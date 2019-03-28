Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Plex Media Server 1.15.2.793

Plex logo (60 pix) Plex heeft versie 1.15.2.793 van Plex Media Server uitgebracht. Deze versie was eerder al voor houders van de betaalde PlexPass beschikbaar, maar kan inmiddels door iedereen worden gedownload. Plex Media Server is een mediaserver voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS en diverse nas-apparaten. De software kan content serveren aan clients op dezelfde machine binnen het lokale netwerk of via internet. Clientsoftware is beschikbaar voor de eerder genoemde besturingssystemen maar content kan ook worden bekeken op bijvoorbeeld iOS, Android, Windows Phone, Google TV en Chromecast.

Het programma bevat een eigen softwarewinkel waar plug-ins kunnen worden uitgewisseld. Via deze plug-ins kan onder meer content van diverse streamingdiensten worden bekeken. Daarnaast is er PlexPass, een betaalde dienst die eerder toegang tot nieuwe versies geeft naast korting op 'Premium features'. Sinds versie 1.14.0.5470 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Plex Media Server 1.15.0.647 (Plex Pass users/beta update channel)

This version contains numerous changes and a lot of invisible behind the curtains stuff. There a few caveats and some missing builds at this point:

Notes:

  • Thecus Builds for Thecus devices) will not be available at this time. Thecus is working on a firmware update that allows the new PMS to run on their devices.
  • Docker) If you are running our PMS docker container (or Linuxserver.io 76’s container) you will need to ensure the container is up-to-date before PMS 1.15.0 will run.
  • Nvidia SHIELD) builds are slightly delayed and will be available on Google Play store once QA testing has completed.
  • RedHat/CentOS/Fedora) Plex Media Server now only supports running on systemd-based versions of these distros. In addition, CentOS 6 is no longer supported due to an incompatible GLIBC version (PMS on Linux now requires GLIBC 2.14 or newer)
  • Ubuntu) We now have official ARMv7 and ARMv8 deb packages.
  • QNAP) Plex Media Server now only works on QTS 4.3 and newer. This means that we no longer offer Plex Media Server for QNAP devices with 32bit Intel processors.

See our “Changes for QNAP and CentOS support in Plex Media Server 61” post for additional details.

NEW:

  • (Linux) Support for Ubuntu/Debian ARMv7 and ARMv8 platforms.
  • (NAS) Support for ASUSTOR, Synology, and QNAP ARMv8 devices.
  • (NAS) Support for hardware encoding on QNAP Intel/AMD 64-bit devices with a discrete Nvidia GPU.
  • (NAS) Support for volume selection, and app migration on QNAP devices.

FIXES:

  • (DVR) Avoid a few crashes around parsing bad JSON from OnConnect (#8889)
  • (DVR) Avoid caching EPG HTTP cache requests for longer than the refresh time (#9629)
  • (DVR) Avoid downloading XMLTV files to disk before parsing (#9272)
  • (DVR) Certain scheduled recordings would incorrectly show an error. (#9325)
  • (DVR) Change the way Plex Tuner Service returns keys for TVButler devices, especially on macOS, to properly handle using multiple TVButlers on the same system. N.B. This is a breaking change for users of TVButler devices. Those users will need to delete and recreate their DVR to use the new device information. (#8760)
  • (DVR) Disk space checking underestimates the necessary amount of space when starting recordings (#8807)
  • (DVR) Ensure grab operations get destroyed after a tune fails (#9465)
  • (DVR) Fixed a bug where changing recording priority would not update the schedule. (#9035)
  • (DVR) Log which device we’re allocating a tuner from
  • (DVR) Output signal strength/quality information into log periodically during tunes (#9503)
  • (DVR) Plex Tuner Service now properly detects when a transcode session exited due to signal failure and releases the tuner (#9174)
  • (DVR) Revert timeout changes, should help with timeouts during tune startup (#9473,
  • (DVR) Translate Guide header for clients to display (#8698)
  • (Library) Library summary endpoint should report the correct duration for large music libraries (#9223)
  • (Live TV) Fix for intermittent tune failures. (#9412)
  • (Live) Avoid delaying video playback while leading audio plays (#9343)
  • (Music) Restricting music libraries with labels could prevent them from loading. (#8935)
  • (Scanner) Add support for reading Opus metadata (#5974)
  • (Transcoder) Seeking in DASH streams could be unreliable (#9137)
  • Corrected rare crash involving accessing User data (#9464)
  • Removed some remaining uses of plaintext HTTP (#8958)
  • The server could crash when TV media was being deleted. (#9350)
  • Updated translations

