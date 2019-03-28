Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: Synology DSM 6.2.2 build 24922

Synology logo (45 pix)Synology heeft versie 6.2.2 van Disk Station Manager uitgebracht. Synology DSM is de beheersoftware die op diverse nas-producten van het bedrijf draait. De Disk en Rack Stations bieden meer dan alleen extra opslagruimte. Zo kunnen ook back-ups van alle clients op het netwerk worden gemaakt en kunnen bestanden via http, ftp, bittorrent, usenet en emule worden gedownload, zodat bijvoorbeeld energiegulzige pc's 's nachts uit kunnen, terwijl de download gewoon binnenkomt. Verder kunnen via de ingebouwde iTunes-server audio- en videobestanden over het netwerk worden gestreamd, kan met behulp van php en MySQL een dynamische website worden gehost en kan het apparaat als printserver fungeren.

Om versie 6.2.2 te kunnen installeren zal minimaal versie 6.0 aanwezig moeten zijn. Verder is het uitsluitend geschikt voor de nas-modellen waarvan het typenummer eindigt op 11 of hoger. Kijk voor de overige voorwaarden en de verschillende downloads op deze pagina. In versie 6.2 zijn weinig veranderingen aangebracht die voor thuisgebruikers belangrijk zijn. Voor de zwaardere modellen en de nassen die in bedrijfsomgevingen worden ingezet zijn er wel de nodige veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Important Note
  • This update will restart your Synology NAS.
  • sMedio DTCP Move will not be supported on DSM 6.2.2.
  • If MariaDB 5 is not installed and the built-in MySQL port is selected for a firewall rule, users will have to enable the option again.
What's New in DSM 6.2.2
  • Added the new Smart Update function and adjusted the update mechanism of DSM.
  • IHM now supports 14TB IronWolf and IronWolf Pro drives.
  • Added firmware update function of SAS controller on certain SAS models.
  • Added knowledge base article recommendations in the Support Center to help users with easy troubleshooting.
  • Domain users can now change their passwords upon DSM login when their passwords expire.
  • Added support for Integrated Windows Authentication.
  • Added support for Google LDAP services.
  • Added the new Low-Capacity Write function, which resumes LUNs from read-only status temporarily when a volume is running out of space.
  • Users can now select which advanced features to enable during iSCSI LUN creation.
  • Adjusted the warning mechanism in iSCSI Manager for insufficient volume space.
  • Users can now set up trigger time for snapshot retention policies in iSCSI Manager.
  • Users can now configure date and time formats in their personal account settings.
  • Supports SSD compatibility check on XS and FS series models.
  • Adjusted the notification mechanism for bad sectors.
  • Improved the calculating accuracy of SSD cache hit rate.
  • Users can now get a Let's Encrypt certificate automatically upon adding a new Synology DDNS.
  • Changed notification badges from numbers to red dots and modified display rules.
Fixed Issues
  • Fixed an issue where usage history may not show in Resource Monitor on certain models.
  • Fixed an issue where files cannot be re-uploaded after being deleted on macOS 10.13.
  • Fixed an issue where encrypted Excel files cannot be opened in Microsoft Office 2016 simultaneously on multiple macOS devices.
  • Shortened the time needed when domain or LDAP users log in to DSM via AFP.
  • Improved the stability of mounting exFAT external devices (exFAT package required).
  • Improved the stability of NFS protocol connection.
  • Improved the stability of Snapshot Replication when moving a large number of directories.
  • Enhanced the stability of Btrfs file system under certain high I/O loading conditions.
  • Enhanced vulnerabilities protection from KPTI to Spectre and Meltdown Protection for improved security. Applied models:
    • 18-Series : DS218+, DS418play, DS718+, DS918+, DS1618+, DS3018xs, RS2418+, RS2418RP+, RS2818RP+, FS1018
    • 19-Series : DS1019+, DS1819+, DS2419+, RS1619xs+
  • Fixed multiple security vulnerabilities regarding Linux kernel (CVE-2017-13168, CVE-2018-19824, CVE-2017-15649, CVE-2018-14634, CVE-2018-17182, CVE-2018-10853).
  • Fixed multiple security vulnerabilities regarding OpenSSL (CVE-2018-0732, CVE-2018-0737, CVE-2019-1559, CVE-2018-0734, CVE-2018-5407).
  • Fixed multiple security vulnerabilities regarding Spectre & Meltdown (Synology-SA-18:01).
  • Fixed multiple security vulnerabilities regarding OpenSSH (CVE-2019-6109, CVE-2019-6110, CVE-2019-6111, CVE-2018-20685).
  • Fixed a security vulnerability regarding SQLite (Synology-SA-18:61).
  • Fixed multiple security vulnerabilities regarding Samba (Synology-SA-18:47, Synology-SA-18:60).
  • Minor bug fixes.

Versienummer 6.2.2 build 24922
Releasestatus Final
Website Synology
Download https://www.synology.com/nl-nl/support/download
Licentietype Freeware
Door Bart van Klaveren

Netwerkopslag Synology DiskStation

+1iAmRenzo
28 maart 2019 15:44
Ligt het aan mij of zijn er de laatste tijd veel updates?
Ik was in het begin erg tevreden over Synology (ik kwam van QNAP af). Maar de laatste tijd voelt het allemaal nogal traag en bloated aan. Alle packages (van Synology) zijn het net niet. Ik hoop dat ze met DSM 7 weer eens flink de bezem door de software halen en wat meer focussen.
0webside007
28 maart 2019 15:37
Ah ja: weet er iemand een goede handleiding/site om Openvpn te configureren (veilig en juiste opties en zo?
