutes

prevent Auto-Shutdown in first 2 minutes of program running or first 2 minutes since feature activated

tweaked DHT port confirmation timings, status indication is now more accurate

fixed several DHT warning dialogs that were not showing reliably under certain error conditions

spread out post-stop piece flushing interval randomization, for less stress on disk cache when many transfers are stopped

better memory fault tracking, differentiates failures due to true lack of system memory vs malformed allocation requests

fixed rare crashes during UPNP port mapping negotiation on Linux build

icon rendering routines fully re-worked for more accurate and faster display in very high DPI modes

fixed several display problems in Bandwidth Auto-Limiter advanced view

tracker timing system fully revised, now uses combination of uptime and clock so that system suspend/pause does not cause disruptions

extended tracker soft-start interval after system resume, allowing previously connected trackers to assert priority over others

UPNP and NAT-PMP timings now based on combination of system uptime and clock, preventing mapping disruptions after suspend/pause

more responsive DHT search transfer/channel selection algorithms, to give better recovery after network disruptions

channel gather/announce operations are slightly more aggressive now, giving quicker results especially for firewalled users

updated IP location tables

several other minor fixes and tweaks in the GUI More improvements are in the works. Please stay tuned.