Plex Media Server 1.15.0.659 (Plex Pass users/beta update channel)

This version contains the following fixes in addition to the changes in 1.15.0.647:

  • Fixed an issue with hardware transcoding on Windows
  • Fixed an issue where comskip donor features were inactive
  • Fixed an issue with NetGear and RPM packages
  • Fixed an issue where Western Digital devices would offer an update to an old version (Requires a vendor-side change we are still working on)

See this post for links until the downloads page catches up: Much faster (hopefully), smaller (mostly) and better PMS builds preview (1.15.0.573-123756e9a) 1.2k

Plex Media Server 1.15.1.707 (Plex Pass users/beta update channel.)

NEW:

  • (On Deck) Added preference for showing season premiers in On Deck
  • (Web) Updated to 3.83.1

FIXES:

  • (DVR) Better support for the dd_progid field in XMLTV. Adds handling of SH and MV tags. (#9680)
  • (DVR) Display a better error message when there is a duplicate channel mapping when configuring a DVR (#9606)
  • (DVR) Don’t let DVR content refreshes take place simultaneously.
  • (DVR) Fix for Live TV session not getting stopped when a recording needs the tuner
  • (DVR) Handle original-air-date field in XMLTV correctly if it doesn’t include a time (#9593)
  • (DVR) Recording files with non-ASCII characters in filename could fail on macOS.
  • (DVR) Scheduler would use large amounts of memory with many recordings scheduled. (#9050)
  • (Dashboard) Some playback sessions were not displayed (#9705)
  • (HTTP) Connections could become unresponsive after a long-poll response (#9713)
  • (Library) “Scan library automatically” did not work on MacOS (#9695)
  • (Library) Smart playlists with multiple tags (e.g. genre and genre) didn’t work correctly.
  • (Library) When rematching an item, preserve any uploaded media.
  • (Live TV) Fix for sessions not ending after tune failure. (#9465)
  • (Playlists) Playlist items would fail to load given certain parameters (#8963)
  • (Transcoder) Segments near the end of a session could be dropped (#9702)
  • Avoid crash at startup when scanning remote media servers (#9664)
  • Pull in episode ratings from TMDB.

Plex Media Server 1.15.1.710 (Plex Pass users/beta update channel)

This build has the following changes on top of the prior 1.15.1 releases.

FIXES:

  • Support for hardware transcoding on Windows has been restored
  • The Donator build of comskip is now included.

Plex Media Server 1.15.1.780 (Plex Pass users/beta update channel)

This build has the following changes on top of the prior 1.15.1 releases.

FIXES:

  • (HTTP) Server could become unavailable when using the Samsung app (#9784)
  • (Metadata) Lockouts when scanning / refreshing metadata (#9704)
  • (Windows) Crashes as a result of database contention (#9663)

Plex Media Server 1.15.1.791 (Plex Pass users/beta update channel)

This build has the following changes on top of the prior 1.15.1 releases.

FIXES:

  • (Transcoder) Failures transcoding multi-channel audio on Windows

Plex Media Server 1.15.1.791 (everyone)

Note: Auto-update will be disabled for a few days. In the meantime, you can grab the new version from our Downloads page 557.

