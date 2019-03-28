Plex heeft versie 1.15.2.793 van Plex Media Server uitgebracht. Deze versie was eerder al voor houders van de betaalde PlexPass beschikbaar, maar kan inmiddels door iedereen worden gedownload. Plex Media Server is een mediaserver voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS en diverse nas-apparaten. De software kan content serveren aan clients op dezelfde machine binnen het lokale netwerk of via internet. Clientsoftware is beschikbaar voor de eerder genoemde besturingssystemen maar content kan ook worden bekeken op bijvoorbeeld iOS, Android, Windows Phone, Google TV en Chromecast.

Het programma bevat een eigen softwarewinkel waar plug-ins kunnen worden uitgewisseld. Via deze plug-ins kan onder meer content van diverse streamingdiensten worden bekeken. Daarnaast is er PlexPass, een betaalde dienst die eerder toegang tot nieuwe versies geeft naast korting op 'Premium features'. Sinds versie 1.14.0.5470 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

This version contains numerous changes and a lot of invisible behind the curtains stuff. There a few caveats and some missing builds at this point:

Notes:

Thecus Builds for Thecus devices) will not be available at this time. Thecus is working on a firmware update that allows the new PMS to run on their devices.

Docker) If you are running our PMS docker container (or Linuxserver.io 76 ’s container) you will need to ensure the container is up-to-date before PMS 1.15.0 will run.

’s container) you will need to ensure the container is up-to-date before PMS 1.15.0 will run. Nvidia SHIELD) builds are slightly delayed and will be available on Google Play store once QA testing has completed.

RedHat/CentOS/Fedora) Plex Media Server now only supports running on systemd-based versions of these distros. In addition, CentOS 6 is no longer supported due to an incompatible GLIBC version (PMS on Linux now requires GLIBC 2.14 or newer)

Ubuntu) We now have official ARMv7 and ARMv8 deb packages.

QNAP) Plex Media Server now only works on QTS 4.3 and newer. This means that we no longer offer Plex Media Server for QNAP devices with 32bit Intel processors.

See our “Changes for QNAP and CentOS support in Plex Media Server 61” post for additional details.

NEW:

(Linux) Support for Ubuntu/Debian ARMv7 and ARMv8 platforms.

(NAS) Support for ASUSTOR, Synology, and QNAP ARMv8 devices.

(NAS) Support for hardware encoding on QNAP Intel/AMD 64-bit devices with a discrete Nvidia GPU.

(NAS) Support for volume selection, and app migration on QNAP devices.

FIXES:

(DVR) Avoid a few crashes around parsing bad JSON from OnConnect ( #8889 )

) (DVR) Avoid caching EPG HTTP cache requests for longer than the refresh time ( #9629 )

) (DVR) Avoid downloading XMLTV files to disk before parsing ( #9272 )

) (DVR) Certain scheduled recordings would incorrectly show an error. ( #9325 )

) (DVR) Change the way Plex Tuner Service returns keys for TVButler devices, especially on macOS, to properly handle using multiple TVButlers on the same system. N.B. This is a breaking change for users of TVButler devices. Those users will need to delete and recreate their DVR to use the new device information. ( #8760 )

) (DVR) Disk space checking underestimates the necessary amount of space when starting recordings ( #8807 )

) (DVR) Ensure grab operations get destroyed after a tune fails ( #9465 )

) (DVR) Fixed a bug where changing recording priority would not update the schedule. ( #9035 )

) (DVR) Log which device we’re allocating a tuner from

(DVR) Output signal strength/quality information into log periodically during tunes ( #9503 )

) (DVR) Plex Tuner Service now properly detects when a transcode session exited due to signal failure and releases the tuner ( #9174 )

) (DVR) Revert timeout changes, should help with timeouts during tune startup ( #9473 ,

, (DVR) Translate Guide header for clients to display ( #8698 )

) (Library) Library summary endpoint should report the correct duration for large music libraries ( #9223 )

) (Live TV) Fix for intermittent tune failures. ( #9412 )

) (Live) Avoid delaying video playback while leading audio plays ( #9343 )

) (Music) Restricting music libraries with labels could prevent them from loading. ( #8935 )