Plex Media Server 1.15.2.793 (Plex Pass users/beta update channel)

FIXES:

  • (Analysis) Chapters for multi-part media was not correctly imported (#9554)
  • (DVR) Don’t schedule in progress airings if sub doesn’t allow partials. (#9688)
  • (DVR) Fix a long-standing but rare crash when starting a live tune (#7790)
  • (Dashboard) User counts in Top Played could be inaccurate (#9730)
  • (Transcoder) A few seconds of audio could be missing after seeking while Direct Streaming both audio and video (#9658)
  • (Transcoder) Seeking could be unreliable with some DASH clients (#9137)

Plex Media Server 1.15.2.793 (everyone)

Versienummer 1.15.2.793
Releasestatus Final
Website Plex
Download https://plex.tv/downloads
Licentietype GPL
Vorige download

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

28-03-2019 11:12
27 • submitter: CH4OS

28-03-2019 • 11:12

27 Linkedin Google+

Submitter: CH4OS

Bron: Plex

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Plex Media Server

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

Design en multimedia Plex

Reacties (27)

-Moderatie-faq
-127026+12+20+30Ongemodereerd22
Wijzig sortering
+1Muncher
28 maart 2019 11:39
Docker) If you are running our PMS docker container (or Linuxserver.io 76’s container) you will need to ensure the container is up-to-date before PMS 1.15.0 will run.
Volgens mij hebben ze hun eigen docker container al een tijdje niet bijgewerkt. Snap niet waar ze heen willen met deze opmerking. Bron: https://hub.docker.com/r/plexinc/pms-docker/
Reageer
+1Raydo88
@Muncher28 maart 2019 12:22
Hun Docker image hoeft ook niet geüpdatet te worden bij een nieuwe versie, want het is slechts een raamwerk dat bij inschakeling de installatiebestanden binnenhengelt en de meest recente Plex Media Server installeert. En ook bij elke herstart van je container checkt hij op updates, die hij dan uitvoert.

Je kunt normaal gespreken dus perfect up-to-date blijven zonder een nieuwe image te downloaden (gewoon even de container herstarten). Mogelijk is er echter nu iets veranderd in de installatie dat problemen kan veroorzaken voor mensen die een tijd geleden Plex hebben geïnstalleerd en hun image nooit hebben geüpdatet.
Reageer
0FreshMaker
@Raydo8828 maart 2019 12:30
Voor de docker-gebruikers, is het misschien handig om Ouroboros ernaast te installeren
https://github.com/pyouroboros/ouroboros
( opvolger van watchtower )

Deze houdt alle docker-installs automagisch uptodate
Reageer
0iAmRenzo
28 maart 2019 11:22
Ik heb Plex draaien met Infuse als frontend. Ik kan maar niet wennen aan Plex clients. Bijvoorbeeld dat je ondertitels downloaden niet tijdens het kijken kan doen, maar ervoor (of tijdens het kijken terug moet naar het menu).
Reageer
0White_Collar
@iAmRenzo28 maart 2019 11:36
Dat kan gewoon tijdens het kijken?
Reageer
0iAmRenzo
@White_Collar28 maart 2019 11:36
Sinds? Ik kreeg het op mijn Apple TV nooit voor elkaar :(
Reageer
0Kliko
@iAmRenzo28 maart 2019 12:06
Redelijk recent toegevoegd. Gevoelsmatig ergens rond de jaarwisseling? Ik draai een Plex Client op Windows. Daar is het nu in ieder geval mogelijk om te downloaden tijdens het kijken.
Reageer
0CH4OS

@iAmRenzo28 maart 2019 12:12
Tegenwoordig kan je naar ondertitels zoeken terwijl je naar iets kijkt. :)
Reageer
0azz_kikr
@CH4OS28 maart 2019 12:35
Op ipad app iig niet. Of ik kijk erover....
Reageer
0theduke1989
28 maart 2019 11:38
Ik gebruik nu enkele tijd de ''plex media server'' Alleen 1 issue wat ze nog niet op orde hebben is de folder-mapping.

Ik heb
- Series
- Films
- Docus
- Concerten
folders aangemaakt, in de folders natuurlijk de content in folders met gewone namen zoals
Until Dawn (2019) maar nog steeds doet het niet de correct mapping, of view op de tv :( wordt er een beetje moe van.
Reageer
0Icekiller2k6
@theduke198928 maart 2019 11:42
heb je per type content een apart *group * gemaakt?
Dus je voegt elke map APART toe ipv alles in 1x in 1 groep.

Dus Series, films, docus en concerten zijn allemaal aparte mapjes...
Reageer
0EasyBoarder
@theduke198928 maart 2019 11:43
Het maakt voor Plex niet uit welke mapstructuur je zelf hebt gemaakt.
Je kunt alles in één map zetten of alles in nette verschillende mappen. Uiteindelijk leest Plex alleen de bestanden en zet deze in de server.

Natuurlijk kun je zelf wel deze mappen maken in Plex.
Bij het aanmaken van een nieuwe map, of bibliotheek, in Plex kun je kiezen welke map geraadpleegd moet worden voor de inhoud ervan. Dit kun je doen voor elke map die je hebt. Zodra er iets toegevoegd wordt aan je "Films" map, zal Plex dit ook automatisch in je "Films" folder zetten.
Reageer
0CH4OS

@EasyBoarder28 maart 2019 12:27
Het maakt voor Plex niet uit welke mapstructuur je zelf hebt gemaakt.
In wat voor opzicht maakt het niet uit? Je moet een minimale hoeveelheid aan info in de filename zetten, anders kan Plex het niet met de juiste metadata matchen. Of je moet die metadata niet willen, kan natuurlijk ook. Wil je dit wel, dan kun je in https://support.plex.tv/a...g-your-movie-media-files/ lezen wat de best practices zijn voor naming.
Zodra er iets toegevoegd wordt aan je "Films" map, zal Plex dit ook automatisch in je "Films" folder zetten
Dit is niet waar. Standaard indexeert Plex de folders niet automatisch en moet je dat specifiek aanzetten. Voor series heb ik daar een notificatie voor vanuit SickGear, die dus elke keer een indexatie start als er een nieuwe aflevering is toegevoegd. Voor films doe ik dat handmatig, zoveel films download ik nu ook weer niet. :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 28 maart 2019 12:28]

Reageer
0EasyBoarder
@CH4OS28 maart 2019 12:35
Ik heb het ook niet over metadata :)
Natuurlijk moet je voor bijvoorbeeld films de naam, jaartal etc in de filename hebben. Het maakt echter niet uit of je een nette mappenstructuur hebt gemaakt of alles in één grote map knikkert.

Persoonlijk heb ik wel een mooie mappenstructuur, voor mijn persoonlijke sanity.

Als je een bibliotheek met de naam "Films" toevoegt en een map daaraan toewijst, zal de content in die bibliotheek automatisch bijgewerkt worden zodra je items (met de juiste filename) in de aangewezen map zet. Dat is wat ik wilde zeggen.

Misschien kan @theduke1989 aangeven wat hij precies bedoeld? :)
Reageer
0Luxurydiver
@theduke198928 maart 2019 11:49
Folder mapping is lastig, maar ik krijg het voor 99% van de gevallen gedaan met de volgende methodiek:
1. Split films en series in verschillende folders, in Media plex server kan je dan specifiek aangeven voor Films als ook series in welke folders hij mag zoeken voor deze categorie.
2. Hernoem iedere Film / Series / Media bestand folder en bestandsnaam hetzelfde , gebruik daarin Film naam en Jaargang van Serie / Film , haal andere overbodige text zaken weg! Hernoem ook je .SRT bestanden zodat je nog subtitles hebt die werken
3. Delete je oude Plex instellingen en index bestand
4. Herstel de folder zoek structuur zoals aangegeven in stap 1
5. Laat Media plex opnieuw zoeken naar alle bestanden
Reageer
0CH4OS