) (Scanner) Add support for reading Opus metadata ( #5974 )

) (Transcoder) Seeking in DASH streams could be unreliable ( #9137 )

) Corrected rare crash involving accessing User data ( #9464 )

) Removed some remaining uses of plaintext HTTP ( #8958 )

) The server could crash when TV media was being deleted. ( #9350 )

) Updated translations

Plex Media Server 1.15.0.659 (Plex Pass users/beta update channel)

This version contains the following fixes in addition to the changes in 1.15.0.647:

Fixed an issue with hardware transcoding on Windows

Fixed an issue where comskip donor features were inactive

Fixed an issue with NetGear and RPM packages

Fixed an issue where Western Digital devices would offer an update to an old version (Requires a vendor-side change we are still working on)

See this post for links until the downloads page catches up: Much faster (hopefully), smaller (mostly) and better PMS builds preview (1.15.0.573-123756e9a) 1.2k

Plex Media Server 1.15.1.707 (Plex Pass users/beta update channel.)

NEW:

(On Deck) Added preference for showing season premiers in On Deck

(Web) Updated to 3.83.1

FIXES:

(DVR) Better support for the dd_progid field in XMLTV. Adds handling of SH and MV tags. ( #9680 )

) (DVR) Display a better error message when there is a duplicate channel mapping when configuring a DVR ( #9606 )

) (DVR) Don’t let DVR content refreshes take place simultaneously.

(DVR) Fix for Live TV session not getting stopped when a recording needs the tuner

(DVR) Handle original-air-date field in XMLTV correctly if it doesn’t include a time ( #9593 )

) (DVR) Recording files with non-ASCII characters in filename could fail on macOS.

(DVR) Scheduler would use large amounts of memory with many recordings scheduled. ( #9050 )

) (Dashboard) Some playback sessions were not displayed ( #9705 )

) (HTTP) Connections could become unresponsive after a long-poll response ( #9713 )

) (Library) “Scan library automatically” did not work on MacOS ( #9695 )

) (Library) Smart playlists with multiple tags (e.g. genre and genre) didn’t work correctly.

(Library) When rematching an item, preserve any uploaded media.

(Live TV) Fix for sessions not ending after tune failure. ( #9465 )

) (Playlists) Playlist items would fail to load given certain parameters ( #8963 )

) (Transcoder) Segments near the end of a session could be dropped ( #9702 )

) Avoid crash at startup when scanning remote media servers ( #9664 )

) Pull in episode ratings from TMDB.

Plex Media Server 1.15.1.710 (Plex Pass users/beta update channel)

This build has the following changes on top of the prior 1.15.1 releases.

FIXES:

Support for hardware transcoding on Windows has been restored

The Donator build of comskip is now included.

Plex Media Server 1.15.1.780 (Plex Pass users/beta update channel)

This build has the following changes on top of the prior 1.15.1 releases.

FIXES:

(HTTP) Server could become unavailable when using the Samsung app ( #9784 )

) (Metadata) Lockouts when scanning / refreshing metadata ( #9704 )

) (Windows) Crashes as a result of database contention ( #9663 )

Plex Media Server 1.15.1.791 (Plex Pass users/beta update channel)

This build has the following changes on top of the prior 1.15.1 releases.

FIXES:

(Transcoder) Failures transcoding multi-channel audio on Windows

Plex Media Server 1.15.1.791 (everyone)

Note: Auto-update will be disabled for a few days. In the meantime, you can grab the new version from our Downloads page 557.

Plex Media Server 1.15.2.793 (Plex Pass users/beta update channel)

FIXES:

(Analysis) Chapters for multi-part media was not correctly imported ( #9554 )

) (DVR) Don’t schedule in progress airings if sub doesn’t allow partials. ( #9688 )

) (DVR) Fix a long-standing but rare crash when starting a live tune ( #7790 )

) (Dashboard) User counts in Top Played could be inaccurate ( #9730 )

) (Transcoder) A few seconds of audio could be missing after seeking while Direct Streaming both audio and video ( #9658 )

) (Transcoder) Seeking could be unreliable with some DASH clients ( #9137 )

Plex Media Server 1.15.2.793 (everyone)