@Luxurydiver28 maart 2019 12:23
Plex heeft zelf ook veel documentatie hierover geschreven, bij mij matcht alles (daardoor), zie daarvoor https://support.plex.tv/a...g-your-movie-media-files/
Reageer
0Kliko
@theduke198928 maart 2019 12:09
Ik heb een aparte bibliotheek aangemaakt voor:
- Films (Movies lib)
- Series (TV Shows lib)
- Docus (Movies lib)
- Muziek (Music lib)

Elke bibliotheek wijst naar een specifieke folder locatie waaronder alles van die categorie staat. Bij mij blijft dan alles perfect gescheiden.
Reageer
0CH4OS

@theduke198928 maart 2019 12:22
Plex Media Server heeft hierover "gewoon" documentatie op de website staan.
Alle aan naming gerelateerde artikelen vind je hier: https://support.plex.tv/a...g-your-movie-media-files/
Reageer
0theduke1989
@CH4OS28 maart 2019 12:31
Dat is wat ik zeg toch ;) ik volg dat maar het gebeurt niet helaas :(
Reageer
0CH4OS

@theduke198928 maart 2019 12:33
Geen idee wat je zegt, ik zie het in elk geval niet in de reactie staan. Maar goed, ontopic; Soms kan het wel zijn, dat je de content even uit de library moet halen, dan de library bijwerken, vervolgens de map weer terug in de library zetten en dan wederom de library bijwerken. Dit had ik bijvoorbeeld met de RoboCop films ooit, werd anders ook niet goed herkend.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 28 maart 2019 12:34]

Reageer
0Barreuh
28 maart 2019 12:07
Gebruik Plex al enkele jaren. Toch wel om de zoveel maanden problemen met de ondertitels dus telkens google raadplegen. Krijgen ze precies nooit goed. Recent bij autoplay naar volgende aflevering in de serie geen ondertitels meer, moest aflevering telkens stoppen en volledig opnieuw starten. Voor de rest werkt alles prima.
Reageer
0CH4OS

@Barreuh28 maart 2019 12:32
Heeft vaak ook te maken met de release die je hebt staan op de server en de release waarmee de sub sync is. Binnen de release (web-dl bijvoorbeeld, maar vaker met bluray heb ik zelf gemerkt) zijn er vaak ook weer meerdere groepen die een release hebben. Bij BluRay is het dan niet altijd sync helaas. Dan moet je zoeken naar of een goede sub voor de release die je hebt, of zoeken naar een andere release waarvoor wel een sub beschikbaar is.
Reageer
0Aschtra
28 maart 2019 12:17
Via de ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS repository is deze nog niet te downloaden trouwens. Wordt niet opgehaald.
Reageer
0CH4OS

@pennywise66628 maart 2019 12:30
Komt mede omdat diverse operating systems ook niet echt goede support ervoor hebben.
Als je gaat zoeken op 'Plex Media Player HDR support' vind je diverse topics, ook op het Plex Forum, die dat redelijk gedetailleerd uitleggen.
Reageer
0pennywise666
@CH4OS28 maart 2019 12:32
Nee dat weet ik, maar waarom kan Madvr het dan wel??
Reageer
0CH4OS

@pennywise66628 maart 2019 12:35
Ik ben niet bekend met MadVR, dus zou het niet weten, helaas.

Jouw andere bericht krijgt -1 omdat je hem nu volledig hebt aangepast en een opmerking plaatst op de moderatie. Het bericht is nu qua score an sich 0, doordat je vraagt naar moderatie levert dat een minpunt op... Hence de -1. ;) Waarom men daarvoor, met het oude bericht -1 gaf, geen idee, maar dat is natuurlijk wel onterecht geweest, dat kun je dan melden in Het kleine-mismoderatietopic deel XXIX.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 28 maart 2019 12:36]

Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

